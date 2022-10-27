 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for October 27 is defile, as in, In order to clean up our records, we had to defile many folders   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons - Genghis Khan (Defile What I Defile, Eat Who I Eat)
Youtube l1_bp8YKUPU
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one am an extreme advocate of the Ignatius J. Reilly Filing System. It is highly efficient and unparalleled for eliminating clutter
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better:  We had to put the account folders in defile cabinet.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
TFG defiled the classified folders...and they still don't know where the files are that were in them.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trump stole the Israel intelligence folder so he could sell the Saudi's defile.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
decine21.comView Full Size


i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I for one am an extreme advocate of the Ignatius J. Reilly Filing System. It is highly efficient and unparalleled for eliminating clutter


*valve constricts*
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's when that one time Def Comedy Jamz tour had a show in the Caymans *self groan*
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My toenails were quite long, so I went to get defile.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How one gets fired in business:
Lose defile.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
G.I. Joe: Season 1 - The Viper is Coming: Clip 3
Youtube eyXrwbg1G7c
 
