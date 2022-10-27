 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Teenager receives $10,000 prize for A: Winning the lottery? B: Guessing the amount of jelly beans in a jar at the fair? or C: Capturing 28 Burmese Pythons in the Everglades?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

181 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2022 at 9:20 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tastes just like chicken.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Those skins can be sold for $30-40 each to leather workers.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like a few close shaves.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Matthew Concepcion was among the 1,000 participants from 32 states, Canada and Latvia"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
deadhomersociety.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Desantis showing up
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shouldn't they be Myanmar pythons.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eagles95: [Fark user image 259x194]

Desantis showing up


Even has the same body shape.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Shouldn't they be Myanmar pythons.


BURMA RULES!  SLORC DROOLS!
 
Cheron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Shouldn't they be Myanmar pythons.


The gen Z pythons identify as Everglades Pythons. Only boomers and Millennials insist on calling them invasive
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
28-- that's what, one clutch of eggs? Give up. Pythons rule the Everglades.

Except for the nutria and monitor lizards.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Tastes just like chicken.


I'm all against cruelty to animals and whatnot, but I'm also on board with eating invasive species.  I have no moral qualms about eating Burmese Python or Lionfish in places like Florida.

/Eating the most invasive species in Florida is still illegal, however.
 
R2112
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Earlier this year, a team of biologists hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida. That female python weighed 215 pounds, was nearly 18 feet long and had 122 developing eggs


See everyone again next year !
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Hooferatheart: Shouldn't they be Myanmar pythons.

BURMA RULES!  SLORC DROOLS!


It will always be Burma to me.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.