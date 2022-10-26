 Skip to content
(Cole and Marmalade)   Meet Close Up, the resident cat of Hollywood Forever Cemetery. If you're lucky you might see him lounging on Cecil B. DeMille's grave where he greets tour groups. Welcome to Caturday, It's Almost Halloween edition   (coleandmarmalade.com) divider line
•       •       •

419 Comments     (+0 »)
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
All this delicious candy was 1/2 off. Can't imagine why. Licorice Bears, Circus Peanuts and Candy Corn. No, you can't have any.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dis is my dizgize to avoid da Man at Costco
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy National Black Cat Day!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x1133]
Happy National Black Cat Day!!


YES!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Happy National Black Cat Day!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Desi and Jack settled in next to each other today
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jack's BG numbers have been jumping around in unexpected directions, like his body is sometimes making insulin on its own.  It's very possible, I've seen quotes of 20-25% of cats go into remission.

I could use a hug though.  It's a sad day here as my sister passed away today.  She's been fighting the big C for years, it finally won.  I told her earlier this week that I was supposed to be first, I was going to do something stupid like fall off a Winnebago and break my neck, not just a shoulder.  Here's to you sis.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just BARELY!

Trivia night downtown.  Wish me luck (again)!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Desi and Jack settled in next to each other today
[Fark user image 801x450]

Jack's BG numbers have been jumping around in unexpected directions, like his body is sometimes making insulin on its own.  It's very possible, I've seen quotes of 20-25% of cats go into remission.

I could use a hug though.  It's a sad day here as my sister passed away today.  She's been fighting the big C for years, it finally won.  I told her earlier this week that I was supposed to be first, I was going to do something stupid like fall off a Winnebago and break my neck, not just a shoulder.  Here's to you sis.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Snuffybud, I am so very sorry for the loss of your Sister.  ♥
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: All this delicious candy was 1/2 off. Can't imagine why. Licorice Bears, Circus Peanuts and Candy Corn. No, you can't have any.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Oh good lord.
I don't WANT any!!

Blech
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Desi and Jack settled in next to each other today
[Fark user image image 801x450]

Jack's BG numbers have been jumping around in unexpected directions, like his body is sometimes making insulin on its own.  It's very possible, I've seen quotes of 20-25% of cats go into remission.

I could use a hug though.  It's a sad day here as my sister passed away today.  She's been fighting the big C for years, it finally won.  I told her earlier this week that I was supposed to be first, I was going to do something stupid like fall off a Winnebago and break my neck, not just a shoulder.  Here's to you sis.


Oh snuffy, I'm so sorry.
There's really nothing to say in these cases except it sucks and I'm sorry you're going through it.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay for Caturday!! Love me some Black Cats too! Make sure yours stay safe inside, even if they are not black. First year in 21 we are not going to have to worry. :(
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Desi and Jack settled in next to each other today
[Fark user image 801x450]

Jack's BG numbers have been jumping around in unexpected directions, like his body is sometimes making insulin on its own.  It's very possible, I've seen quotes of 20-25% of cats go into remission.

I could use a hug though.  It's a sad day here as my sister passed away today.  She's been fighting the big C for years, it finally won.  I told her earlier this week that I was supposed to be first, I was going to do something stupid like fall off a Winnebago and break my neck, not just a shoulder.  Here's to you sis.


Aww man. There just aren't any words, and that's from the poet laureat of Caturday. May your memories of your sister be glad ones. They will take you through this rough time.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
On a lighter note,  yesterday was breast cancer day at the blood bank,  so I wore my pink.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


We don't have many photo shoppers these days but I still don't need my face all over fark.

And for the science nerds-  that's a breast cancer Giant Microbe.  He's reversible-  unzip the frown and he turns inside out as a clean white smiling healthy cell.

I turned it to healthy on my 5 year mark and I'm a tad superstitious and was uneasy about turning it back yesterday.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Yay for Caturday!! Love me some Black Cats too! Make sure yours stay safe inside, even if they are not black. First year in 21 we are not going to have to worry. :(


(((HUGS)))
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: [c.tenor.com image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]



The Potty Years - Down the Hole
Youtube 3K4sVrGiZCc
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Desi and Jack settled in next to each other today
[Fark user image 801x450]

Jack's BG numbers have been jumping around in unexpected directions, like his body is sometimes making insulin on its own.  It's very possible, I've seen quotes of 20-25% of cats go into remission.

I could use a hug though.  It's a sad day here as my sister passed away today.  She's been fighting the big C for years, it finally won.  I told her earlier this week that I was supposed to be first, I was going to do something stupid like fall off a Winnebago and break my neck, not just a shoulder.  Here's to you sis.


I am so sorry C got your sister. *F Cancer*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Desi and Jack settled in next to each other today
[Fark user image image 801x450]

Jack's BG numbers have been jumping around in unexpected directions, like his body is sometimes making insulin on its own.  It's very possible, I've seen quotes of 20-25% of cats go into remission.

I could use a hug though.  It's a sad day here as my sister passed away today.  She's been fighting the big C for years, it finally won.  I told her earlier this week that I was supposed to be first, I was going to do something stupid like fall off a Winnebago and break my neck, not just a shoulder.  Here's to you sis.


-Hugs-

My condolences to you.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Happy National Black Cat Day!!


yahoofantasysports-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size

Ok. Here's my Lionel. Best kitty partner EVER for 16 years and my spirit brother!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]


HAI, JACK!!!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x1133]
Happy National Black Cat Day!!


Naturally
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Opal, D.J. and Jenny sez that EVERYDAY is black cat day!
 
