 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Visitors to Shakespeare's Stratford-upon-Avon birthplace can now enjoy daily performances of The Taming of the Dags   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

484 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2022 at 8:50 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Negative English attitudes towards "pikeys" were a running theme in the 2000 Guy Ritchie film Snatch.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Negative English attitudes towards "pikeys" were a running theme in the 2000 Guy Ritchie film Snatch.


But do ya like dags?
 
Pert
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is mainly a problem caused by local authorities failing to provide suitable stopping places for travellers, on the grounds that locals object.

It's really the one remaining acceptable face of racism.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Negative English attitudes towards "pikeys" were a running theme in the 2000 Guy Ritchie film Snatch.


Those RVs and SUVs look really clean and expensive. I am confused.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That looks like a problem that could be solved with a few Molotov cocktails.

/I fookin' 'ate Pikeys
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In the quiet words of the Virgin Mary... come again?
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Jake Havechek: Negative English attitudes towards "pikeys" were a running theme in the 2000 Guy Ritchie film Snatch.

Those RVs and SUVs look really clean and expensive. I am confused.


yeah, this.  I was expecting old trailers and beater trucks pulling them... and the pics are like brand new range rovers and luxury trailers.

/ I do like dags though.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
crusty jugglers


but seriously... these vehicles cost as much as homes, it's not like they're homeless riff-raff.

Oh crap, did I just say that? Um... hrrm. Um. They're tourists! Leave them be.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pert: This is mainly a problem caused by local authorities failing to provide suitable stopping places for travellers, on the grounds that locals object.

It's really the one remaining acceptable face of racism.


Maybe in the UK. In the US, there are tons of acceptable forms of racism, the most popular of which is MAGA.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: Tr0mBoNe: Jake Havechek: Negative English attitudes towards "pikeys" were a running theme in the 2000 Guy Ritchie film Snatch.

Those RVs and SUVs look really clean and expensive. I am confused.

yeah, this.  I was expecting old trailers and beater trucks pulling them... and the pics are like brand new range rovers and luxury trailers.

/ I do like dags though.


Does your dag bit?
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When they started the Village of the Year Contest, she worked around the clock. I'd never seen such dedication. But on the eve of the adjudicator's arrival, some travellers moved into Calahoo Park, and before you could say gypsy scum we were knee deep in dog muck, thieving kids, and crusty jugglers.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: But do ya like dags?


And she's terribly partial to the periwinkle blue. Have I made meself clear, lads?

Yeah, that's perfectly clear, Mickey, yeah. Just give me one minute to confer with my colleague.
Did you understand a single word of what he just said?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Traditional Brit Romani vans, and one German interloper.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


And your folks though Amish wagons were cool.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pert: This is mainly a problem caused by local authorities failing to provide suitable stopping places for travellers, on the grounds that locals object.

It's really the one remaining acceptable face of racism.


When a group makes their primary occupation as scammers and pick pocketing, that doesn't generate a lot of good will.  If they camp on your land, you're going to have a huge mess left behind when they leave or are kicked out.

It's kind of as if the call scammers from India split off to their own group and cried racism when they are called out on their BS.

They are in the US as Irish Travellers, and they make a living by taking down payments on roofing or driveway jobs and doing nothing or doing the work so badly it is worse than when they started.

I don't care who someone is, what color their skin is, or where they are from if they aren't scammers or thieves or otherwise menaces to society.  If you need food or gas, just ask nicely, I'll get you some food or gas.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Jake Havechek: Negative English attitudes towards "pikeys" were a running theme in the 2000 Guy Ritchie film Snatch.

But do ya like dags?


Yeah, I like dags. I like caravans better.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Sofa King Smart: Tr0mBoNe: Jake Havechek: Negative English attitudes towards "pikeys" were a running theme in the 2000 Guy Ritchie film Snatch.

Those RVs and SUVs look really clean and expensive. I am confused.

yeah, this.  I was expecting old trailers and beater trucks pulling them... and the pics are like brand new range rovers and luxury trailers.

/ I do like dags though.

Does your dag bit?
[miro.medium.com image 304x400]


no, but the minkey does.

Return of The Pink Panther: Seeing Eye Monkey (Minky - Meenky)
Youtube WnlIWpZSPXU
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Pert: This is mainly a problem caused by local authorities failing to provide suitable stopping places for travellers, on the grounds that locals object.

It's really the one remaining acceptable face of racism.

When a group makes their primary occupation as scammers and pick pocketing, that doesn't generate a lot of good will.  If they camp on your land, you're going to have a huge mess left behind when they leave or are kicked out.

It's kind of as if the call scammers from India split off to their own group and cried racism when they are called out on their BS.

They are in the US as Irish Travellers, and they make a living by taking down payments on roofing or driveway jobs and doing nothing or doing the work so badly it is worse than when they started.

I don't care who someone is, what color their skin is, or where they are from if they aren't scammers or thieves or otherwise menaces to society.  If you need food or gas, just ask nicely, I'll get you some food or gas.


I'm pretty sure those are just contractors.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
About 20 years or so ago in MA we had some folks like that.  I don't know if they were travellers, gypsys or what but they were a little off.  They'd go to suburban neighborhoods where they knew there'd only be one person at home during the day.  They'd see somebody working in their front yard and engage them in conversation while their partner went around back and broke in and stole jewelry and cash.
 
cefm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Pert: This is mainly a problem caused by local authorities failing to provide suitable stopping places for travellers, on the grounds that locals object.

It's really the one remaining acceptable face of racism.

When a group makes their primary occupation as scammers and pick pocketing, that doesn't generate a lot of good will.  If they camp on your land, you're going to have a huge mess left behind when they leave or are kicked out.

It's kind of as if the call scammers from India split off to their own group and cried racism when they are called out on their BS.

They are in the US as Irish Travellers, and they make a living by taking down payments on roofing or driveway jobs and doing nothing or doing the work so badly it is worse than when they started.

I don't care who someone is, what color their skin is, or where they are from if they aren't scammers or thieves or otherwise menaces to society.  If you need food or gas, just ask nicely, I'll get you some food or gas.


Thank you for making my point for me, by lumping an entire group of society (arguably a distinct ethnic group) and passing judgment on it as if everyone in that group is criminal scum.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Once the city council gets ahold of them, they are farked.
y.yarn.coView Full Size

The caravan owners should get a gun for protection.

media.tenor.comView Full Size

No, from anyone who owns pigs.

/I think that about covers it.
//if you haven't seen Snatch, I highly suggest doing so.
///The movie is pretty good too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've been there. 2001.

His bed was a wooden frame and used straw as a mattress.

Tiny too.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.