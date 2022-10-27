 Skip to content
(MyLondon)   Woman wants to ban Halloween decorations not because they are too scary but it confuses her if a toilet is working. No other evidence to go on here   (mylondon.news) divider line
29 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must not be the sharpest tool in the shed.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go away.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ship her off to the America's!
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware of the leopard!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nextdoor.com strikes again. Never have I seen such a den of petty-minded stupidity.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiatters full
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This got greenlit?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: This got greenlit?


It's Not News, It's Fark. Are you new here?

/Checks profile

Whoa, 14 greenlights. You're definitely not new.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We had a guy like this in my neighborhood when I was a kid. For a while there he was a fixture at School board and City Council meetings, trying to ban Halloween decorations from schools and public parks and such. He was vocal enough to get his tirades in the paper several times. On Halloween he'd put Chick Tracts in the bags instead of candy and slam his door in our faces. A couple of years after we moved into the neighborhood, his son beat his next door neighbor's kid's pet rabbit to death on the sidewalk in front of our house.

They weren't nice people.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I want to ban toilets because they confuse the workings of Halloween. Your poop belongs in a flaming bag on someone's doorstep, not in the water supply!
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Si, if I were to shoot a duck, she'd be scared of toasters?
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"because I got confused as to if these toilets were out of service and no entry. How are people expected to be able to know what's opened and closed when big KEEP OUT signs on everything."


Ladies and gentlemen: Boomers!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jso2897: Si, if I were to shoot a duck, she'd be scared of toasters?


Only on Feb 32s.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: We had a guy like this in my neighborhood when I was a kid. For a while there he was a fixture at School board and City Council meetings, trying to ban Halloween decorations from schools and public parks and such. He was vocal enough to get his tirades in the paper several times. On Halloween he'd put Chick Tracts in the bags instead of candy and slam his door in our faces. A couple of years after we moved into the neighborhood, his son beat his next door neighbor's kid's pet rabbit to death on the sidewalk in front of our house.

They weren't nice people.


A religious nut raising a future serial killer. A tale as old as time...
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I stepped on a pebble that hurt my bare foot! We should immediately cover the entire Earth with smooth leather to protect my...I mean our...foot...er feet. -- Early Human who did not invent the shoe.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seems like maybe she could have asked someone.  Also, if you can tell the difference between an out of order sign and a Halloween decoration you may need some professional help.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Seems like maybe she could have asked someone.  Also, if you can tell the difference between an out of order sign and a Halloween decoration you may need some professional help.


Or remedial literacy courses.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Seems like maybe she could have asked someone.  Also, if you can tell the difference between an out of order sign and a Halloween decoration you may need some professional help.


She's British. We don't ask people.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's that sign say?

I dunno. It's either in Klingon and is warning us about an alien that's going to maul us to death and dishonor our families for generations, or it's in Welsh and is wishing us a happy halloween.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA:  "distressing the members of our community who needs safeguarding such as children pets and those with additional needs."

WTH are children pets, can we buy small children that live in cages now, of are they low maintenance pets for small children. I'm so confused.......
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tyrone Slothrop:

A religious nut raising a future serial killer. A tale as old as time...

I dunno if that guy became a serial killer. I don't know what ever became of those folks. We moved across town not too long after that when my folks bought their first house. But that man wasn't a kid, he was in his early-mid 20's when he did that. He tossed that rabbit into the bushes next to our front walk. My little brother had heard the commotion, and saw him do it.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: FTA:  "distressing the members of our community who needs safeguarding such as children pets and those with additional needs."

WTH are children pets, can we buy small children that live in cages now, of are they low maintenance pets for small children. I'm so confused.......


That's their phrase for "fur babies"."Children pets" ticks all the boxes for a great Britishism, because it has the appeal of sounding more technically accurate, while also being completely baffling.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Tyrone Slothrop:

A religious nut raising a future serial killer. A tale as old as time...

I dunno if that guy became a serial killer. I don't know what ever became of those folks. We moved across town not too long after that when my folks bought their first house. But that man wasn't a kid, he was in his early-mid 20's when he did that. He tossed that rabbit into the bushes next to our front walk. My little brother had heard the commotion, and saw him do it.


As witnessed by your brother:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We should also ban Easter eggs because I got confused about whether they were laid by giant chocolate chickens.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Slightly off topic, but if an establishment (like a local place, not a chain) has an "out of order" sign on the bathroom door, it works perfectly fine, they just don't want customers using it.

/that's how the very shady place I just started working at does it. I'm not going to be there much longer.
 
