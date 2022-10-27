 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 246 of WW3: Putin called on his government to "speed up" decision-making and manufacturing of military equipment. To cover up scale of troop losses injured Orcs were ferried across the border to Belarus. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Speed up decision-making and manufacturing in an environment marked by widespread shortages, endemic corruption, alcoholism, and legal threats over not producing sufficient quantities? What could possibly go wrong?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know actual people, with degrees in difficult subjects, and good brains otherwise, who believe that "war is good for the economy". Stupid, stupid, stupid. The broken window fallacy come to life.

All these lives lost to brutal insanity. Yes there will have to be a lot of rebuilding once Russia is defeated and pushed out, and that will be a good thing. But compared to what might have been done without the insanity, it will still be a staggering loss.

My friend has the slogan "People are stupid" up on the wall at his gym.

Stupid stupid stupid.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning everyone. Weather's nice and sunny today, so we're going to have some of the break out groups in the gazebo outside. We had all the bondage restraints and other such equipment removed last night and put in the storage room so if you need anything today in that regard its there next to the kiddie pool.

We got 2 boxes of Chocolate Chip and White Chocolate macademia nut cookies, please limit yourself to no more than two per person.

Dr. Zhao's DIm Sum Emporium is catering brunch, it'll be here at 11. Save me some hot buns, and i dont just mean your mom.

Numbers seem kinda flat today, i guess after a busy week there's bound to be a little down time. Orcs seem to be running out of missiles and falling back on the info war since they cant win at the front. Wagnerites are getting tagged and bagged in large numbers, so they've got that going for them. Which is nice.

Looking forward to today's discussion, stay on target, and slava ukraina.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin to Generals..."LOSE FASTER!"
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany Delivers.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 15 to October 21

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So now that the Kremlin has declared Vova the chief exorcist, does that mean Ukraine can pick the staircase he gets thrown down now?

/morning
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
C'mon, daddy needs 70,000 dead Russian soldiers by Friday. I have $20 on this.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The dwindling stockpiles are 100% the reason we're hearing the Russians make noise about "faster production" and "wartime economy"
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

/ I have put white chocolate cookies on train to Siberia, for every person safety.
 
qorkfiend
That's a tall order even for the UAF
 
Muta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should update when exactly 200 orcs have seeded ukraine with sunflower seeds.
 
Geriatric Goodman Brown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Germany Delivers.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x505]
* Germany delivers 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000


Are these the repaired ones that Ukraine sent back in July after only 1 month of operation because they were shooting too many rounds a day?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

doctorguilty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Greetings, all, from Other than Guilty Land!
I can't stay long, but I've brought a selection of cookies and muffins from my travels. Enjoy, and I'll see you all Monday!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
An interesting look at the documents etc left behind at an abandoned Russian base in Ukraine.

https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/ukraine-crisis-russia-base/

/bonus: actual journalism
 
Wessoman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Something tells me that the Russian "Desatanization" is going about as well as this movie:

Китайский боевик The Killing Of Satan
Youtube KGgTnQLW6gc
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was told there were cookies...
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Friendly Reminder

Some people have read comments that make them mad.  And some people have written comments purposefully trying to make people mad.

If you read a comment and it makes you mad, read second time, and make sure you understood what was written.  Maybe it was not written to make people mad.  Maybe just badly written.  Bad Joke.  English is hard.

Next please remember person writing comment is random person (AI) on Internet.  They do not know you, you do not know them.  Just ignore and move on.  Be a duck. Let the water roll off your back.

If person is writing comment to purposefully make people mad, they are just seeking attention.  Ignoring them == best idea.

Lastly I think the real people on Fark, all want the same thing.  Peace in Ukraine.  And for Ukrainians to go to their families. Spasibo Tracianne for the reunification videos.

Have a wonderful day.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
