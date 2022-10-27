 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Four teens take the Kia challenge. As in if you take this challenge it will kia   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
25
    Dumbass, Automobile, class-action lawsuit, Hyundai Motor Company, car crash, speeding Kia, Erie County district attorney's office, fifth passenger, Vehicle  
25 Comments
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kia trifecta in play.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good ‽
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If these kids had multiple gunshot wounds from multiple days I might care.

/everyone else looking for news of a 3rd Kia crime or did the stolen radio station Kia start this
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they was all dudes
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"May have" been related to a TikTok challenge. Also, may not have been. It's just clickbait.

Reminds me of an old newspaper article that said about a crash, "police did not deny that alcohol may have been involved". The writer should have been fired, then strangled with his own fingers.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four dead kids should be heartbreaking to anyone.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all the Boomers fault. For raising their kids so stupidly that they would raise the Boomers grandkids  badly enough to attempt Tik Tok challenges.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lizaardvark: "May have" been related to a TikTok challenge. Also, may not have been. It's just clickbait.

Reminds me of an old newspaper article that said about a crash, "police did not deny that alcohol may have been involved". The writer should have been fired, then strangled with his own fingers.


What are you talking about? The story covered all the essential elements: who, what, when, where, and maybe.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.  Anyway.
 
kt-atl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Hopefully they was all dudes


TikTok should be the official social media of The Darwin Awards™
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wouldn't be caught dead in a Kia" was said right before the passengers were ejected.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Oh no.  Anyway.


fark off.
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The so-called Kia challenge, Boobiesed over the summer, shows how to hot-wire Kia and Hyundai cars with a USB cord and a screwdriver. Many police departments around the country have reported increases in Kia and Hyundai thefts since the video was posted.

USB cord and a screwdriver huh?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When these stories first came out, I was unworried because I had a new Hyundai with a push-button start, supposedly immune to being driven off by a thief.

But then I thought: The thief might not know that. He might be some ol' goober who just breaks in to see if it LOOKS easy to steal.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mr0x: The so-called Kia challenge, Boobiesed over the summer, shows how to hot-wire Kia and Hyundai cars with a USB cord and a screwdriver. Many police departments around the country have reported increases in Kia and Hyundai thefts since the video was posted.

USB cord and a screwdriver huh?


Boobiesed, heh
 
yellowjester
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Killed In Action
 
moike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If I found myself in the unfortunate circumstance of owning a Hyundai and someone was kind enough to steal it from me and total it out in the process thereby ridding me of the Hyundai... well common courtesy would dictate I say thank you by sending flowers to the funeral(s) and/or sentencing.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kt-atl: waxbeans: Hopefully they was all dudes

TikTok should be the official social media of The Darwin Awards™


Feature, not a bug.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those of you who are cheering the fact that four children died after - at worst - getting into a car someone else stole are shiatty people. You're scum and epitomize what is wrong with America.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost, especially the car.
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Technically I don't think the challenge said anything about driving like an asshole afterwards but if it was aimed at teenagers I guess that's assumed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Up next: The steal a cop's gun from his holster challenge.
Good luck kids.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Up next: The steal a cop's gun from his holster challenge.
Good luck kids.


🤣
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

morg: Technically I don't think the challenge said anything about driving like an asshole afterwards but if it was aimed at teenagers I guess that's assumed.


These peckerheads drive on sidewalks at high speeds, down bike lanes, into parks, onto people's private property, into homes and garages, into parked cars and cause accidents on the road by whipping in, out and around traffic. Everyone around these jerkoffs could be injured thanks to the dumbfarkery of these kids. Then there's the assholes who start the car on fire when it's no longer drivable. fark them all 110%.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's really unfortunate, hopefully 6/6 next time.
 
