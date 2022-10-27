 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WDTN Dayton)   Old and fanciful: street drugs spiked with Fentanyl. New reality: street drugs spiked with Benadryl   (wdtn.com) divider line
25
    More: Strange, Opioid, Morphine, Drug addiction, substance use disorders, drug cut, recent study, Recreational drug use, Naloxone  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decongested Junkies is my Stooges coverband name
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've responded to a few Benadryl overdoses back in the day. Dude was seeing melted walls and bugs everywhere, spastic cat like behavior.

Honestly, it can cause a lot of messed up stuff to happen... we're just lucky thats only in large doses.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just rub some Tussin on it.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is why I just do shots of Niquil
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I've responded to a few Benadryl overdoses


I could've been one of them.  Seriously, I was downing at least 8 at a time a few years ago.

It felt like I was in a bottle trying to grasp for air, once you fight the "sleepy" feeling off you then need to find a way to stop your heart from pounding through your chest.

I suggest no one try this. Seriously. Don't.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just great.  Texas has a two week window when it isn't allergy season.   Sure cuts down on gratuitous opioid use.  I'm an not going to suffer Cedar Fever just to do a little smack, scag, horse, ... [cue Joe Friday Dragnet rant, then SVU memes]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These are not the disco biscuits you are looking for.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Perfect. I need a good nap
 
phaseolus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I've responded to a few Benadryl overdoses back in the day. Dude was seeing melted walls and bugs everywhere, spastic cat like behavior.

Honestly, it can cause a lot of messed up stuff to happen... we're just lucky thats only in large doses.


Yeah, once upon a time I absentmindedly took a double dose on top of a bunch of caffeine. Even that minor oversupply wasn't pleasant. Or maybe it was Pseudoephedrine, this was back in the early 90s. Whatever it was, it sucked, and possibly destroyed my long term memory apparently
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Benadryl interferes with Naloxone, and these morons are putting it into Fentanyl? They are increasing the risk of death in their customer base...not a great recipe for maintaining clientele. Is the high that good, or do you just not want to leave witnesses?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was about to say something stupid, then the time it took me to type it allowed me to think it through.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phaseolus: SVC_conservative: I've responded to a few Benadryl overdoses back in the day. Dude was seeing melted walls and bugs everywhere, spastic cat like behavior.

Honestly, it can cause a lot of messed up stuff to happen... we're just lucky thats only in large doses.

Yeah, once upon a time I absentmindedly took a double dose on top of a bunch of caffeine. Even that minor oversupply wasn't pleasant. Or maybe it was Pseudoephedrine, this was back in the early 90s. Whatever it was, it sucked, and possibly destroyed my long term memory apparently


I ran out of allergy medication so a supposed friend gave me a Primatene pill. I thought my heart was going to burst out of my chest before I got to work that day!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Perfect. I need a good nap


Years ago, when my insomnia first hit, before I saw a doctor and was self-medicating, I tried shots of bourbon with my Benadryl. Did not work. Neither actually promote sleep. Great for making you feel sleepy. But as I discovered, sleep and sleepy are as different as chalk and cheese.

Moral: see a doctor.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

urethra_franklin: Benadryl interferes with Naloxone, and these morons are putting it into Fentanyl? They are increasing the risk of death in their customer base...not a great recipe for maintaining clientele. Is the high that good, or do you just not want to leave witnesses?


I suspect this story is Urban Legend.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phaseolus: SVC_conservative: I've responded to a few Benadryl overdoses back in the day. Dude was seeing melted walls and bugs everywhere, spastic cat like behavior.

Honestly, it can cause a lot of messed up stuff to happen... we're just lucky thats only in large doses.

Yeah, once upon a time I absentmindedly took a double dose on top of a bunch of caffeine. Even that minor oversupply wasn't pleasant. Or maybe it was Pseudoephedrine, this was back in the early 90s. Whatever it was, it sucked, and possibly destroyed my long term memory apparently


Are you ok?  That's the second time you've posted that in this thread.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

urethra_franklin: Benadryl interferes with Naloxone, and these morons are putting it into Fentanyl? They are increasing the risk of death in their customer base...not a great recipe for maintaining clientele. Is the high that good, or do you just not want to leave witnesses?


