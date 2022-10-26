 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Remember the drunk woman at the airport that was too good looking to get arrested? Well, she's in more legal trouble. A lot more   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Las Vegas, Nevada, Nevada, Arrest, Hend Bustami, LAS VEGAS, California Highway Patrol, Las Vegas metropolitan area, Crime  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"so good looking"???

Is she laying the groundwork for an insanity defense?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
🧐
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Too pretty for prison? Don't worry, prison will unpretty a person pretty damn quickly.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
She has the psychopath stare.
 
lordduzi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If Donald The Loser Trump is perfect physical specimen, yes she is too good looking.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I challenge all Farkers to post your mugshot beside your glamour shot and let's see if they're similar.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, that escalated.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LordBeavis:
I challenge all Farkers to post your mugshot beside your glamour shot and let's see if they're similar.

What if your mugshot is your glamour shot?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

LordBeavis: [Fark user image 850x566]
I challenge all Farkers to post your mugshot beside your glamour shot and let's see if they're similar.


Yeah, but I bet after a night sleeping on the airport floor she looked a lot closer to her mugshot than to her glamour shots
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LordBeavis: [Fark user image 850x566]
I challenge all Farkers to post your mugshot beside your glamour shot and let's see if they're similar.


Fark user image
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This probably isn't the important thing, you know what with the murder and all, but I still read...Harry Reid International Airport...and immediately translate that back to McCarron.

Kind of like how the Charges are still in San Diego and not LA.

Anyhoo...
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is she single?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was angry that her mother made her so good looking that it got her in trouble at the airport.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nuttier than a squirrel turd.
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Link not accessible in the UK.

Please can someone summarise or provide another link, or give details so I can find this story myself?

Thanks.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

labman: So is she single?


Added bonus: No mother in law.
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She's got a look.... that kills.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pert: Link not accessible in the UK.

Please can someone summarise or provide another link, or give details so I can find this story myself?

Thanks.


She's been arrested for killing her mother.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She's too sexy for her mom.
 
Bslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess she's good looking...
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


...If you're into the 9 am shift at the strip and buffet joint by the side of the highway.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Didn't mention the method she used in the killing....I'm going with knife and am going to parlay that
with a coke addiction...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: [Fark user image 850x566]
I challenge all Farkers to post your mugshot beside your glamour shot and let's see if they're similar.


If I suddenly look like a young woman there's more wrong than me being a sharp knees complainer
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like her mom was a MILK.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well that escalated quickly.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bslim: I guess she's good looking...
[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x446]

...If you're into the 9 am shift at the strip and buffet joint by the side of the highway.


Yeah, well the early morning shift is easy on the wallet, even if they're not so easy on the eyes.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: LordBeavis: [Fark user image 850x566]
I challenge all Farkers to post your mugshot beside your glamour shot and let's see if they're similar.

If I suddenly look like a young woman there's more wrong than me being a sharp knees complainer


I'd be happy if the only sharp implement she had was her knees.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'While officers were arresting her, Bustami said "that she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking," the report said. '

She sounds pretty stable.

Would definitely bed.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: [Fark user image image 850x566]
I challenge all Farkers to post your mugshot beside your glamour shot and let's see if they're similar.


Why? What do their looks have to do with hers?

/ seriously, that's a child's argument
/ actually, it's not even an argument, it's a deflection
/ I'd hit it, even with the possible cray-cray
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: LordBeavis: [Fark user image 850x566]
I challenge all Farkers to post your mugshot beside your glamour shot and let's see if they're similar.

If I suddenly look like a young woman there's more wrong than me being a sharp knees complainer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: LordBeavis:
I challenge all Farkers to post your mugshot beside your glamour shot and let's see if they're similar.

What if your mugshot is your glamour shot?

[Fark user image image 320x400]


😆
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can only get stabbed to death once, so do you ask her for a Hend job or to Hend over?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pert: Link not accessible in the UK.

Please can someone summarise or provide another link, or give details so I can find this story myself?

Thanks.


I looked at the article through a VPN, and it didn't include pictures.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, and my one mugshot looked just like me. And my driver ID.

/ which is sad in its own right
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
 . . . let me show it to you

media.tenor.comView Full Size

whacky is as whacky does
 
peachpicker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"belligerent with officers, saying she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her," police said.

Yeah, that's an attitude that's going to go over SUPER well in prison...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bslim: I guess she's good looking...
[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x446]

...If you're into the 9 am shift at the strip and buffet joint by the side of the highway.


She cleans up well enough.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: You can only get stabbed to death once, so do you ask her for a Hend job or to Hend over?


Username makes me laugh under these circumstances.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: This probably isn't the important thing, you know what with the murder and all, but I still read...Harry Reid International Airport...and immediately translate that back to McCarron.

Kind of like how the Charges are still in San Diego and not LA.

Anyhoo...


Someone tell this Farker about the Raiders. I'm not going to.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: [Fark user image image 850x566]
I challenge all Farkers to post your mugshot beside your glamour shot and let's see if they're similar.


Mine's not available anymore. Dammit.
 
Braggi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If she is that good looking she shouldn't have a problem making friends in prison.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All the sounds my large collection mechanical cuckoo clocks black forest tutti i miei orologi cucù
Youtube xHYhd7QAO5U
 
Adam64
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mindlock: Bslim: I guess she's good looking...
[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x446]

...If you're into the 9 am shift at the strip and buffet joint by the side of the highway.

Yeah, well the early morning shift is easy on the wallet, even if they're not so easy on the eyes.


And they have the best scrambled eggs in the tri-state area.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: [Fark user image 850x566]
I challenge all Farkers to post your mugshot beside your glamour shot and let's see if they're similar.


Even sewer water is potable if you put it through enough filters.
 
