(Click Orlando)   Mayoral candidate accused of being a Houston Astros player   (clickorlando.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, Sign, Theft, Volusia County, Florida, Police, candidates' campaign signs, Footage, Michael Ignasiak, Diezel Depew  
•       •       •

988 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Oct 2022 at 12:14 PM



21 Comments     (+0 »)
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh subby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Applause to Subby, shame on candidate, Astros.
 
Yakk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was expecting buzzers on his body, but that's funny too.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ban him.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yakk: I was expecting buzzers on his body, but that's funny too.


That or banging trash cans.
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice one, Subby! I am not a sportsball fan and I still got that one.
 
Flincher
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
beckoned there by Diezel Depew

townsquare.mediaView Full Size

comicvine.gamespot.comView Full Size


I'd vote for that slate
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All persons involved should be summarily executed for having anything to do with bandit signs
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Altoid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"According to the affidavit, Ignasiak faces at least one count of petit theft at time of writing."

Petit?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Typical of a local Florida election

I'm also quite upset that I'm forced to root for the Phillies in the series
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Even if the signs were placed in illegal areas (they weren't) or placed on someone's property without their permission (they weren't), you should never remove the signs yourself if you're the opposing candidate, come on. Let the city or the owner do it, ffs.

Also, the guy whose signs were removed is 18 years old and credits MTG for getting him into politics.

Lots of winners here.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was hoping this was a double entendre about this guy banging skanky people (trash cans)
 
special20
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Yakk: I was expecting buzzers on his body, but that's funny too.

That or banging trash cans.


Well, MTG's old man is divorcing her so that may not be happening anymore.
 
special20
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Even if the signs were placed in illegal areas (they weren't) or placed on someone's property without their permission (they weren't), you should never remove the signs yourself if you're the opposing candidate, come on. Let the city or the owner do it, ffs.

Also, the guy whose signs were removed is 18 years old and credits MTG for getting him into politics.

Lots of winners here.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

I would have gone with flaming nerf darts myself. Shoot and scoot sort of thing.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm also quite upset that I'm forced to root for the Phillies in the series


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Altoid: "According to the affidavit, Ignasiak faces at least one count of petit theft at time of writing."

Petit?


While it's more common to see it spelled petty, that is the original and still officially used in some areas. IANAL but I did work for some for several years.
 