If they kill a client, it lets the other junkies know they have the good shiat.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Perfect. I need a good nap

Years ago, when my insomnia first hit, before I saw a doctor and was self-medicating, I tried shots of bourbon with my Benadryl. Did not work. Neither actually promote sleep. Great for making you feel sleepy. But as I discovered, sleep and sleepy are as different as chalk and cheese.

Moral: see a doctor.


Yup.  They both make you sleepy, but you don't get the restful sleep your body needs.  When I used to compare fitbit sleep tracking for nights when I drank and nights when I didn't.  Non-drinking nights were a fluctuating graph of peaks and valleys representing sleep cycles.  Drinking nights were flatline for four to six hours, then started fluctuating normally when the alcohol had been processed, but by then it was nearly time to wake up.  Not only do I sleep better now without drinking, I *wake up* better.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What the fark
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Perfect. I need a good nap

Years ago, when my insomnia first hit, before I saw a doctor and was self-medicating, I tried shots of bourbon with my Benadryl. Did not work. Neither actually promote sleep. Great for making you feel sleepy. But as I discovered, sleep and sleepy are as different as chalk and cheese.

Moral: see a doctor.


Tried something similar for a long bus ride once. Giant bottle of red wine and some Benadryl.  It was awful.  I was somehow barely drunk and could not fall asleep.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good news mom, I can eat the peanuts!
 
IamAwake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: I've responded to a few Benadryl overdoses back in the day. Dude was seeing melted walls and bugs everywhere, spastic cat like behavior.

Honestly, it can cause a lot of messed up stuff to happen... we're just lucky thats only in large doses.


Benadryl is a very potent potentiator (redundant much?) and can turn a tiny amount of many drugs into a much stronger effect.  Next time you have a surgery and get a small amount of oxy, drink some grapefruit juice with it, or take some Benadryl, see what happens.  Just kidding, don't do that, it's a bad idea, but point being that it's known to be a potentiator so not sure why this sort of thing hasn't been happening all along.  Note it causes bad side effects, but ummm....so do street drugs in general, so...
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

urethra_franklin: Benadryl interferes with Naloxone, and these morons are putting it into Fentanyl? They are increasing the risk of death in their customer base...not a great recipe for maintaining clientele. Is the high that good, or do you just not want to leave witnesses?


Opioids make you feel very relaxed, numb, and a bit sleepy. Antihistamines make you feel a bit sleepy as well. If you cut your drugs with antihistamines the user may be tricked by the drowsy feeling and think they got a good batch, but the chemical dependent portion needs the actual opioid so the addicted user buys more to re-achieve that first high (you can never re-achieve that first high). There shall always be clientele. Suppliers and distributors don't care about the end user only the money coming back, the dealer may care some, but only in the fear of being labeled as providing bad drugs.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

urethra_franklin: Benadryl interferes with Naloxone, and these morons are putting it into Fentanyl? They are increasing the risk of death in their customer base...not a great recipe for maintaining clientele. Is the high that good, or do you just not want to leave witnesses?


The upside of killing your customer base is that it cuts down on bad Yelp reviews.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phaseolus: SVC_conservative: I've responded to a few Benadryl overdoses back in the day. Dude was seeing melted walls and bugs everywhere, spastic cat like behavior.

Honestly, it can cause a lot of messed up stuff to happen... we're just lucky thats only in large doses.

Yeah, once upon a time I absentmindedly took a double dose on top of a bunch of caffeine. Even that minor oversupply wasn't pleasant. Or maybe it was Pseudoephedrine, this was back in the early 90s. Whatever it was, it sucked, and possibly destroyed my long term memory apparently


Been there myself. Decade ago, on a summer field work project, I got a half dozen wasp stings. Once I got back to town I went straight to the drug store and bought some Benadryl. Luckily, it was the end of the week, so I took a couple and zonked out.

Following morning, I took a couple more and washed it down with two large mugs of coffee. Bad mistake. Spent the entire Saturday lying on my bed, sweating and twitching, in 10-20 minute cycles of dozing off and waking up. At least the wasp stings didn't bother me anymore.

Benadryl's active ingredient, diphenhydramine, is also sold (or at least it was) as an over-the-counter sleep aid. Later in life, I've found that it gives me bed spins so I actively avoid it. When cold and flu season comes around, I have to look carefully at the ingredients list on any medication I'm taking.
 
patrick767
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Parents, on this Halloween, if you want your kids to get the benadryl spiked candy so they konk out and you can take a farking break, just wink.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.