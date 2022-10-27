 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Pro tip: When you head out to rob someone at an ATM leave the personal-property receipt from your last jail stay at home   (nj.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OR... rob someone who just got out of jail, then leave their belongings at your second robbery!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Plant someone else's ID at the scene. Got it. 10-4, little buddy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dude probably just got out of jail and had to do something about the screaming monkey on his back.
 
unbelver
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's not too far fetched.  The first jury I got selected to, the accused left his parole officer appointment reminder card at the scene.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sometimes the revolving door of jail really is because of idiocy...sometimes...
 
