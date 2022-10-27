 Skip to content
(Whiskey Riff)   "Dressing up like a bear and scary(sic) people is probably a good way to get yourself shot"   (whiskeyriff.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't I know it.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wont get shot by your friends that are helping you make such an obviously fake prank video.
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games.   Win stupid prizes!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 320x480]


Ill be in my bunk
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile..

record-bee.comView Full Size
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting shot isn't the worst thing that might happen to you if you're dressed as a bear...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Getting shot isn't the worst thing that might happen to you if you're dressed as a bear...
[Fark user image 250x141]


DAAAAAAMMMMMNNNNN YOOOOOOOOOUSSSSSS!!!!!!


lol

/Great minds, etc
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Getting shot isn't the worst thing that might happen to you if you're dressed as a bear...
[Fark user image 250x141]


XtremeLeeWyte: [Fark user image 259x195]


XtremeLeeWyte: eKonk: Getting shot isn't the worst thing that might happen to you if you're dressed as a bear...
[Fark user image 250x141]

DAAAAAAMMMMMNNNNN YOOOOOOOOOUSSSSSS!!!!!!


lol

/Great minds, etc


Well, it's a good thing I checked the thread before digging out the gif!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
::scrolls thread::

I see the Fark Hive Mind is alive and (not mentally) well.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beeks... whatever happened to that guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I submitted this with a better headline.

/at least he didn't try this shiat in AK.
//most ppl are packing up there if they're not in town.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with bears?

bearworldmag.comView Full Size
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I couldn't find the image I was looking for, so I'll just go with this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorgothsDishwasher
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Assuming that every human you see isn't really a bear in disguise is a good way to get yourself eaten by a bear.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ain't here for the huntin', are you?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
scary people?
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I remember one time I was driving on Highway 2 up here in Washington, out in the middle of nowhere, not far from Steven's Pass when I looked over to my right and as I was passing I noticed someone wearing what looked like some kind of ape or orangutan type suit peeking up from over the guardrail.    It was around Halloween.  I was like "that's a guy wearing a costume, that has to be."

But even today I wonder if that really was the case.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: I remember one time I was driving on Highway 2 up here in Washington, out in the middle of nowhere, not far from Steven's Pass when I looked over to my right and as I was passing I noticed someone wearing what looked like some kind of ape or orangutan type suit peeking up from over the guardrail.    It was around Halloween.  I was like "that's a guy wearing a costume, that has to be."

But even today I wonder if that really was the case.


It was a streetlight
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: scary people?


It's whiskey riff, so they told that teachin' lady the only letters they need to know are US and A.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whidbey: I remember one time I was driving on Highway 2 up here in Washington, out in the middle of nowhere, not far from Steven's Pass when I looked over to my right and as I was passing I noticed someone wearing what looked like some kind of ape or orangutan type suit peeking up from over the guardrail.    It was around Halloween.  I was like "that's a guy wearing a costume, that has to be."

But even today I wonder if that really was the case.


just SCP-1000
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
They would fight back
 
farbekrieg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: [Fark user image image 259x195]


Whoa! Simultaneous beargasms!
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Dressing up like a bear and scary(sic) people is probably a good way to get yourself shot"

Fortunately, this does not involve Proud Boys and a reading time at the local library.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
[StephenColbert.Threat.Bears.jpg]
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ayuh, pretty good way.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: some_beer_drinker: scary people?

It's whiskey riff, so they told that teachin' lady the only letters they need to know are US and A.


i mean, i dont WANT to be a grammar nazi....but i can't help it
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: You wont get shot by your friends that are helping you make such an obviously fake prank video.


The real prank happens when the "friends" pull out their guns and start shooting the "bear".

"Did you guys see that?  Whoa, we started shooting and scared him good!"
 
