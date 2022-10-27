 Skip to content
(Ars Technica) The rent really is too damn high
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shockedfry.jpg
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They, and all companies like them, should be destroyed completely.
 
FutureWars
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why would landords need expensive software to jack up the rent?
 
CCNP
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The landlords have used immigration to increase their wealth by $3.7 trillion.
https://www.newamericaneconomy.org/housingmap/

I really wish that housing prices were not determined by supply and demand.

"Economics is a subject that does not greatly respect our wishes." Nikita Khrushchev, Premier - USSR
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And that's why everyone jacks up their rates in parallel.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FutureWars: Why would landords need expensive software to jack up the rent?


It can't be price fixing if a computer came up with the price.  That's just science, right?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i don't usually advocate violence but sometimes i do.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope that software company and all the landlords who used them get sued into absolute oblivion. Like so badly they lose all their property, and wealth gained from all the people they screwed over and they are forced to find an apartment to live in, but can't afford any.

But this, being America, is what will most likely happen. The lawyers involved get rich(er) to the tune of 10+ million dollars. The 5(?) platiff leads get probably a check for $3 or 4 K. Everyone else in the suit gets 5 free days of rent with any 1 year lease with those assholes, and the people sued end up paying 8% back of the extra profit they made and just shrug it off as the cost of doing business, since they still keep 92% of all those millions in extra profit. Then the landlords figure out how they were caught, come up with a better way to screw their renters that is less likely for them to be caught, and get back to eating caviar with gold flake sprinkles and doing lines off a call-girl's ass on yacht that's sitting in the pool of a larger yacht.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How can you ban price fixing if money is free speech and the constitution gives us the freedom to associate?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's odd to have the rent according to how much you can get away with, rather than based on the cost of supplying the service.

Perhaps a law could address this. Surely a guaranteed return above, say, government bonds would be sufficient for companies to produce housing.

You'd probably get unlimited Soviet style buildings, but who cares, they're fine. And for their time they were fantastic.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well the dude that developed the software did the same thing for the airline industry in the 80s and they got slapped for antitrust so the only difference now might be politcal appetite?
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Software, huh?

I know a piece of hardware that will fix this issue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FutureWars: Why would landords need expensive software to jack up the rent?


Because they all use the same software so they can see what everyone else is charging, and all use that info together to jack up rates equally high so you can't "just find a cheaper place."
The software provides the most amount you can get vs units rented, so that you can see that you actually make more money by pricing units so high that a lot of them remain empty. Better to have 7 units rented at $2,100 a month and let 3 sit empty for years, than rent out all 10 for $1,300. Plus you save wear and maintenance on those 3 units.
In addition it keeps property managers from having sympathy. That 80 year old single lady on disability with no kids can't afford a 23% price hike? Sorry ma'am, if it was up to me to make these decisions, I'd cut you a break. But the computer says I have to, so no choice. Maybe you could sell your extra liver. Anyway pack your shiat. I got a tech bro coming Monday to look at the place and he can definitely afford it. He needs a backup apartment to bang his side pieces and store his vintage GI Joe comics his wife is tired of looking at.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: It's odd to have rent according to how much you can get away with, rather than based on the cost of supplying the service.


There are a lot of easier ways to break even than operating rental properties, so it's not odd in the least that people want to profit from the associated hassles of being a landlord.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: It's odd to have the rent according to how much you can get away with, rather than based on the cost of supplying the service.

Perhaps a law could address this. Surely a guaranteed return above, say, government bonds would be sufficient for companies to produce housing.

You'd probably get unlimited Soviet style buildings, but who cares, they're fine. And for their time they were fantastic.


I want to buy your car. You must agree to sell it to me for a price I can afford.  If someone else will pay you more, too bad.  I don't have any money, or credit, but I'm sure you'll lett me make payments at the government prime rate plus 1%, right?

I'll be by with my trailer. What's your address?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ain't nothin gonna happen.

Stuff like this benefits the elites.  Elites ain't gonna let elites be punished.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My mother-in-law is *not* rich. As the sum total of her retirement imcome she has a 2 bedroom house as an investment property and a 1 bedroom appartment that her dad built into his shop before he died, both of which she rents out. She consistantly charges rent at a rate about two decades out of date. I tell her she is under charging, but she "feel's bad" charging the going rate.
I wish she would use some sort of software like this to determine a rate.
 
replacementcool
‘’ less than a minute ago  

alex10294: Ketchuponsteak: It's odd to have the rent according to how much you can get away with, rather than based on the cost of supplying the service.

Perhaps a law could address this. Surely a guaranteed return above, say, government bonds would be sufficient for companies to produce housing.

You'd probably get unlimited Soviet style buildings, but who cares, they're fine. And for their time they were fantastic.

I want to buy your car. You must agree to sell it to me for a price I can afford.  If someone else will pay you more, too bad.  I don't have any money, or credit, but I'm sure you'll lett me make payments at the government prime rate plus 1%, right?

I'll be by with my trailer. What's your address?


cars aren't a necessity for life.
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Kill the farkers. I'm serious.
 
