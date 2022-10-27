 Skip to content
(Delish.com)   Tag for the holiday, but the real evil is Trunk or Treat. What happened to whistling past the graveyard, unescorted, with a pillow case filled with strange goodies from a neighborhood you never rode a bike through. Kids these days. Harumph   (delish.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's not the kids that are organising this.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The truck should be a huge, megaredneck-mobile.  It should rev it's engine every 15 minutes to scare the little yard gnomes standing in line.  It should be old and rusted to look like it came from some hellish dimension.

Finally, it should have a Trump 2025 bumper sticker for maximum creepiness.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
HOA and the PTA: This practice is wholesome and completely sounds legit.
Farkers:
creepypasta-wiki.deView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No, the worst part is the look on the Christians' faces when they realize there's one holiday they haven't been able to subvert.

Wait, did I say best?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We had to get exercise to get our free candy as kids.

Now you have parents driving kids from house to house, or driving the kids to a higher density neighborhood so the kids don't have to walk as far.

Trunk or Treat is just the culmination of lazy kids plus lazy parents.

And it's even more of a PITA when they schedule it actually on Halloween day... you decorate up your house, have plenty of candy, but then hardly anyone shows up.  But do you go there instead and risk your house being TPd or egged?

(Or do today's parents not bother teaching their kids about the 'trick' part of trick or treat?)

/should not be posting before 5am
//especially when pissed off at our current town president
///who helped start this trunk or treat shiat
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh sure! Entice kids to take a closer look inside the car trunks of strangers! That seems MUCH more safe than just going door to door for candy.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

