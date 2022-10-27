 Skip to content
It's almost time to be outraged at Starbucks again
    Coffee, Instagram user Markie Devo, Eggnog, Espresso, official Winter Menu start date, rumored US holiday, winter drinks  
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll be disappointed if the cups aren't designed with holiday wreath wrapped around a pentagram. Just saying ...
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They ran out of Pumpkin Spice Lattes already?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's their new employee. She doesn't know how to steam milk

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A cup with a lump of coal on the side representing the likely flavour?  Heck, put a real one at the bottom of the cup too.
 
harleyquinnical
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Scoobie: I'll be disappointed if the cups aren't designed with holiday wreath wrapped around a pentagram. Just saying ...


That'd be awesome.  Just let me know when the holiday cups are in.  I'll make the rest of the beverages at home.
 
whidbey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Every year, coffee fans eagerly await the launch of the festive food and drink options which always go down a real treat.


We do?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't have the energy to be outraged. Someone else needs to do it.
 
AeAe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think they're kinda festive. And I'm not you would call pro-Christian
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I look forward to MAGAts buying Starbucks and dumping them out to stick it to the Libs because that's how boycotts work
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I stopped going when they announced no more eggnog, have probably shopped there 3 times in a year out of necessity for the fam.

Looks like another year of them not getting my money.  And I was a good 30-40 a month..

From my kitchen with the combo Keurig/Nespresso machine I STAB AT THEE!!!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: It's their new employee. She doesn't know how to steam milk

[Fark user image image 632x776]


All I know is that a few buttholes are going to take their hard earned money to Starbucks, order a $4.50 drink, and tell them their name is Trump just to stick it to the libs when the drink is finished and the clerk calls for them to pickup their drink.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IDisME: A cup with a lump of coal on the side representing the likely flavour?  Heck, put a real one at the bottom of the cup too.


No, the coal goes into the grinder with the burnt beans
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My only outrage is when I am traveling, there isn't another source of espresso nearby, and they don't have any light roast beans to make a palatable shot.
I temper it pretty quickly as it isn't the fault of the putz behind the counter, and I can surviv - hey are those nachos?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh great. Can't wait for these Ugh

...If he's correct, the winter drinks are the same as last year. These are:
Peppermint Mocha
Caramel Brulee Latte
Mrs. Claus' Coochie Latte
Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte
Elf Fart Chocolate Mocha
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
Chestnut Praline Latte
Pumpkin Stank Ass
Irish Cream Cold Brew
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I don't have the energy to be outraged. Someone else needs to do it.


You should go get a Starbucks.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm going to leave pro-union literature in the bathroom.  That'll show 'em.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: My only outrage is when I am traveling, there isn't another source of espresso nearby, and they don't have any light roast beans to make a palatable shot.
I temper it pretty quickly as it isn't the fault of the putz behind the counter, and I can surviv - hey are those nachos?


Try telling them to make it ristretto, it takes a good portion of the burnt taste off the shot.  I learned this when I got a flat white, now I ask for ristretto on all my espresso drinks, INCLUDING THE EGGNOG I CANT GET NOW FARK U STARBUCKS BRING IT BACK!!

sorry, I'm a little salty about it
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If I don't open a cup and get smashed in the face by an exploding swarm of angry locusts then I know for sure that corporate headquarters isn't listening to *any* of my suggestions.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: All I know is that a few buttholes are going to take their hard earned money to Starbucks


When I go?  I tell them my name is Dagwood. If I used my real name then 12 people with the same name try to grab my drink.

1/2 of them don't even know how to spell Dagwood either.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you don't go to Starbucks then why would you care? And if you do go, and you don't like those flavors, again, why would you care? Just don't order them.

If there's one thing in this day and age that needs to be canceled, it's people pissing and moaning about what other people chose to eat or drink.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Being a cheap bastard I'm outraged at their pricing all year round.
Bah Humbug, everyone!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: And if you do go, and you don't like those flavors, again, why would you care?


Honestly, I only go to Starbucks for one drink and one drink only. I didn't even know they had a revolving menu of crap.

venti mocha, no whip...

coffee and chocolate in one place at one time? Simply heaven.
 
ansius
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is it time for the Christian Industrial Persecution Complex to whir into gear for another season?

[reads article]

Yes, yes it is.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Scoobie: I'll be disappointed if the cups aren't designed with holiday wreath wrapped around a pentagram. Just saying ...

That'd be awesome.  Just let me know when the holiday cups are in.  I'll make the rest of the beverages at home.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pumpkin spice is gross.  Fite me.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: If you don't go to Starbucks then why would you care? And if you do go, and you don't like those flavors, again, why would you care? Just don't order them.

If there's one thing in this day and age that needs to be canceled, it's people pissing and moaning about what other people chose to eat or drink.


Because some of us liked holiday drinks that they're no longer offering. Which sucks.

No eggnog latte? No gingerbread latte? Then NO SALE!!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Pumpkin spice is gross.  Fite me.


I don't even like carving pumpkins for Halloween. Yuck, nasty.

and I never cared for Smashing Pumpkins either. No wait, they had ONE good song. "1979"
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

bring it
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm outraged that people are outraged over the same old outrage every year. I'm outraged over much more relevant and important outrages, and it's an outrage that the rest of you outragers are still outraging over yesterday's outrages. It's outrageous.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: It's outrageous.


Paul Simon - Outrageous (2006)
Youtube LBw5co68d0M
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is it still union-free coffee?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: No gingerbread latte? Then NO SALE!!!!


Amen, brother!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Start?

The fact that they close shops that unionize is reason enough to never shop there.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Start?

The fact that they close shops that unionize is reason enough to never shop there.


You'd think right wing nut jobs would love starbucks considering what an anti-labor asshole Howard Schultz is
 
