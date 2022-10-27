 Skip to content
Arkansas biker goes down in blaze of glory
60
    More: Fail, Little Rock, Arkansas, State police, U.S. state, state police, United States, Arkansas, State, Sheriff  
•       •       •

60 Comments
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sadly enough this is not the first biker that some cop lit on fire with a tazer.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok all you FARK bikers, is it normal to carry gasoline in your backpack?

And of course if the idiot had just pulled over and taken the fine this would never have been a story.
 
BigDun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The dash cam footage in the story was pretty amazing.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why have gasoline in your backpack??
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The was no placard..."

Best part of the article
 
delysid25
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man the MCU is pulling out all the stops for this new Ghost Rider reboot
 
Lifeless
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's the first time Arkansas and glory have been used in the same sentence since 1992
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
New Cop level unlocked.
 
Fissile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Why have gasoline in your backpack??


You've never operated a HD, have you?
 
ifky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My mother always packed a gallon of gasoline in my back pack when she sent me off to school.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lifeless: That's the first time Arkansas and glory have been used in the same sentence since 1992


Was the previous time, "Governor of Arkansas seen at glory hole"?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ifky: My mother always packed a gallon of gasoline in my back pack when she sent me off to school.


As one does....
 
fireclown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fissile: Private_Citizen: Why have gasoline in your backpack??

You've never operated a HD, have you?


Thats why you carry oil..  Gas still makes no sense.    I've ridden a long time and never carried gas in a backpack.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Ok all you FARK bikers, is it normal to carry gasoline in your backpack?

And of course if the idiot had just pulled over and taken the fine this would never have been a story.


In 14 years of riding a motorcycle, I've never heard of that.

Some adventure bikers carry extra plastic gas cans.  You've probably seen them strapped to a bike.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I'll shoot you. I'll shoot you"
 
delysid25
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Ok all you FARK bikers, is it normal to carry gasoline in your backpack?

And of course if the idiot had just pulled over and taken the fine this would never have been a story.


Most bikes get 150-250 miles to a tank. Literally no good reason to have a combustible liquid in your backpack. I have a friend with a Toyota sequoia that barely gets that far with a full 20 gallon tank

https://powersportsguide.com/how-far-can-a-motorcycle-go-on-one-tank-of-gas/
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fireclown: Fissile: Private_Citizen: Why have gasoline in your backpack??

You've never operated a HD, have you?

Thats why you carry oil..  Gas still makes no sense.    I've ridden a long time and never carried gas in a backpack.


I have gas cans that fit in my saddle bags.

Not that I've ever used them, I won them in some raffle.  They are ridiculously priced so i should sell 'em.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On Fire (2015 Remaster)
Youtube nJJoGtDKQeo
 
Fissile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fireclown: Fissile: Private_Citizen: Why have gasoline in your backpack??

You've never operated a HD, have you?

Thats why you carry oil..  Gas still makes no sense.    I've ridden a long time and never carried gas in a backpack.


Buying a HD makes no sense, but here we are.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Ok all you FARK bikers, is it normal to carry gasoline in your backpack?

And of course if the idiot had just pulled over and taken the fine this would never have been a story.


Private_Citizen: Why have gasoline in your backpack??


Many bikes don't really have a fuel gauge, just a light that says you're low, so you never really know how far you have, older bikes often didn't even have that.  In fact, it used to be fairly common for bikes to have a little reserve fuel tank you could switch a valve over in case you got low and were worried that you wouldn't make it.  Remember some bikes have very small tanks.

My last bike (a bobber) had only a 3 gallon tank with no reserve and just a low-level light.  You had to stop often for gas (which can be a problem in very rural places)

Because of this some bikers were known to carry a little plastic bottle of fuel in their pocket (or backpack) just in case.

Also some carry octane booster because it's hard in some areas to find high octane fuel which many bikes need.
 
delysid25
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

delysid25: ArkPanda: Ok all you FARK bikers, is it normal to carry gasoline in your backpack?

And of course if the idiot had just pulled over and taken the fine this would never have been a story.

