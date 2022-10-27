 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Boomers are spending more than you can afford. But have they tried not going to Starbucks, skipping avocado toast?   (adimesaved.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We all are pretty much spending more than we can afford.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you clearly have no financial training so let me try to explain this to you. Boomers have access to a very innovative financial plan called a "reverse mortgage." What this plan allows them to do is take the single most valuable asset they own, their house, and turn it into a powerful income generator. See, previous generations, the Greatest Generation and the Silent Generation and all those other withered generations that are dead now, they had these really cool houses they bought from Sears. Seriously, they could just go to Sears and buy a house, like you might go there to buy some, I dunno, Chinese screwdrivers or something. And then they'd get their house home and they'd live in it for decades, slowly growing to hate each other but being too old to do anything about it, and then they'd finally die in their house and the house and all of its equity would pass on to their children. That's called "generational wealth" because it passes from one generation (the old, dead parents) to the next generation (the lazy, shiftless kids).

But the reality is that generational wealth takes a great toll on the generation doing the passing, because what it basically means is that they have to grow old and miserable together imprisoned in their house, which does nothing for them except provide shelter. They can't spend any of the equity in their house, which is like having an ATM machine in your house, stuffed full of money, that your card can't access. Think about that for a minute. You wake up every day, you come downstairs, and there's this shiny ATM machine in your living room just stuffed full of twenties and fifties and hundreds, and you can't do anything but look at it and then yell at your miserable spouse because he left the toilet seat up again, the asshole. And then all you can do is keep looking at it, at all of that unattainable cash, until you die and then your kids scamper on in to feast on your corpse and take all your equity. Where's the fairness in that?

But now...now, because of the Boomers, guess what? They just declare reverse mortgage, and boom -- suddenly that ATM is not only accessible, its spitting out money day and night. So instead of glowering at the television together every night, you and your spouse can travel the world like you deserve, visiting swingers' colonies and swingers' resorts and swingers' campgrounds all over world. You can live the life you've earned, and if you time it all right you can use up all that equity so that none of it gets wasted on your kids, who should be out there buying their own Sears house anyway. I mean, what have they ever done to deserve your money? Hell, you paid for them to go to school and earn a $230,000 degree in basket weaving or bee maintenance or butterfly mounting or whatever the hell it was they studied. Hell, when you went to school you worked 7 jobs and volunteered at the fire department and still had time to do two tours in Vietnam and go to Woodstock, which was very muddy. Kids these days work 2 hours making TikToks or whatever and then need six hours of talk therapy to deal with it.

So, no, subby. It's not about spending more than they can afford. It's about spending what they deserve.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do they even know how much I can afford?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is brilliant.

Sad.  Accurate.  Infuriating.

But brilliant.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pocket Ninja:

instead of glowering at the television together every night, you and your spouse can travel the world like you deserve, visiting swingers' colonies and swingers' resorts and swingers' campgrounds all over world

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
• Similar to 2020 survey results, 7 in 10 say Social Security is a major source of their income.
• Approximately half of retirees say they spend less than $2,000 each month, while 1 in 3 spends between $2,000 and $3,999 each month.  Sixteen percent spend between $4,000 and $6,999, with only 3% spending $7,000 or more each month.

Made up.  Everyone knows Boomers are rich.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You know, Sears.  It's a mythical place like Radio Shack where dad used to buy batteries.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That

Was

Beautiful
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Pocket Ninja:

instead of glowering at the television together every night, you and your spouse can travel the world like you deserve, visiting swingers' colonies and swingers' resorts and swingers' campgrounds all over world

[media.tenor.com image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


"...why does everything smell like pussy and Gold Bond?"
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: So, no, subby. It's not about spending more than they can afford. It's about spending what they deserve.


This was pure gold...  <*golf clap*>
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: "...why does everything smell like pussy and Gold Bond?"


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black and Hispanic retirees, as well as those in the lower annual household income brackets and poor self-reported health status, also indicated their spending is higher than they can afford.

Alternate readings: People who were never paid enough to begin with now don't have enough money to survive.  People who really should've had universal healthcare available to them but didn't now don't have enough money to survive.  The people who profited off of these people, who should've been taxed more and forced to pay higher wages, are doing fine.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we can't take it with us!
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighZoolander: How do they even know how much I can afford?


Facebook told 'em.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents (not quite boomers, since they were born in 1956) are definitely spending much more than I can afford.  They go on cruises, multi-week trips to Hawaii, etc.  They worked their asses off and saved enough that now that they are retired they can afford to do it.

They joke about how they're "spending [my] inheritance," but it's their money right up until the moment they die, and I hope they enjoy it as much as possible, even if that means there's nothing left for me to inherit.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People with low financial knowledge have low savings and spending more than they should.   Wow imagine that.   They only had their entire lives to learn but that takes discipline.

