(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   "Woof, woof, *HACK* *COUGHCOUGHCOUGH* *ACK* *COUGH* woof, woof, arf, sniiiiff"   (wbtv.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Dog, Kennel club, kennel cough, Charlotte area, American Kennel Club, Dog park, respiratory disease, Dogs  
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
its owner will want to ask their vet about a Bordetella vaccine. Many of these places actually require them.

Never heard of a dog daycare or boarding place that didn't require proof of having gotten the Bordetella vaccine
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Munden: its owner will want to ask their vet about a Bordetella vaccine. Many of these places actually require them.

Never heard of a dog daycare or boarding place that didn't require proof of having gotten the Bordetella vaccine


Anti vaxxer owner is anti vaxx
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Make no mistake.  Kennel cough is ruff.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My last dog had contracted it in the shelter I adopted her from, like right away before they could do any chipping or other vaccinations.  I had no other pets at the time so I ended up taking her home early to help reduce the spread.  The poor thing had a rough first couple of weeks with me.  They didn't want to spay her while she was sick, so I took her back after she was better.  So went from sick to surgery.
 