Most bikes get 150-250 miles to a tank. Literally no good reason to have a combustible liquid in your backpack. I have a friend with a Toyota sequoia that barely gets that far with a full 20 gallon tank

https://powersportsguide.com/how-far-can-a-motorcycle-go-on-one-tank-of-gas/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireclown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: fireclown: Fissile: Private_Citizen: Why have gasoline in your backpack??

You've never operated a HD, have you?

Thats why you carry oil..  Gas still makes no sense.    I've ridden a long time and never carried gas in a backpack.

I have gas cans that fit in my saddle bags.

Not that I've ever used them, I won them in some raffle.  They are ridiculously priced so i should sell 'em.


Ironbutters and adventure bikers use those sometimes.  Never backpacks.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fissile: fireclown: Fissile: Private_Citizen: Why have gasoline in your backpack??

You've never operated a HD, have you?

Thats why you carry oil..  Gas still makes no sense.    I've ridden a long time and never carried gas in a backpack.

Buying a HD makes no sense, but here we are.


Not to you, edgelord
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lord, in the next version of this universe, please make the Darwin coefficient on backpack stowed vented containers of accelerants higher.  This one failed to do its job.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: ArkPanda: Ok all you FARK bikers, is it normal to carry gasoline in your backpack?

And of course if the idiot had just pulled over and taken the fine this would never have been a story.

In 14 years of riding a motorcycle, I've never heard of that.

Some adventure bikers carry extra plastic gas cans.  You've probably seen them strapped to a bike.


I have been riding for almost 50 years, and I have never seen anyone carry gas while riding other than a gas can back from the station to give to another biker that ran short on the highway etc.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [i.guim.co.uk image 600x796]
Unavailable for comment.


Have you tried looking for him here? Cuz he's probably here cooking and doing dishes because he's a badass.

https://jbjsoulkitchen.org
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Ok all you FARK bikers, is it normal to carry gasoline in your backpack?

And of course if the idiot had just pulled over and taken the fine this would never have been a story.


It's hard to huff fumes from the fuel tank while safely riding down the road. A bottle of gas reserved for huffing allows the rider to keep their eyes on the road while still being able to enjoy a good buzz.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can't blame the po-po for that.   Running, non-lethal restraint techniques.  Seems like they did that right.   The whole "suspect suddenly exploded into a ball of flame" bit was probably novel for everyone involved.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Glorious Golden Ass: ArkPanda: Ok all you FARK bikers, is it normal to carry gasoline in your backpack?

And of course if the idiot had just pulled over and taken the fine this would never have been a story.

In 14 years of riding a motorcycle, I've never heard of that.

Some adventure bikers carry extra plastic gas cans.  You've probably seen them strapped to a bike.

I have been riding for almost 50 years, and I have never seen anyone carry gas while riding other than a gas can back from the station to give to another biker that ran short on the highway etc.


They don't mean people that stick to paved roads.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Can't blame the po-po for that.   Running, non-lethal restraint techniques.  Seems like they did that right.   The whole "suspect suddenly exploded into a ball of flame" bit was probably novel for everyone involved.


Can you imagine being the cop that fired the taser?

POPclicketyKUFWOOSH<wtf?!?!?!??>
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I carry a gallon in my backpack to teach the pigs a lesson for when I speed away from them without a license plate while breaking laws.

They'll think twice next time
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Rent Party: Can't blame the po-po for that.   Running, non-lethal restraint techniques.  Seems like they did that right.   The whole "suspect suddenly exploded into a ball of flame" bit was probably novel for everyone involved.

Can you imagine being the cop that fired the taser?

c.tenor.comView Full Size

POPclicketyKUFWOOSH<wtf?!?!?!??>
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Rent Party: Can't blame the po-po for that.   Running, non-lethal restraint techniques.  Seems like they did that right.   The whole "suspect suddenly exploded into a ball of flame" bit was probably novel for everyone involved.

Can you imagine being the cop that fired the taser?

