Today in history: How one man's courage during the Cuban Missile Crisis averted the end of the world
19
posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2022 at 5:20 PM



Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And who was that man? You guessed it. A young Frank Stallone.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In hindsight, a mistake.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this dude and Stanislav Petrov the whole world really owes Russia their lives twice over. Thanks for keeping us safe Russia!

/runs out of thread
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: And who was that man? You guessed it. A young Frank Stallone.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good read subby.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they allowed him on submarines with balls that massive.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: I'm surprised they allowed him on submarines with balls that massive.


Hey, if someone manages to get their massive balls through the hatch, are you going to be the one to tell them now they have to get them out somehow?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Between this dude and Stanislav Petrov the whole world really owes Russia their lives twice over. Thanks for keeping us safe Russia!

/runs out of thread


Great point! The leader of Russia should absolutely be treated to the same outcome and legacy as the guy that shot Hitler.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bastard, shoulda started WWIII
 
Picklehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Between this dude and Stanislav Petrov the whole world really owes Russia their lives twice over. Thanks for keeping us safe Russia!

/runs out of thread


I just arrived in Denver with my kids from Detroit on Sept. 25th, 1983. Still gives me chills knowing my new life in Colorado almost ended the day after.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be very very funny to me if the end of the world happened on accident, if the leaders were shiatting their pants along with us instead of using their foreknowledge to take the time to go hide in their bunkers.

That scenario is quite unlikely.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: I'm surprised they allowed him on submarines with balls that massive.


Probably for the ballast
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Karma Chameleon: Between this dude and Stanislav Petrov the whole world really owes Russia their lives twice over. Thanks for keeping us safe Russia!

/runs out of thread

I just arrived in Denver with my kids from Detroit on Sept. 25th, 1983. Still gives me chills knowing my new life in Colorado almost ended the day after.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
mrfenster: Picklehead: 

I just arrived in Denver with my kids from Detroit on Sept. 25th, 1983. Still gives me chills knowing my new life in Colorado almost ended the day after.

[Fark user image 349x475]

That movie ranks at the top of my Disturb-o-meter.  We watched in 9th grade science (for some reason) on a sunny, warm, May morning in 1991, well after the Berlin Wall fell and the Cold War was all but over, and it still creeped me out.

The 90s were a nice hiatus.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mrparks: It would be very very funny to me if the end of the world happened on accident, if the leaders were shiatting their pants along with us instead of using their foreknowledge to take the time to go hide in their bunkers.

That scenario is quite unlikely.


[insert Phone Call scene from 'Dr. Strangelove' here]
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

rfenster: Picklehead: Karma Chameleon: Between this dude and Stanislav Petrov the whole world really owes Russia their lives twice over. Thanks for keeping us safe Russia!

/runs out of thread

I just arrived in Denver with my kids from Detroit on Sept. 25th, 1983. Still gives me chills knowing my new life in Colorado almost ended the day after.

[Fark user image image 349x475]


And that movie showed what was arguably the best case scenario: counterforce strikes with highly limited countervalue usage. Some cities gone, but most intact.

The reality would have been so much worse in a full exchange, closer to Threads.

/owns both movies
//re-watched recently
///still not worried about nuclear war, because MAD still works
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
An interesting take on what would have happened, based on what we know now. (WARNING: Longread)

Second Holocaust
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Followed a link on that to "List of nuclear close calls" including this gem from that day as well

On the same day, an American U-2 spy plane was shot down over Cuba, and another U-2 flown by United States Air Force Captain Charles Maultsby from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, strayed 300 miles (480 km) into Soviet airspace. Despite orders to avoid Soviet airspace by at least 100 miles (160 km), a navigational error caused by the aurora borealistook the U-2 over the Chukotka Peninsula, causing Soviet MiG interceptors to scramble and pursue the aircraft.[4][18][19] American F-102A interceptors armed with GAR-11 Falconnuclear air-to-air missiles (each with a 0.25 kiloton yield) were then scrambled to escort the U-2 into friendly airspace.[20] Individual pilots were capable of arming and launching their missiles. The incident remained secret for many years.[21]
 
