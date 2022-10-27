 Skip to content
Silver Dollar train derails harder than Bitcoin Coaster
    Branson, Missouri  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Went there as a kid in the 70 a couple of times

Anybody else remember the "do nothing machines" they sold?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went there for my birthday with a girl back in the 70's, We got high behind the concrete waterfall.
Fun day. Didn't ride the train.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baka-san: Went there as a kid in the 70 a couple of times

Anybody else remember the "do nothing machines" they sold?


You mean the old fashioned predecessor to fidget spinners?  Those things were sold all over the place.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
those cars look way too big for the track they're on
 
zez
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Silver Dollar City is a pretty cool theme park even if it is Branson.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
NTSB en route.
 
UseUrHeadFred
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now I want a throwed roll.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did it break into 8 bits?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Silver Dollar train derails

Moments before:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baka-san: Went there as a kid in the 70 a couple of times

Anybody else remember the "do nothing machines" they sold?


If you are talking about the wooden box with a handle/knob that just spins the blocks back and forth, yes, my mom still has one.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
went there as an 80s kid and loved it, also my dad abducted a box turtle crossing the road and took her home to be our pet in the basement on the way back to chicago.

this event created my life long love of turtles (even though i now know wild harvesting boxies for pets is a huge nope). but my dad was like 35 at the time and he liked turtles, my sis and i thought he was the coolest dad ever for "getting" us a pet, so i guess everything worked out for the humans in this story.
 