POPclicketyKUFWOOSH<wtf?!?!?!??>


Right!  I mean, I'm feeling bad for the farkin' cops on this one.

And that pretty much almost never happens.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [i.guim.co.uk image 600x796]
Unavailable for comment.


Flag is hung wrong.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fissile: fireclown: Fissile: Private_Citizen: Why have gasoline in your backpack??

You've never operated a HD, have you?

Thats why you carry oil..  Gas still makes no sense.    I've ridden a long time and never carried gas in a backpack.

Buying a HD makes no sense, but here we are.


I would ask if that includes their electric motorcycles but you know Harley will invest a lot of money and then lose interest because they suddenly realize that anything that isn't a 600 pound cruiser isn't a Harley

Yes I'm still upset about the way they treated Erik Buell
And then they were going to make entertaining level bikes for like 30 minutes
 
Rindred
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lifeless: That's the first time Arkansas and glory have been used in the same sentence since 1994


FTFY

/The year the Razorbacks won the NCAA basketball title
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I get it that there is no way the cop could have known.
But a taser to the backpack was not going to work either.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope he was wearing his helmet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: fatassbastard: [i.guim.co.uk image 600x796]
Unavailable for comment.

Flag is hung wrong.


So am I.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"He faces charges of felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving, arson and participating in an unsanctioned barbecue" according to the state police statement.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [i.guim.co.uk image 600x796]
Unavailable for comment.



these young guns today just don't know how to regulate
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fissile: Private_Citizen: Why have gasoline in your backpack??

You've never operated a HD, have you?


I am way too young to ride slow motorcycles.
 
wage0048
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cops are fascist shiatbags, but this human candle certainly had it coming.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Fissile: fireclown: Fissile: Private_Citizen: Why have gasoline in your backpack??

You've never operated a HD, have you?

Thats why you carry oil..  Gas still makes no sense.    I've ridden a long time and never carried gas in a backpack.

Buying a HD makes no sense, but here we are.

I would ask if that includes their electric motorcycles but you know Harley will invest a lot of money and then lose interest because they suddenly realize that anything that isn't a 600 pound cruiser isn't a Harley

Yes I'm still upset about the way they treated Erik Buell
And then they were going to make entertaining level bikes for like 30 minutes


"600 pound cruiser"

LOL I'm not a Harley Guy by any means - I own one but not out of any brand loyalty, I assure you - and just the statement "600 pound cruiser" tells me you don't know dick about motorcycles, let alone Harleys.

ProTip:  A puny Honda Shadow 750 weighs in at 560 pounds.

I can't understand why you're upset at "the way they treated Erik Buell."  He sold them 98% of what he knew was not a profitable business.
 
fat boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Fissile: fireclown: Fissile: Private_Citizen: Why have gasoline in your backpack??

You've never operated a HD, have you?

Thats why you carry oil..  Gas still makes no sense.    I've ridden a long time and never carried gas in a backpack.

Buying a HD makes no sense, but here we are.

I would ask if that includes their electric motorcycles but you know Harley will invest a lot of money and then lose interest because they suddenly realize that anything that isn't a 600 pound cruiser isn't a Harley

Yes I'm still upset about the way they treated Erik Buell
And then they were going to make entertaining level bikes for like 30 minutes


Can't remember the last time I seen a Buell, where did they all go?
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My sadistic side really enjoyed that video.
I kinda hope it burned his weener off.

Never fuel, but I've had pretty flammable booze in my backpack. Luckily, nobody tazed me that day.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

2KanZam: Many bikes don't really have a fuel gauge, just a light that says you're low, so you never really know how far you have, older bikes often didn't even have that.  In fact, it used to be fairly common for bikes to have a little reserve fuel tank you could switch a valve over in case you got low and were worried that you wouldn't make it.  Remember some bikes have very small tanks.


Are you really a motorcycle rider if you have never had to switch over to your reserve tank while riding?
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: "The was no placard..."

Best part of the article


Always place a fire hazard placard on your backpack when toting gasoline therein. Safety first.
 
