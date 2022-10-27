 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Attorney charged with insurance fraud over fake chiropractor services, which are somehow different from regular chiropractor services   (twincities.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Insurance, Brad Ratgen, Federal prosecutors, conspiracy charge, Lawyer, auto insurers, last December, legal representation  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He must have shot a giant pumpkin ball at somebody's ass.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"The issue is between C-3 and C-7 in the back of the neck. Yes we tried a neck massage and good karate chop to the back..."
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No you see submitter, chiropractors really work because my uncle's best friend's second cousin goes to one and it totes works for them!
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The practice is real. The benefits are fake.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Theeng: No you see submitter, chiropractors really work because my uncle's best friend's second cousin goes to one and it totes works for them!


Works for my chronic neck pain and stiffness where PT, exercise, stretching, muscle relaxers, and weed are no help. Especially when my head and neck are visibly out of wack.

No it will not cure depression, IBS, cancer, etc.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Theeng: No you see submitter, chiropractors really work because my uncle's best friend's second cousin goes to one and it totes works for them!


Thank you, Simone.
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: The practice is real. The benefits are fake.


Tell that to my injured spine.  The adjustments I was getting helped relieve pressure on a herniated disc.
 
KB202
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: Theeng: No you see submitter, chiropractors really work because my uncle's best friend's second cousin goes to one and it totes works for them!

Works for my chronic neck pain and stiffness where PT, exercise, stretching, muscle relaxers, and weed are no help. Especially when my head and neck are visibly out of wack.

No it will not cure depression, IBS, cancer, etc.


It cures whatever psychosomatic illness you think you have.
That's what placebos do.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was seeing a Chiropractor for some neck pain I was having. Couldn't turn my head and it was getting painful.

I would go, he would do his thing, and I would feel better, until I got in the car and turned my head so I could back up.

Turns out I have arthritis in my neck and there really wasn't anything he could do about it. So I saw a pain management dr. He gave me trigger point injections to the back of the neck and bingo made everything better.

I have to go back every 5 years for more shots, but its better than going once a week for a neck massage.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well I think that an attorney who offers chiropractor services is pretty sketchy in the first place.

That article also lacked a lot of substance.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: PhoenixFarker: The practice is real. The benefits are fake.

Tell that to my injured spine.  The adjustments I was getting helped relieve pressure on a herniated disc.


Your chiropractor is mixing some real medicine in with the chiropractic BS.  A pretty common strategy which allows them to pretend the chiropractic isn't BS.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KB202: Mr. Breeze: Theeng: No you see submitter, chiropractors really work because my uncle's best friend's second cousin goes to one and it totes works for them!

Works for my chronic neck pain and stiffness where PT, exercise, stretching, muscle relaxers, and weed are no help. Especially when my head and neck are visibly out of wack.

No it will not cure depression, IBS, cancer, etc.

It cures whatever psychosomatic illness you think you have.
That's what placebos do.


No, 20 years I'm the Army visibly made my neck crooked.  Having my spine forced back into the correct position fixed that including the "psychosomatic" symptoms of not being able to turn or tilt my head to the left.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 I had a knot in my schoulder and went to a chiropracter...this old lady who used what looked to be a quack device "for testing"  But it worked!  I recommend chiropractors for back or neck issues, but beware of those who claim to cure liver disease or improve kidney function.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Chiropractic care worked for me for awhile, it eventually got to the point where I'd leave the office feeling great and wake up the next morning feeling no relief at all.

I have several bulged and herniated discs, my back is in constant pain and there is no relief.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I discovered recently that horse chiropracty exists and wow, WOW.

I mean it's not like the horse can actually speak. What a racket.

TheCableGuy: I have several bulged and herniated discs, my back is in constant pain and there is no relief.


and you thought someone cracking your back would IMPROVE THAT??

You need to see a specialist, an actual DOCTOR, in spine injuries and possibly seek actual physical therapy, and maybe join a pain clinic, holy shiat.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I typed a long boring story but shortened it to this: There are a lot of useless practitioners of all stripes. A good chiropractor is a god-send.
 
1funguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Chiropractic care worked for me for awhile, it eventually got to the point where I'd leave the office feeling great and wake up the next morning feeling no relief at all.

I have several bulged and herniated discs, my back is in constant pain and there is no relief.


Well, maybe what you need is a good mattress and an average chiropractor.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: Theeng: No you see submitter, chiropractors really work because my uncle's best friend's second cousin goes to one and it totes works for them!

Works for my chronic neck pain and stiffness where PT, exercise, stretching, muscle relaxers, and weed are no help. Especially when my head and neck are visibly out of wack.

No it will not cure depression, IBS, cancer, etc.


Yeah, but someone once heard another cool person badmouth chiropractors, so a bunch of morons decided that was just the default. They've never actually BEEN to a chiropractor, but Todd2741 told them about how all chiropractors are make believe doctors, and they bought it. The best part is when they sing the praises of Orthopedic docs and Physical Therapists, despite the facts that those people use spinal manipulation, too.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Well I think that an attorney who offers chiropractor services is pretty sketchy in the first place.

That article also lacked a lot of substance.


"My neighbor crashed his lawnmower through my garage door. I want to sue"

"Hope right up here on the table and we'll get started."
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Mr. Breeze: Theeng: No you see submitter, chiropractors really work because my uncle's best friend's second cousin goes to one and it totes works for them!

