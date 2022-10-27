 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Venice Gondolier)   Florida man at DUI accident scene, "I'll be right back." Buys a few shots. Returns to claim he's a "controlled alcoholic", charged with mispronouncing "pinot noir"   (yoursun.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, English-language films, Tyge Tuccillo, Discrimination, block of Pinebrook Way, Venice man, Core issues in ethics, Alcoholic beverage, Alcoholism  
•       •       •

304 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2022 at 2:00 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I'm a controlled alcoholic. I just quit drinking vodka, and now I'm drinking wine."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

blatz514: "I'm a controlled alcoholic. I just quit drinking vodka, and now I'm drinking wine."

[media.tenor.com image 498x280]


You get just as drunk but take in more calories doing it. As you get fatter your tolerance goes up and you get less drunk on the same amount of alcohol.

Makes perfect sense. 5D chess.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess there is some warped logic behind that move at least.  Crash > know you're drunk > go pound some shots before cops can get you and verify your BAC > return to crash hoping they cannot get a blood test that'll hold up in court so at least you dodge the DUI.  Kind of like fleeing the accident not to avoid getting identified but trading your DUI for a 'leaving the scene', except this way hoping to also avoid the 'fleeing' and the DUI.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've heard of this. The idea is that if you slam alcohol before you get tested, you can then claim you weren't drunk when you had the accident, only after the police arrested you.
 
tnpir
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I are uh collage gradeate.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mispronounced pinot noir?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tnpir: [Fark user image image 200x240]

I are uh collage gradeate.


That's one of my favorite works from Picasso
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Bean there, done that
 
Greylight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One Sunday I was returning home from family dinner.  I had to drive about 6 blocks but had three drinks in me over a couple of hours.  At my driveway turnoff I was clipped by an angry driver.  When we got out for inspection there was no damage to either vehicle but he made a big fuss about smelling beer on my breath, pulled his cell phone and loudly announced he was calling the RCMP.  I flipped him the bird and drove into my lot, went into my home and promptly drank a micky of vodka.

The RCMP showed an hour later and I explained to the officer that I had just downed a micky after getting home.  Gave me a ticket for leaving the scene but when I went to pay at the station the clerk told me to fight it.  I did.  Won.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
To be fair, it is rather stressful being stopped for a DUI.  ALso would these papers indicate what country tIn heir from--In this case not being in Italian is a clue, but that is not always so.I guess the weird behavior is also a clue. All nations have crazed or inept individuals, but US seems to top the mark (just as, among states, Florida is #1)
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I'm a controlled alcoholic. I just quit drinking vodka, and now I'm drinking wine," the affidavit stated.

Except that when he went to the bar, he ordered whiskey...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
straight.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DHT3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I've heard of this. The idea is that if you slam alcohol before you get tested, you can then claim you weren't drunk when you had the accident, only after the police arrested you.


Ahhhh.....The Big Gulp Defense

http://ithacadwi.blogspot.com/2016/05/the-big-gulp-dwi-defense-retrograde.html
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.