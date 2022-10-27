 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   This story has it all: murder, decapitation, forged wills, schizophrenia, a body stuffed in a suitcase and thrown in the river, shiplap   (bbc.com) divider line
Mukster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Aristocrats!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Another hypocritical Christian.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What was that last one again, old boy?
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I love me a shiplap backsplash
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Floki
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Extreme Makeover: Halloween Edition
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She boasted of her skill in human dissection? Oh-bee-kay-bee.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They keep referring to the victim as the assailant's "friend". I don't think that's accurate.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.guim.co.uk image 620x770]


I've said it before and I'll say it again: I don't understand how the Post makes any money because everytime I've been in an NYC bar there's just a copy laying there to read.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
geniuscelebs.comView Full Size


"Did someone say shiplap?"
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Walker: [i.guim.co.uk image 620x770]

I've said it before and I'll say it again: I don't understand how the Post makes any money because everytime I've been in an NYC bar there's just a copy laying there to read.


The homeless need toilet paper too...
 
tnpir
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: [geniuscelebs.com image 850x477]

"Did someone say shiplap?"


I knew that chick was crazy....
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So she dumped the body that was in the suitcase and then just tossed the head into the bushes? After 15 days? Yuck!
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: They keep referring to the victim as the assailant's "friend". I don't think that's accurate.


More like gold digging con artist.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The jury was told the pair, both committed Christians, had met through a church group and had become close, with Mitchell also acting as a "spiritual healer" for Ms Chong.

tee hee
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The jury was told the pair, both committed Christians, had met through a church group and had become close, with Mitchell also acting as a "spiritual healer" for Ms Chong."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Afterwards, Judge Richard Marks praised the police team for their "excellent and extremely thorough investigative work".

And Judge Dick Marks said I am going home to bang my hot wife


media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.guim.co.uk image 620x770]


Headless Body in a Topless Bar would make a great title for DeathProg Punk fusion album.
 
p89tech
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not having read TFA, I can only assume this is highlights of next season's "Fargo"
 
buzzhead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This story has everything......Dan Cortese
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, shiplap is worth killing over.*


*to keep it anywhere but in your house
 