Works for my chronic neck pain and stiffness where PT, exercise, stretching, muscle relaxers, and weed are no help. Especially when my head and neck are visibly out of wack.

No it will not cure depression, IBS, cancer, etc.

Yeah, but someone once heard another cool person badmouth chiropractors, so a bunch of morons decided that was just the default. They've never actually BEEN to a chiropractor, but Todd2741 told them about how all chiropractors are make believe doctors, and they bought it. The best part is when they sing the praises of Orthopedic docs and Physical Therapists, despite the facts that those people use spinal manipulation, too.


I went to a terrible dentist once. never doing that again. they suck
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Chiropractic care worked for me for awhile, it eventually got to the point where I'd leave the office feeling great and wake up the next morning feeling no relief at all.

I have several bulged and herniated discs, my back is in constant pain and there is no relief.


Adjustment isn't enough. Your muscles are still in their aggravated state, and they can pull your back right back out of alignment. A chiropractor that also has massage is the way to go. YMMV on whether or not you want the massage before or after, the jury is out on which is best, but this got me to the point where I would be good for 6-8 weeks after an adjustment, rather than 2 or 3.

We've had two experiences: Our first one, the guy got the massage therapists right out of school, and didn't really pay them well, with the understanding being that they would move on as soon as possible. This resulted in you finding a therapist you liked, and then having her leave. Our current chiro hires long term therapists, and that works really well. You get used to a tech, and stick with her, and they are always there.
 
simkatu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: Works for my chronic neck pain and stiffness where PT, exercise, stretching, muscle relaxers, and weed are no help. Especially when my head and neck are visibly out of wack.


What also works equally well as chiropractic statistically for chronic back/neck pain/stiffness is massage therapy.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 850x739]


I think people confuse "is it evidence?" for "is it the best evidence. Obviously it is evidence. We accept testimonial evidence all the time in everyday life. But it depends on what else we think we know. So, I thnk I know faith healing does not really work, if a couple people tell me it worked for them that is evidence... my level of confidence is lessened to at least a slight degree. Another example, more persuasive. I don't have paranormal experiences, but i have been in bed with a woman who woke up in total shock...next day she learned of her mother dying in a car crash. Lots of cases like this in my life, or life of people i know.  Sure it could be a coincidence, but the results of a randomly controlled experiment also might be coincidence.  As for my belief in the paranormal.. I am an agnostic leaning towards belief.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How can they tell?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

flucto: I went to a terrible dentist once. never doing that again. they suck


True story

Went to a new Dentist in Cary, NC back in 1997 or so. Needed a crown put in. The temporary was fine but the real one came in and so I made an appointment. It was his first year owning his practice.

Get there, sit in the chair and he puts it in. The bite is off. so he takes it out shaves a bit off, puts it back on...still not fitting right. This goes on for a good while. The Dr is getting pissed. So mad, he takes the crown, throws it on the floor and takes his fist and punches the wall.

I got up from the chair, said "thank you" and quickly walked out.

Didn't you know, they sent me a bill for that visit....
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: PhoenixFarker: The practice is real. The benefits are fake.

Tell that to my injured spine.  The adjustments I was getting helped relieve pressure on a herniated disc.


n=1
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

simkatu: Mr. Breeze: Works for my chronic neck pain and stiffness where PT, exercise, stretching, muscle relaxers, and weed are no help. Especially when my head and neck are visibly out of wack.

What also works equally well as chiropractic statistically for chronic back/neck pain/stiffness is massage therapy.


Except when it didn't...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Penn and Teller - cat Chiropractic joke
Youtube oFsaHW-WI6c
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

flucto: Mikey1969: Mr. Breeze: Theeng: No you see submitter, chiropractors really work because my uncle's best friend's second cousin goes to one and it totes works for them!

Works for my chronic neck pain and stiffness where PT, exercise, stretching, muscle relaxers, and weed are no help. Especially when my head and neck are visibly out of wack.

No it will not cure depression, IBS, cancer, etc.

Yeah, but someone once heard another cool person badmouth chiropractors, so a bunch of morons decided that was just the default. They've never actually BEEN to a chiropractor, but Todd2741 told them about how all chiropractors are make believe doctors, and they bought it. The best part is when they sing the praises of Orthopedic docs and Physical Therapists, despite the facts that those people use spinal manipulation, too.

I went to a terrible dentist once. never doing that again. they suck


Did he look like this?
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Sippetysip
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Well I think that an attorney who offers chiropractor services is pretty sketchy in the first place.

That article also lacked a lot of substance.


I actually know a lawyer in north Georgia who is also a chiropractor.
And yes, his name is 'Buddy.'
His specialty is loosening MAGA baseball ballcap straps on his clients and then suing the Chinese manufacturer.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Most of what chiros are selling is woo, but when you've got a couple chronically out of whack thoracic vertebrae, the relief you get from a quick spinal manipulation is hard to believe.  The problem, of course, is that 6 hours later it's out of place again, so now what.

The day I discovered I could crack my own back on a foam roller or by leaning backwards across a railing was literally the last day I ever considered going to a chiropractor again.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If what chiropractors do works, then why do you have to go to one instead of a real doctor?
They need to shut down that scam industry.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

flucto: I typed a long boring story but shortened it to this: There are a lot of useless practitioners of all stripes. A good chiropractor is a god-send.


MY witch does real witchcraft.
Not like those other ones.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Robert Kraft knows the best chiropractors.
 
