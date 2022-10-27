 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Defendent 'you found me guilty you might as well sentence me to death then' Jury 'well, bye'   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Capital punishment, Murder, cop killer Robert Solis, DeputySandeep Dhaliwal, murder of Harris County Sheriff, Capital punishment in the United States, Crime, Death penalty  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Be careful of what you wish for..."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pretty smart way to get the last laugh.
 
soupafi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Will they let him volunteer to skip the line?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Out of all possible cops, you kill a sikh. What a tool.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I normally hate the death penalty and want it removed.

That being said, you ran up to the dude, shot him, and are claiming it's an accident? What the f*ck?

End this waste of oxygen.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The death penalty is barbaric. Also a cop out.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
bet he has a peanut allergy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's farked up that the only reason that this is a capital crime is the victim was a cop. If it was a non-cop, the death penalty wouldn't even be an option.
 
