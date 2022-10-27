 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Mississippi is Stage 3? Bargaining? Now I'm pissed   (npr.org) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Mississippi River, New Orleans, Louisiana, water levels, saltwater wedge, saltwater intrusion, biggest impact, Levee  
•       •       •

995 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2022 at 4:50 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stage 3? So it hasn't spread everywhere yet?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Himalayan Pink Salt is over, time for Mississippi Brown Salt.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to the resident climate change deniers?  They've been real quiet of late.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I predict a lot of brining in this thread
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If it goes up far enough  does that make St Louis oceanfront  property?
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: Whatever happened to the resident climate change deniers?  They've been real quiet of late.


It's wrath of god stuff. Too many transgenders and kitty-litter poopers.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bull sharks are happy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What, no bargaining?
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm pissing as fast as I can. Just hold out a little longer, New Orleans.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Californians want to suck water from the Great Lakes to water their farking almonds!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: What, no bargaining?


Apparently, I missed even reading the headline <chuckle>
I must be at "Denial".
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is why I've been buying rail freight company stock on the dips.

That merchandise has to move somehow. Trucks and trains are how.
 
pheelix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
None of the gulf states gave a flying fark about climate change when they were drilling and pumping out every last drop of oil they could find. I say let them drown.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.