Funny about the long post above.  I cut this out of nextdoor to give my daughter an example of a college education that will not lead to a well paying career. "My major is astronomy, with a minor in music theory. In addition, I am fluent in Russian."
If this girl just loves astronomy great but if she's looking for a career her options are limited.
 
Podna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: • Similar to 2020 survey results, 7 in 10 say Social Security is a major source of their income.
• Approximately half of retirees say they spend less than $2,000 each month, while 1 in 3 spends between $2,000 and $3,999 each month.  Sixteen percent spend between $4,000 and $6,999, with only 3% spending $7,000 or more each month.

Made up.  Everyone knows Boomers are rich.


it's why we need to cut social security and Medicare, if it's not there for me why should boomers get it either? they should learn to save money or get a second job
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell me about your mother.

Also why aren't you helping that tortoise?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: • Similar to 2020 survey results, 7 in 10 say Social Security is a major source of their income.
• Approximately half of retirees say they spend less than $2,000 each month, while 1 in 3 spends between $2,000 and $3,999 each month.  Sixteen percent spend between $4,000 and $6,999, with only 3% spending $7,000 or more each month.

Made up.  Everyone knows Boomers are rich.


My Mom and my Dad, who divorced when I was 11, pin down opposite sides of the average.  My Dad, whose earnings peaked at $300k a year or so in the late 90's, bankrupted himself with profligate spending and a second divorce, and lost his house on 12 acres in 2011.  He now lives on his social security check and nothing else, in a house I bought for him and his girlfriend to live in.  They pay me about 1/3 of market rate in rent, because they cant afford more.  If he didn't have me he'd be deeply screwed.  He is an Alpha Boomer.

My Mom, who grew up in rural post war Germany, never went to a four year college, and started working when she was 14, was fiscally responsible to a fault.  She maxed out her 401k even when it meant skimping on her monthly personal budget.  She started as an hourly  bookkeeper, and didn't earn more than $100k in a year until she was 60 and got promoted to comptroller.  She delayed retirement and claiming social security until 66, so that she could max those benfits.  On the day she retired she owned the house she raised me in outright, and had nearly $1M in retirement savings.   Her social security is enough to cover most of her monthly expenses, and she's pissed off when the tax rules make her take a minimum distribution from her 401k every year.   She'll almost certainly pass the house and a bunch of money on to my kids through the family trust she established.

I'd like to think I'm living my life somewhere in the middle of them both.   It's been good for my kids to see the very different trajectories their lives have taken.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clawsoon: Black and Hispanic retirees, as well as those in the lower annual household income brackets and poor self-reported health status, also indicated their spending is higher than they can afford.

Alternate readings: People who were never paid enough to begin with now don't have enough money to survive.  People who really should've had universal healthcare available to them but didn't now don't have enough money to survive.  The people who profited off of these people, who should've been taxed more and forced to pay higher wages, are doing fine.


Poor people have great healthcare,, well in NY they do.
I lost my job and went on Medicare for 6 month after cobra ran out.  It was the absolute best insurance I ever had.  My wife was sad when it ended.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now they have to come out of retirement and take service jobs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: People with low financial knowledge have low savings and spending more than they should.   Wow imagine that.   They only had their entire lives to learn but that takes discipline.

Funny about the long post above.  I cut this out of nextdoor to give my daughter an example of a college education that will not lead to a well paying career. "My major is astronomy, with a minor in music theory. In addition, I am fluent in Russian."
If this girl just loves astronomy great but if she's looking for a career her options are limited.


Not as limited as you would think since she will have a very strong math background.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My boomer parents could have retired years ago but both keep working because they'd get bored. They've finally started spending more after decades of fiscal responsibility and as a result can now live a lifestyle they've never enjoyed before. First class airfare, luxury accommodations...

The flip side - my father bought his first ever new car last year and he's in his late 60s. He could have had a new car 20 years ago but always drove used and reliable, a trait I've now picked up

I had a point when I started this post and now I've lost it

Keep spending, boomers, the economy needs it
 
akallen404
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: My parents (not quite boomers, since they were born in 1956)


Do you mean 1966? Because '56 is right smack in the middle of Boomer town.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pocket Ninja: So, no, subby. It's not about spending more than they can afford. It's about spending what they deserve.

