(Law and Crime)   Sometimes messages from God appear in toast and other times they come in the form of your grandmother confessing to aiding and abetting a mass murder   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a question


Is the niece selling the truck?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to have 'atrocities before man and god' confessions made right as I die.
That would be going out like a pimp and a playa.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MIRV888: I would love to have 'atrocities before man and god' confessions made right as I die.
That would be going out like a pimp and a playa.


Or you could have a regular death and not hurt anyone along the way.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Ohio, God doesn't come here or send signs.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single member of that family needs electrocuted.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was anyone able to follow that mess of writing?
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't approve of who she was seeing. The obvious solution is mass murder.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Was anyone able to follow that mess of writing?


Thank you. I thought it was just me.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Was anyone able to follow that mess of writing?


I need a chart.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Loris: Russ1642: Was anyone able to follow that mess of writing?

I need a chart.


Don't worry, they will have a documentary about them like Tiger King, where you will get to follow all your favorite characters.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hill people have always been dangerous but damn.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I knew this was about the Pike murders.  I keep telling people who wax nostalgic about rural life or blast crime ridden cities that the "heartland" is a dark place.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"... because they wanted sole custody of the daughter ..."

... the Golden Child with God-like powers who will unite Humanity and the Cosmos ... so yeah, if that's the case then I can see why they did it.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Guy got his limit of Pike.
 
R2112
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deedeemarz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Was anyone able to follow that mess of writing?


I thought I'd had a stroke. I couldn't comprehend any of it.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
