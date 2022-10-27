 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Scientists start a quest mining for nose gold. Buried lede: people who pick their nose and eat it have fewer cavities   (bbc.com) divider line
The Smails Kid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I want a hamburger; no, a cheeseburger.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who eats noses?  That's weird.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Everybody's doin' it. doin' it, doin' it
picking boogers out their nose
and chewin' it chewin' it, chewin' it...
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Because fewer teeth.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is it actually less gross to walk around with a snot rag? Or worse the disgusting fark i saw yesterday who blew his nose on to the side walk? To me, you already swallow nose stuff. The nose stuff is a fraction of what already drips down into you anyway.  The point of the nose is to protect your lungs. The stomach needs not the same protection.
Jfc dough heads
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It never fails, you're at a traffic light and the car next to you is a person just casually picking their nose. That's when I see it the most.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Smails Kid: I want a hamburger; no, a cheeseburger.


You'll get nothing and like it!

/perfect username
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Smails Kid: I want a hamburger; no, a cheeseburger.


YOU'LL GET NOTHING BOOGERS AND LIKE IT
 
