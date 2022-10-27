 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Are we sure Wuhan isn't the Chinese translation of "lockdown"?
36
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.


It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three years after the first case? That's really slow. How much bureaucratic red tape do they have in China?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.

It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.


Yeah, we should be 100% shut down and being paid by the government with money that doesn't exist.  While we're at it we'll all tend to our unicorn ranches.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: jars.traptone: Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.

It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.

Yeah, we should be 100% shut down and being paid by the government with money that doesn't exist.  While we're at it we'll all tend to our unicorn ranches.


Yeah, because the extreme end of the spectrum of solutions is the only option in existence, you disingenuous assfark.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to wonder about the quality of this information, the quantity of information coming out of China, and the standards of reporting here.  Have other Chinese cities experienced lockdowns?  Is it only Wuhan?  Are we only hearing about Wuhan's repeated lockdowns because of its notoriety?  None of these questions are answered.  All we hear is, "Wuhan has another lockdown of nearly one million people!"  It leaves the reader many, many opportunities to apply their own theories and predispositions.  That's not journalism.  That's selecting specific information to engage your audience and reinforce what they already believe.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.

It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.


I don't think it's so much that it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit" as it is that China has a serious population/demographic issue that they're imminently facing, and can't afford to take the risk that Covid might be that dangerous, and their problem is far more prominent than the same issues in Western countries at the moment. In short, they need as many healthy, working-age people as they can possibly muster, or they're going to start seeing their economy permanently decline. So they're willing to take the short-term impact that lockdowns have in order to try to preserve their long-term outlook as best as possible.

I also think Western countries would be locking down the same way as China keeps doing if the political ability was there (meaning, authoritarian rule with no ability to resist and no legal recourse to fight it).
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I have to wonder about the quality of this information, the quantity of information coming out of China, and the standards of reporting here.  Have other Chinese cities experienced lockdowns?  Is it only Wuhan?  Are we only hearing about Wuhan's repeated lockdowns because of its notoriety?  None of these questions are answered.  All we hear is, "Wuhan has another lockdown of nearly one million people!"  It leaves the reader many, many opportunities to apply their own theories and predispositions.  That's not journalism.  That's selecting specific information to engage your audience and reinforce what they already believe.


Before COVID was cool (around the December before everything went sideways), I noticed a weird article about villagers in China digging up roads to try and stop the spread. It didn't have a name yet, I don't think.

Anyway, extreme reactions to the virus have been part of China's playbook since the very, very beginning.

This info should definitely be questioned, as is true for any info coming outta there, but there is that to keep in mind.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: BunchaRubes: jars.traptone: Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.

It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.

Yeah, we should be 100% shut down and being paid by the government with money that doesn't exist.  While we're at it we'll all tend to our unicorn ranches.

Yeah, because the extreme end of the spectrum of solutions is the only option in existence, you disingenuous assfark.


Exactly. We just need little lockdowns. Like, say, from 10:00am to noon. Or lockdown Wednesdays.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: foo monkey: I have to wonder about the quality of this information, the quantity of information coming out of China, and the standards of reporting here.  Have other Chinese cities experienced lockdowns?  Is it only Wuhan?  Are we only hearing about Wuhan's repeated lockdowns because of its notoriety?  None of these questions are answered.  All we hear is, "Wuhan has another lockdown of nearly one million people!"  It leaves the reader many, many opportunities to apply their own theories and predispositions.  That's not journalism.  That's selecting specific information to engage your audience and reinforce what they already believe.

Before COVID was cool (around the December before everything went sideways), I noticed a weird article about villagers in China digging up roads to try and stop the spread. It didn't have a name yet, I don't think.


They might have had better results if they'd taken a page from Trump's playbook and built a wall.  "I came up with the wall.  It keeps people in.  It keeps people out.  Nobody had walls before I did."
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wuhan got you all in check.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So when are they going to change the name to Racoon City?
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wxboy: jars.traptone: Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.

It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.

I don't think it's so much that it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit" as it is that China has a serious population/demographic issue that they're imminently facing, and can't afford to take the risk that Covid might be that dangerous, and their problem is far more prominent than the same issues in Western countries at the moment. In short, they need as many healthy, working-age people as they can possibly muster, or they're going to start seeing their economy permanently decline. So they're willing to take the short-term impact that lockdowns have in order to try to preserve their long-term outlook as best as possible.

