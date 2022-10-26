 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   It's 3:50AM and a criminal mastermind found unlocked doors to a temporarily unattended lobby, ripe for his rebellious messages through dastardly vandalism and destructive arson of a police station   (ktla.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't charge him with vandalism
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think police lobbies might be left unlocked in case someone needs to run somewhere safe. It's rare that someone takes malicious advantage of that idea.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10-26-2022. Never forget.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And today I learned there is a place named Hemet in California. Please preface your articles with specific location journalists. Pet peeve
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was his FARK handle?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: And today I learned there is a place named Hemet in California. Please preface your articles with specific location journalists. Pet peeve


I hear it sucks
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Economic anxiety.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The motive for the original attack is unknown.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: berylman: And today I learned there is a place named Hemet in California. Please preface your articles with specific location journalists. Pet peeve

I hear it sucks


It only mostly sucks. Still has some orange trees, those are nice. The houses with a piece of plywood in the front that someone spray painted "Church" on are a little odd.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Hemet. Riverside's meth trailer neighbor.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why this amusing? Lock him up.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Escapee from the local Sea Org HQ?
 
