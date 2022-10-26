 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The second world's dirtiest man now moves up a spot   (cnn.com) divider line
26
    More: Repeat, Hygiene, Iran, Bathing, Report, Michigan State University, Iranian hermit, Amu Haji, nearby river  
•       •       •

565 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2022 at 9:05 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, he was 94. That could have killed him too.
 
themanuf [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Second world"?  How many worlds are there?  Are the other worlds in the room with you now subby?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm genuinely curious about what he smelled like. I know it would be bad but just how bad?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

themanuf: "Second world"?  How many worlds are there?  Are the other worlds in the room with you now subby?


Maybe he was a communist?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ohhh! You cursed brat! Look what you've done! I'm melting! Melting! Oh, what a world! What a world! Who would have thought a good little girl like you could destroy my beautiful wickedness! Ohhh! Look out! Look out! I'm going! Ohhhh - Ohhhhhhhhhh!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

themanuf: How many worlds are there?


legendariummedia.comView Full Size


Quite a few according to this guy...
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
According to the region's district head, Haji had for decades avoided fresh food and believed that "if he cleans himself, he will get sick," the agency reported.

A few months ago, villagers successfully gave Haji a wash.

Hell of an "I told you so."
 
runbuh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I always wondered what happened to Haji.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

runbuh: I always wondered what happened to Haji.


Jonny Quest turned out to be a real asshole and Bandit wouldn't stop humping his leg. He decided to just drop out.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: themanuf: How many worlds are there?

[legendariummedia.com image 850x1133]

Quite a few according to this guy...


Not to mention...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ask me about my special life-extending baths!
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TFA:  "... the ripe age of 94"

No kidding...

TFA:  "... Haji was unmarried"

Why?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

holdmybones: steklo: themanuf: How many worlds are there?

[legendariummedia.com image 850x1133]

Quite a few according to this guy...

Not to mention...

[i.kym-cdn.com image 528x359]


exoplanets.nasa.govView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

themanuf: "Second world"?  How many worlds are there?  Are the other worlds in the room with you now subby?


Old world, New World, Third World.
Apparently this guy was in Florida.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So he was the guy lazier than Jeffrey Lebowski?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 498x381] [View Full Size image _x_]


It was my first thought too.  Nice.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: holdmybones: steklo: themanuf: How many worlds are there?

[legendariummedia.com image 850x1133]

Quite a few according to this guy...

Not to mention...

[i.kym-cdn.com image 528x359]

[exoplanets.nasa.gov image 850x423]


What they need to add to that is the likelihood in a given period of time that the detectable cosmic emissions of an intelligent species are detected by a species which perceives them as a threat and ends them.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I'm genuinely curious about what he smelled like. I know it would be bad but just how bad?


Some things man was not meant to know.

/ More interesting question: Did death improve the aroma?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: Ohhh! You cursed brat! Look what you've done! I'm melting! Melting! Oh, what a world! What a world! Who would have thought a good little girl like you could destroy my beautiful wickedness! Ohhh! Look out! Look out! I'm going! Ohhhh - Ohhhhhhhhhh!


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was he like the Wicked Witch of the West? Throw water on him and he melts?
Need to know.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What was his Fark handle..?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Quote from the mortician: "And you thought he smelled bad on the outside"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TypoFlyspray: What they need to add to that is the likelihood in a given period of time that the detectable cosmic emissions of an intelligent species are detected by a species which perceives them as a threat and ends them.


Excellent.
Fark user image
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.