How rude of them to throw away your money like that.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: But now...now, because of the Boomers, guess what? They just declare reverse mortgage, and boom -- suddenly that ATM is not only accessible, it's spitting out money day and night. So instead of glowering at the television together every night, you and your spouse can travel the world like you deserve, visiting swingers' colonies and swingers' resorts and swingers' campgrounds all over world. You can live the life you've earned, and if you time it all right you can use up all that equity so that none of it gets wasted on your kids, who should be out there buying their own Sears house anyway. I mean, what have they ever done to deserve your money? Hell, you paid for them to go to school and earn a $230,000 degree in basket weaving or bee maintenance or butterfly mounting or whatever the hell it was they studied. Hell, when you went to school you worked 7 jobs and volunteered at the fire department and still had time to do two tours in Vietnam and go to Woodstock, which was very muddy. Kids these days work 2 hours making TikToks or whatever and then need six hours of talk therapy to deal with it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"those in lower annual household income segments, with low financial knowledge, and poor self-reported health status, are less likely to report they have three months of emergency savings set aside"

Poor people are less likely to have money!? Get these guys a farking Nobel prize in economics.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clawsoon: Black and Hispanic retirees, as well as those in the lower annual household income brackets and poor self-reported health status, also indicated their spending is higher than they can afford.

Alternate readings: People who were never paid enough to begin with now don't have enough money to survive.  People who really should've had universal healthcare available to them but didn't now don't have enough money to survive.  The people who profited off of these people, who should've been taxed more and forced to pay higher wages, are doing fine.


Alternate alternate reading: they were also cheated out of two years of (miserable) wages when their jobs shut down because you were all "EW!! Plague Rats!!!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: People with low financial knowledge have low savings and spending more than they should.   Wow imagine that.   They only had their entire lives to learn but that takes discipline.

Funny about the long post above.  I cut this out of nextdoor to give my daughter an example of a college education that will not lead to a well paying career. "My major is astronomy, with a minor in music theory. In addition, I am fluent in Russian."
If this girl just loves astronomy great but if she's looking for a career her options are limited.


The Space Force needs astronomers. She could get a commission and start working a lot of local system stuff.

She'll definitely want to pick up some orbital mechanics, though.
 
SweetMama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> My parents (not quite boomers, since they were born in 1956) are definitely spending much more than I can afford.People born in 1956 are definitely boomers, and good for your parents for saving up so they can enjoy life.
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: My parents (not quite boomers, since they were born in 1956) are definitely spending much more than I can afford.  They go on cruises, multi-week trips to Hawaii, etc.  They worked their asses off and saved enough that now that they are retired they can afford to do it.

They joke about how they're "spending [my] inheritance," but it's their money right up until the moment they die, and I hope they enjoy it as much as possible, even if that means there's nothing left for me to inherit.


Boomer years are 1946 - 1964. Your parents, born in 1956, are Boomers.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: ctighe2353: People with low financial knowledge have low savings and spending more than they should.   Wow imagine that.   They only had their entire lives to learn but that takes discipline.

Funny about the long post above.  I cut this out of nextdoor to give my daughter an example of a college education that will not lead to a well paying career. "My major is astronomy, with a minor in music theory. In addition, I am fluent in Russian."
If this girl just loves astronomy great but if she's looking for a career her options are limited.

Not as limited as you would think since she will have a very strong math background.


Doesn't hurt to speak Russian, either.
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
SweetMama you got me by 26. Guess I need to head to the gym.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: People with low financial knowledge have low savings and spending more than they should.   Wow imagine that.   They only had their entire lives to learn but that takes discipline.

Funny about the long post above.  I cut this out of nextdoor to give my daughter an example of a college education that will not lead to a well paying career. "My major is astronomy, with a minor in music theory. In addition, I am fluent in Russian."
If this girl just loves astronomy great but if she's looking for a career her options are limited.


It's Republican madlibs.

Keep on spewing!
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"To my lazy, spoiled son, Tandy, who never learned the value of a dollar, I leave my entire $10 million fortune."
Vladimir's will
"[Whispering] Is that a lot?"
Tandy[source]
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
you may as an alternative give your stuff to me.
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Boomers have access to a very innovative financial plan called a "reverse mortgage."


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: People with low financial knowledge have low savings and spending more than they should.   Wow imagine that.   They only had their entire lives to learn but that takes discipline.

Funny about the long post above.  I cut this out of nextdoor to give my daughter an example of a college education that will not lead to a well paying career. "My major is astronomy, with a minor in music theory. In addition, I am fluent in Russian."
If this girl just loves astronomy great but if she's looking for a career her options are limited.


I decided to look up one of my wife's friends who was a bartender while studying astronomy.  I learned she was an astronomer when she mentioned she was going to the Atacama Desert for 6 weeks.  That was probably 10 years ago.  I see she's doing this now:  Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics

Sounds cool.  I don't know what it pays, but it sounds cool.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

guestguy: Pocket Ninja: Boomers have access to a very innovative financial plan called a "reverse mortgage."

[preview.redd.it image 850x643]


Do most people expect to get money from their dead parents?  I don't.  My parents never got any from theirs.
 
ZeroTheHero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey boomer, how much are you spending?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For a family treat I used to get them Starbucks every Sunday.

It came to $20 a week.

times that by 52 weeks.

