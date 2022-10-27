 Skip to content
(Lexington Herald Leader)   "UFO" turns out to be upside-down tent flying over Florida. Apparently no one was in it at the time, which certainly would've been an intense experience   (kentucky.com) divider line
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now I'm nostalgic for Fark's Balloon Boy thread.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody could see it though; they only saw it, because it was past tents.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wind Sends Porta-Potties Flying at Denver Park
Youtube -35-hdWUZuk
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Now I'm nostalgic for Fark's Balloon Boy thread.


That was a fun and highly unproductive workday.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having tried to set up a tent in a tropical storm before, I understand the struggle. Lost my rain fly into the Gulf of Mexico

/gave up trying to camp, ended up at a hotel
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strong winds blow dozens of air mattresses through US park
Youtube hb4mWQH7Md8


The aliens have moved in.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a helpful picture of the offending tent.

/not clicking f*ckfacebook for the pic
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: With a helpful picture of the offending tent.

/not clicking f*ckfacebook for the pic


What a pretentious comment.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-35-hdWUZuk]


"Is it weird that my poo floats?"

"Nah, lots of peoples' poo floats in water."

"I didn't say in water."
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Now I'm nostalgic for Fark's Balloon Boy thread.


https://www.fark.com/comments/4702684/A-6-year-old-boy-is-floating-above-Colorado-in-an-experimental-aircraft-news-still-coming-in

https://www.fark.com/comments/4703125/Balloon-down-no-sign-of-boy-as-search-parties-begin-fanning-out-UPDATE-FOUND-safe-was-hiding-in-a-box-in-garage-attic
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [YouTube video: Wind Sends Porta-Potties Flying at Denver Park]


Wow that's some crazy shiat
 
abbarach
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When it was unidentified subby, it was 100% an UNidentified Flying Object, no need for the idiot quotes.

Now it is an IFO.
 
a particular individual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
About 2000, summer, I saw a 6-person tent about 200 feet off the ground, lazily hovering and spinning. A dust devil had picked it up. The dust devil came toward me, and I could see the main vortex on the ground as the air pressure caused the humidity to condense and evaporate in pulses. The tent came down near my apartment, and several people converged on the landing site.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here's the Facebook post, if you don't feel like reading an article about a Facebook post.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-35-hdWUZuk]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: When it was unidentified subby, it was 100% an UNidentified Flying Object, no need for the idiot quotes.

Now it is an IFO.


Pretty much exactly what I came in here to post. 😄
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Had anyone been inside, it would have been an uplifting experience.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

a particular individual: About 2000, summer, I saw a 6-person tent about 200 feet off the ground, lazily hovering and spinning. A dust devil had picked it up. The dust devil came toward me, and I could see the main vortex on the ground as the air pressure caused the humidity to condense and evaporate in pulses. The tent came down near my apartment, and several people converged on the landing site.


Sounds like a really tents situation.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

a particular individual: About 2000, summer, I saw a 6-person tent about 200 feet off the ground, lazily hovering and spinning. A dust devil had picked it up. The dust devil came toward me, and I could see the main vortex on the ground as the air pressure caused the humidity to condense and evaporate in pulses. The tent came down near my apartment, and several people converged on the landing site.


I got a tent this way, back in 1985-ish. An AZ monsoon rolled thru town, and a tent rolled thru the yard.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
+1 Subby
 