I also think Western countries would be locking down the same way as China keeps doing if the political ability was there (meaning, authoritarian rule with no ability to resist and no legal recourse to fight it).


I think you're spot on with China's motivation, but I also think that

a) regular people in the west are exhausted, and are too ready to 100% return to normal, and
b) there's a huge economic interest in the west in getting bodies back behind the cash register, which seems to override public safety concerns fairly regularly.

We used to lock down *partially*. Back in the day, I think during polio (?) the national guard would quarantine your entire farking house if you didn't vaccinate.

This is why I threw shiat at that person upthread for immediately jumping to the far end of the lockdown spectrum.

It has happened here before, could happen here again, and doesn't have to be some total conversion to an Orwellian dystopia.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Wuhan got you all in check.


Throw your hands up in the air don't ever protest!
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.


Counterpoint: you're spreading disinformation.  Loyal maskers know that covid is spread by disobedience: people not wearing masks, people going out and socializing, people having dinner together, people not wiping down their groceries with Clorox, etc.  If we just give the police more power to enforce medieval anti-covid measures, we'll have this virus under control in just two weeks.  What is needed is more lockdowns, more masks and more censorship of anyone who disagrees. These measures will work, because we know in our hearts that they must..  Now is the time to double-down on them.

/This is what the maskers who are left actually believe.
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Yeah, we should be 100% shut down and being paid by the government with money that doesn't exist.  While we're at it we'll all tend to our unicorn ranches.


Chemlight Battery: Exactly. We just need little lockdowns. Like, say, from 10:00am to noon. Or lockdown Wednesdays.


Look at this, I've built a man out of straw!  He's so easy to push over...see?!

*giggles in self-satisfaction*
 
Thingster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.


It's historical, social, political, and psychological.

The CCP MUST control/conquer/defeat covid, or it's a sign that the Mandate of Heaven has been revoked and the ruling party/dynasty is no longer legitimate.

Look at it like that, and it all makes sense.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: BunchaRubes: jars.traptone: Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.

It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.

Yeah, we should be 100% shut down and being paid by the government with money that doesn't exist.  While we're at it we'll all tend to our unicorn ranches.

Yeah, because the extreme end of the spectrum of solutions is the only option in existence, you disingenuous assfark.


What we really need is mandatory vaccination with legitimate medical exemptions only, mandatory masking in large gatherings, rapid tests before entering hospitals and long term care facilities or when experiencing COVID symptoms, and a week's quarantine if you test positive (confirmed by a better test).

Mix that up with encouraging work-from home (which is also good for the environment) and things could be under control enough to accept COVID as an unavoidable part of life.

But it involves change and nobody wants to.  So we march towards developing long COVID with every additional infection.  Awesome.
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I have to wonder about the quality of this information, the quantity of information coming out of China, and the standards of reporting here.  Have other Chinese cities experienced lockdowns?  Is it only Wuhan?  Are we only hearing about Wuhan's repeated lockdowns because of its notoriety?  None of these questions are answered.  All we hear is, "Wuhan has another lockdown of nearly one million people!"  It leaves the reader many, many opportunities to apply their own theories and predispositions.  That's not journalism.  That's selecting specific information to engage your audience and reinforce what they already believe.


China has rolled lockdowns to other cities including Shanghai, their most "western" example. Harbin and Shenzhen also have had lockdowns that made the news, far north and and south geographically.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: BunchaRubes: jars.traptone: Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.

It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.

Yeah, we should be 100% shut down and being paid by the government with money that doesn't exist.  While we're at it we'll all tend to our unicorn ranches.

Yeah, because the extreme end of the spectrum of solutions is the only option in existence, you disingenuous assfark.


I know, right?  Because you have the solution that doesn't include people going to work and the economy not shutting down.

/Disingenuous is a big word for a 14-year old.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: jars.traptone: Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.

It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.

Yeah, we should be 100% shut down and being paid by the government with money that doesn't exist.  While we're at it we'll all tend to our unicorn ranches.


Spread unicorn love!
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: Counterpoint: you're spreading disinformation.  Loyal maskers know that covid is spread by disobedience: people not wearing masks, people going out and socializing, people having dinner together, people not wiping down their groceries with Clorox, etc.  If we just give the police more power to enforce medieval anti-covid measures, we'll have this virus under control in just two weeks.  What is needed is more lockdowns, more masks and more censorship of anyone who disagrees. These measures will work, because we know in our hearts that they must..  Now is the time to double-down on them.

