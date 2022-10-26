 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   It's not a 'Hundred billion bottles washed up on the shore' but this message in a bottle hunter has found more than one hundred   (upi.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Caribbean, Clint Buffington of Utah, Atlantic Ocean, TV news story, particular message, social media, bottles stems, wild-grown foods  
•       •       •

243 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2022 at 10:38 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"...Buffington, a musician and former writing teacher..."

"...The message is signed "Becky (Washington, D.C.) & Jim (Portland, Ore.)..."

..."Anyone with information on Becky from Washington and Jim from Portland can contact Buffington on his Facebook page..."


I've got some bad news, Mr Buffington.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Love the bass line to Message in a Bottle.   It is just so dang odd and nifty
 
schubie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Litter with extra steps.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: If you're going on an ocean cruise, don't bother bringing supplies to make a bunch of messages in bottles. It turns out the ships - at least the ones on Disney Cruise Lines - are outfitted with sensors all around them. The sensors will trigger an automatic man-overboard alert and alarms will sound.

No, I don't want to tell you how I found this out.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFA: I used to do these ridiculous calculations trying to figure out how long that would take and how long I could spend with each person before I would die,

Big deal, I've done that in every production meeting I've ever been in.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He writes them back.

"Stop throwing garbage in the ocean."
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That seems like a crapload of bottles. Do the currents take everything to the Caribbean eventually?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ghastly: FTFA: I used to do these ridiculous calculations trying to figure out how long that would take and how long I could spend with each person before I would die,

Big deal, I've done that in every production meeting I've ever been in.


And every single meeting
With his so-called superior
Is a humiliating kick in the crotch
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

morg: That seems like a crapload of bottles. Do the currents take everything to the Caribbean eventually?


he makes them
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
found a note wrapped around a bottle waiting by the sea shore
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.