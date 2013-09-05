 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Nevada Independent)   Judge rules Nevada must remove marijuana, cannabis, and cannabis derivatives from Schedule I drug list   (thenevadaindependent.com) divider line
11
    More: Spiffy, Nevada, U.S. state, Cannabis, Legality of cannabis by country, Drug Enforcement Administration, Controlled Substances Act, Law, favor of local cannabis advocates  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2022 at 5:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't federal schedules supersede?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Already been tried.

Back in the 80s, DEA Administrative Law Judge Francis Young reviewed the scientific evidence and determined that marijuana was "safer than aspirin."  In fact, he drew a comparison that implied it was safer than potatoes.

https://norml.org/news/2013/09/05/25-years-ago-dea-s-own-administrative-law-judge-ruled-cannabis-should-be-reclassified-under-federal-law/

He instructed the DEA to reschedule the marijuana plant, calling the Schedule I assignment "unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious."

What happened?The DEA Chief at the time, John Law, refused, for the reason that "marijuana is evil."[The last quote I saw on a Frontline episode that aired in 1994-1995.  I can't find it, but if someone has the Google-fu to do so, I'd be eternally grateful.]Unreasonable and arbitrary for goddamn sure.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ug.

Fark is stoned again.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Don't federal schedules supersede?


*Looks at Nevada and many other states*

Nope.

One of the few things I've come to love about this country has been the systemic dismantling of an unjust, unscientific, and frankly evil set of federal laws by states simply refusing to go along with them any more.  The vast majority of the country knows anti-cannabis laws are bullshiat and has taken action accordingly.

Evil shiat eventually loses.  That's why things have, largely, gotten better for humans over time.
 
Pextor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Should have used the spliffy tag.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

koder: edmo: Don't federal schedules supersede?

*Looks at Nevada and many other states*

Nope.

One of the few things I've come to love about this country has been the systemic dismantling of an unjust, unscientific, and frankly evil set of federal laws by states simply refusing to go along with them any more.  The vast majority of the country knows anti-cannabis laws are bullshiat and has taken action accordingly.

Evil shiat eventually loses.  That's why things have, largely, gotten better for humans over time.


Yet we only hear pro-States Rights arguments with *truly* evil shiat that's on the table.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
you said cannabis twice
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: you said cannabis twice


He likes cannabis.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: One of the few things I've come to love about this country has been the systemic dismantling of an unjust, unscientific, and frankly evil set of federal laws by states simply refusing to go along with them any more. The vast majority of the country knows anti-cannabis laws are bullshiat and has taken action accordingly.


Which alternate-reality American are you living in? I'd like a passport for that quantum bridge.

Over here, the Supreme Court is a ideological farce, "anti-science" is called "I did my own research with horse-paste and light-bleach 'injection inside'", and "reefer madness" still dominates the Devil's Lettuce 😈 🥬 sewing circles of state legislatures.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But It will kill youuuuuuuuu
And you will dieeeeeeeeee
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: But It will kill youuuuuuuuu
And you will dieeeeeeeeee
[Fark user image image 422x750]


I can practically smell that from here, and it smells amazing
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.