/This is what the maskers who are left actually believe.


Fantastic!  Now tell us all how the liberals are running secret cabals to drink the blood of infants while hacking Dominion voting machines and conspiring to undermine the glorious MyPillow empire...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: jars.traptone: BunchaRubes: jars.traptone: Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.

It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.

Yeah, we should be 100% shut down and being paid by the government with money that doesn't exist.  While we're at it we'll all tend to our unicorn ranches.

Yeah, because the extreme end of the spectrum of solutions is the only option in existence, you disingenuous assfark.

Exactly. We just need little lockdowns. Like, say, from 10:00am to noon. Or lockdown Wednesdays.


Orrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr keep masks on in closed environments and maintain social distancing as well as keeping up with your boosters.

Doesn't need to be draconian, despite what the plague rats say.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: jars.traptone: BunchaRubes: jars.traptone: Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.

It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.

Yeah, we should be 100% shut down and being paid by the government with money that doesn't exist.  While we're at it we'll all tend to our unicorn ranches.

Yeah, because the extreme end of the spectrum of solutions is the only option in existence, you disingenuous assfark.

I know, right?  Because you have the solution that doesn't include people going to work and the economy not shutting down.

/Disingenuous is a big word for a 14-year old.


I suggested a historical starting point upthread, you were just too quick to the trigger 🤣

I thought control over your feelings was supposed to come with age.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I really should have bookmarked it but around Christmas of last year I went back through the Fark archives and checked out every article and the corresponding comments I could find on COVID-19 starting in 11/19 through 2/20, just to get a sense of what we all thought at the time. I'm sure I missed a few because it wasn't an exhaustive search, only ctrl-f on the main page for stuff like "China," "Wuhan," "disease," "scary," and stuff like that.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.

It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.


If nobody worked in the last 3 years I'm pretty sure we would have run out of food long ago and resorted to cannibalism by now.  You want to see covid spread fast, imnsure cannibalism would speed it up.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: jars.traptone: BunchaRubes: jars.traptone: Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.

It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.

Yeah, we should be 100% shut down and being paid by the government with money that doesn't exist.  While we're at it we'll all tend to our unicorn ranches.

Yeah, because the extreme end of the spectrum of solutions is the only option in existence, you disingenuous assfark.

I know, right?  Because you have the solution that doesn't include people going to work and the economy not shutting down.

/Disingenuous is a big word for a 14-year old.


Oh fark, sorry, I forgot.

Your generation never learned to deal with your feelings.

Carry on.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: jars.traptone: BunchaRubes: jars.traptone: Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.

It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.

Yeah, we should be 100% shut down and being paid by the government with money that doesn't exist.  While we're at it we'll all tend to our unicorn ranches.

Yeah, because the extreme end of the spectrum of solutions is the only option in existence, you disingenuous assfark.

Exactly. We just need little lockdowns. Like, say, from 10:00am to noon. Or lockdown Wednesdays.


Investing in air quality measures (like far UV, air filtration, etc.), contact tracing/quarantines, and masks mandated in crowded public places and public transport would go a long way to reducing the millions of long term disabled our "fully embrace toxic positivity" strategy is creating.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

guestguy: BunchaRubes: Yeah, we should be 100% shut down and being paid by the government with money that doesn't exist.  While we're at it we'll all tend to our unicorn ranches.

Chemlight Battery: Exactly. We just need little lockdowns. Like, say, from 10:00am to noon. Or lockdown Wednesdays.

Look at this, I've built a man out of straw!  He's so easy to push over...see?!

*giggles in self-satisfaction*


Okay, my friend. Tell me what kind of "lockdowns" we should have at this point.

Remember, of course that the point of the lockdowns was to "flatten the curve" so that our woefully underprepared hospitals and health system could handle the influx and get into a state that would prevent them from being overwhelmed on a large scale. It was never to stop the virus from spreading. Universal spread was already inevitable long before we recognized it. Lockdowns are no longer relevant now that we have vaccines and virtually no threat of our hospitals being overwhelmed. It's a solution to a 2020 problem that simply doesn't exist in 2022. If you're still asking for lockdowns, you are obsolete. Please try harder to keep up.
 
thornhill
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.


You're overthinking this. It's all politics.