$1040

Once I did that math, I stopped going.
 
wage0048
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CaptSS: wage0048: My parents (not quite boomers, since they were born in 1956) are definitely spending much more than I can afford.  They go on cruises, multi-week trips to Hawaii, etc.  They worked their asses off and saved enough that now that they are retired they can afford to do it.

They joke about how they're "spending [my] inheritance," but it's their money right up until the moment they die, and I hope they enjoy it as much as possible, even if that means there's nothing left for me to inherit.

Boomer years are 1946 - 1964. Your parents, born in 1956, are Boomers.


Well than I stand corrected.  I always figured boomers were until the early 1950s.
 
wage0048
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*then
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: We all are pretty much spending more than we can afford.


I'm not.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wage0048: My parents (not quite boomers, since they were born in 1956) are definitely spending much more than I can afford.  They go on cruises, multi-week trips to Hawaii, etc.  They worked their asses off and saved enough that now that they are retired they can afford to do it.

They joke about how they're "spending [my] inheritance," but it's their money right up until the moment they die, and I hope they enjoy it as much as possible, even if that means there's nothing left for me to inherit.


I'm roughly the same age and I'm considered to be a Late Boomer. Most of us were screwed by our older brothers and sisters.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ajgeek: ctighe2353: People with low financial knowledge have low savings and spending more than they should.   Wow imagine that.   They only had their entire lives to learn but that takes discipline.

Funny about the long post above.  I cut this out of nextdoor to give my daughter an example of a college education that will not lead to a well paying career. "My major is astronomy, with a minor in music theory. In addition, I am fluent in Russian."
If this girl just loves astronomy great but if she's looking for a career her options are limited.

The Space Force needs astronomers. She could get a commission and start working a lot of local system stuff.

She'll definitely want to pick up some orbital mechanics, though.


Could, point is not as easy as say a math major.
My dental hygienist is also a marine biologists, some fields are just easier to work in.

Point is sometimes college is just for knowledge and know the difference when choosing a major.  My brother majored in psychology for a career and took astronomy minor because he loves it.

Daughter is going for neuroscience and bio engineering as a minor so I have no worries for her, smart kid and no drugs yet.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: • Similar to 2020 survey results, 7 in 10 say Social Security is a major source of their income.
• Approximately half of retirees say they spend less than $2,000 each month, while 1 in 3 spends between $2,000 and $3,999 each month.  Sixteen percent spend between $4,000 and $6,999, with only 3% spending $7,000 or more each month.

Made up.  Everyone knows Boomers are rich.


Not certain where I fall on this spectrum. My sole source of income is Social Security, but my GenX wife makes four times as much. I spend less than $2000/month, but she pays the mortgage, Internet, phone and Costco bills. I pay for all other utilities, house maintenance and improvements.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Subby, you clearly have no financial training so let me try to explain this to you. Boomers have access to a very innovative financial plan called a "reverse mortgage." What this plan allows them to do is take the single most valuable asset they own, their house, and turn it into a powerful income generator. See, previous generations, the Greatest Generation and the Silent Generation and all those other withered generations that are dead now, they had these really cool houses they bought from Sears. Seriously, they could just go to Sears and buy a house, like you might go there to buy some, I dunno, Chinese screwdrivers or something. And then they'd get their house home and they'd live in it for decades, slowly growing to hate each other but being too old to do anything about it, and then they'd finally die in their house and the house and all of its equity would pass on to their children. That's called "generational wealth" because it passes from one generation (the old, dead parents) to the next generation (the lazy, shiftless kids).

But the reality is that generational wealth takes a great toll on the generation doing the passing, because what it basically means is that they have to grow old and miserable together imprisoned in their house, which does nothing for them except provide shelter. They can't spend any of the equity in their house, which is like having an ATM machine in your house, stuffed full of money, that your card can't access. Think about that for a minute. You wake up every day, you come downstairs, and there's this shiny ATM machine in your living room just stuffed full of twenties and fifties and hundreds, and you can't do anything but look at it and then yell at your miserable spouse because he left the toilet seat up again, the asshole. And then all you can do is keep looking at it, at all of that unattainable cash, until you die and then your kids scamper on in to feast on your corpse and take all your equity. Where's the fairness in that?
...


There was an old married couple and they had always hated each other, never been able to stand the sight of each other, really.
And when they were in their nineties, they finally got divorced.
And people said: "Why did you wait so long? Why didn't you do this a whole lot earlier?"
And they said: "Well, we wanted to wait until the children died."

-L. Anderson
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SweetMama: > My parents (not quite boomers, since they were born in 1956) are definitely spending much more than I can afford.People born in 1956 are definitely boomers, and good for your parents for saving up so they can enjoy life.


To bad you can't learn when your young, then have 20 years to enjoy life while your in your prime and then work.

I have seen a lot of people who saved their whole lives and die right around retirement age
 
