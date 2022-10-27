 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   The New York Post has been hacked. Readers started to suspect when one of their articles turned out to be accurate   (cnbc.com) divider line
39
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1270 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2022 at 11:22 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to guess the cause was hackers.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping for a ton of data loss, billion dollar ransomware and somehow a massive fire in their offices.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm going to guess the cause was hackers.


iT wAs ThE dUrTy LiBz FaUlT!
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure that they stopped filtering themselves?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only solution is air-gapping the New York Times.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those responsible for hacking the people who have just been hacked, have been hacked.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Jeebus Saves: I'm going to guess the cause was hackers.

iT wAs ThE dUrTy LiBz FaUlT!


Well it's not like their readers would be intelligent enough to do it.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing they weren't really hacked. Are just saying so after scandal and embarrassment with their web site.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New York Post has always been a hack.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: [Fark user image 600x337]


Poor Klaus is going to have a rough day without his rations of WHARGARBL, isn't he?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on us. They've always been hacks.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad that doesn't mean a bunch of lorem impson inspired graphics in every article.
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the headline and my first reaction was "they misspelled 'Times'"!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Here's hoping for a ton of data loss, billion dollar ransomware and somehow a massive fire in their offices.


And for good measure, an aggressive gaggle of geese hassling them when they come and go from the building.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't open anonymoussources.docx
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you even hack a PC running Windows 3.1?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The non hacked NY Post vs, the hacked NY Post

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Twitter folks were able to capture some of the hacked tweets (there's one about Kathy Hochul that is NSFW):
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York Post website hacked, with racist and sexist headlines targeting politicians

which is different from the usual NYP where the racist and sexist headlines only target democrat politicians.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York Post website hacked, with racist and sexist headlines targeting politicians

In other words, Tuesday.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: New York Post website hacked, with racist and sexist headlines targeting politicians

which is different from the usual NYP where the racist and sexist headlines only target democrat politicians.


CarnySaur: Some Twitter folks were able to capture some of the hacked tweets (there's one about Kathy Hochul that is NSFW):
[Fark user image 850x1341]
[Fark user image 680x574]
[Fark user image 850x1314]


wait...are we sure this was a hack and not just their internal editor reject bin being accidentally published?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
99.44 times out of 100 nobody was hacked and it was the person claiming that they were hacked who  got drunk and posted the scandalous things.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Content management system Wordpress, which enables publishing to the New York Post site"

A semi-major newspaper like the NY Post is using frickin' Wordpress?

Dear lord.
 
blasterz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: 99.44 times out of 100 nobody was hacked and it was the person claiming that they were hacked who  got drunk and posted the scandalous things.


Given that it was their Twitter account as well as their website, Occam's razor says insider with legitimate access to the keys to the kingdom just went 20% past their normal level of stochastic terrorism.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm going to guess the cause was hackers overzealous staffers.


Fixed,
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
MEDIA
New York Post website hacked, with racist, violent and sexist headlines targeting politicians

Are you sure those aren't just your regular article submissions, NYP?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Jeebus Saves: I'm going to guess the cause was hackers.

iT wAs ThE dUrTy LiBz FaUlT!


It was an ANTIFA false flag operation, obviously.  Notice how everybody assumes it was MAGA chuds what done it?  That proof it wasn't MAGA chuds what done it.  Logic!
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jimjays: I'm guessing they weren't really hacked. Are just saying so after scandal and embarrassment with their web site.


Yeah, if they had really been 'hacked' the stories would have had a liberal perspective.  This was just too close to their average content.
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"... with racist, violent and sexist headlines targeting politicians"

What's the hubub about? Seems like the normal NY Post to me
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"We've taken down the vile and reprehensible content posted by the hackers and continue to investigate the cause will resume posting our normal vile and reprehensible content," the spokesperson said, providing no further comment on the matter.

FTFY, NYP.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

blasterz: mikaloyd: 99.44 times out of 100 nobody was hacked and it was the person claiming that they were hacked who  got drunk and posted the scandalous things.

Given that it was their Twitter account as well as their website, Occam's razor says insider with legitimate access to the keys to the kingdom just went 20% past their normal level of stochastic terrorism.


Agreed. Seeing the stuff that git posted, it honestly isn't that far from their usual.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oopsboom: oopsboom: New York Post website hacked, with racist and sexist headlines targeting politicians

which is different from the usual NYP where the racist and sexist headlines only target democrat politicians.

CarnySaur: Some Twitter folks were able to capture some of the hacked tweets (there's one about Kathy Hochul that is NSFW):
[Fark user image 850x1341]
[Fark user image 680x574]
[Fark user image 850x1314]

wait...are we sure this was a hack and not just their internal editor reject bin being accidentally published?


Post has an editor? An editor with a rejected stories bin?

Since when?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Some Twitter folks were able to capture some of the hacked tweets (there's one about Kathy Hochul that is NSFW):
[Fark user image image 850x1341]
[Fark user image image 680x574]
[Fark user image image 850x1314]


I miss stories that would tell you what was said, at least with a few key words blocked, etc. Everyone is immediately just going to look elsewhere to find out.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wouldn't line a bird cage with that waste of paper.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: "Content management system Wordpress, which enables publishing to the New York Post site"

A semi-major newspaper like the NY Post is using frickin' Wordpress?

Dear lord.


Most major news outlets use WordPress, but not even close to the same form that random mommy bloggers use. Hell, CNN runs WordPress.
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: How do you even hack a PC running Windows 3.1?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.