The sales pitch of the Communist Party and the ruling elite is that non-democratic rule results in better quality of life than democratically elected leadership can provide. Widespread COVID infections undermine that argument. And having among the lowest infection rates in the world is evidence that the China is better than the West at protecting the health of its people.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I have to wonder about the quality of this information, the quantity of information coming out of China, and the standards of reporting here.  Have other Chinese cities experienced lockdowns?  Is it only Wuhan?  Are we only hearing about Wuhan's repeated lockdowns because of its notoriety?  None of these questions are answered.  All we hear is, "Wuhan has another lockdown of nearly one million people!"  It leaves the reader many, many opportunities to apply their own theories and predispositions.  That's not journalism.  That's selecting specific information to engage your audience and reinforce what they already believe.


I speak to people in multiple parts of China every workday.  At no time since COVID-19 was spreading into the population have Beijing, Shenzhen, Wuhan, and Shanghai been totally free from quarantine restrictions.  Once a quarter or so a stronger universal quarantine goes into effect somewhere.  Those are the ones the news picks up on.

Nobody in the media cares that you have to sit in a hotel for two weeks after vising your grandma one province over.  Facemasks were a necessity in Beijing public a decade before COVID even began.  For the most part, the Chinese population accepts and agrees that these things are necessary. They do get worried when universal lockdowns create local goods shortages.  Big chinese cites are not car towns, and the vast majority cannot just drive to the next town to get some ham.
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: guestguy: BunchaRubes: Yeah, we should be 100% shut down and being paid by the government with money that doesn't exist.  While we're at it we'll all tend to our unicorn ranches.

Chemlight Battery: Exactly. We just need little lockdowns. Like, say, from 10:00am to noon. Or lockdown Wednesdays.

Look at this, I've built a man out of straw!  He's so easy to push over...see?!

*giggles in self-satisfaction*

Okay, my friend. Tell me what kind of "lockdowns" we should have at this point.

Remember, of course that the point of the lockdowns was to "flatten the curve" so that our woefully underprepared hospitals and health system could handle the influx and get into a state that would prevent them from being overwhelmed on a large scale. It was never to stop the virus from spreading. Universal spread was already inevitable long before we recognized it. Lockdowns are no longer relevant now that we have vaccines and virtually no threat of our hospitals being overwhelmed. It's a solution to a 2020 problem that simply doesn't exist in 2022. If you're still asking for lockdowns, you are obsolete. Please try harder to keep up.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Chemlight Battery: jars.traptone: BunchaRubes: jars.traptone: Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.

It's the former, except it's not "more dangerous than the west knows", it's "more dangerous than the west wants to admit".

When you get COVID, vaccinated or not, you are rolling some abysmally stupid dice. My co-worker's dad lost his eye to it. My long-time friend developed seizures from it. You don't know if you're going to be the one to have a shiat reaction. It's a really dangerous gamble.

But the corpers absolutely had to make record profits, and the peons absolutely had to get back to Applebee's, so oh well, I guess we roll the mutation dice a whole shiatload of times, and end up exactly where we are now.

Yeah, we should be 100% shut down and being paid by the government with money that doesn't exist.  While we're at it we'll all tend to our unicorn ranches.

Yeah, because the extreme end of the spectrum of solutions is the only option in existence, you disingenuous assfark.

Exactly. We just need little lockdowns. Like, say, from 10:00am to noon. Or lockdown Wednesdays.

Orrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr keep masks on in closed environments and maintain social distancing as well as keeping up with your boosters.

Doesn't need to be draconian, despite what the plague rats say.


Masks don't stop the spread, and never have. They were intended to slow the spread only.

People magically forget this.
 
sotua
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
RIP cymbal
media.guitarcenter.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
looper.comView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: At this point everyone else has moved on, yet China continues to have draconian lockdowns. Lockdowns are costly from both an economic and human standpoint, and China doesn't spend money arbitrarily. Therefore, I'm forced to conclude they either think COVID is more dangerous than the West knows, or they are flexing their authoritarian muscle to control the populace.
Both are plausible, especially the second in light of Xi's assumption of Mao levels of power. But I worry about the first one as well. Death count is a poor way of measuring the damage caused by disease. What if the real damage of COVID isn't the body count, but millions who don't know their mental function has been decreased? That's the kind of thing that can fell empires, or remake the world order.
Regardless of China's real reasons, I'm definitely getting my booster.


Wife and I were sick the day after for the booster and initial shot (sit in a chair all day but still able to walk around the house and make food sick). This booster we just had a sore arm. YMMV.
 
