A beloved NYC institution, weed couriers on bicycles soon be an endangered species thanks to legalization
20
    New York City, Cannabis, weed couriers, Courier, weed delivery services, illicit cannabis market, weed bodegas  
•       •       •

delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. Now all the Pucks in the world will have to join The Real World 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just like, your opinion man.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Au contraire, they might become the next boom, if they set the regulations correctly so deliveries can be made.
 
delysid25
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

delysid25: Oh no. Now all the Pucks in the world will have to join The Real World [Fark user image image 300x450]


Children of Fark: Puck was one of the first reality TV celebrities who rose to fame for being kicked off a TV show for his rampant homophobia and just being one of the worst people in the world. We wouldn't have Kardashians or anything like that but for the TV writers strike of the early 90s which ushered in an era of unscripted shows like Cops and The Real World, a show which also was instrumental in MTV no longer relying on actual Music to sell advertisements

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Rainey
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Have they tried scooters yet?
 
Mangoose
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nothing like waiting 2 hours beyond the expected delivery time...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm going to use the term courier to refer to drug dealers from now on.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I miss Rufus Mann.

He is The Guy!
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Combine with pizza delivery and drones , should I be president?
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thanks for posting the wiki for that POS. I was not surprised to read how awful he continues to be but there was some satisfaction seeing he's experienced some comeuppance. I can't imagine being given so many direct opportunities to learn how to be a good human and to (probably) literally piss all over them.

In this world of Pucks, be a Pam or Judd.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Maybe they can get a job at Blockbuster
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

 COPS started in the late 1980's.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

That's just like, your opinion man.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: I miss Rufus Mann.

He is The Guy!


I thought this was The Guy:

compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Nothing like waiting 2 hours beyond the expected delivery time...


He was gonna be on time and then he got high
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cops 1989-
Ryan Seacrest is the fark to blame and give the finger for Kim & reality trash tv
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People doing something illegal losing out to other people doing something illegal as that thing becomes legal.... but not for any of the current people doing it except those arrested for it.

Ny wants the 1st licenses to go to convicted drug criminals since what they did is now legal.
Learn from this, go break every law so if something becomes legal your 1st in line.

I don't care if you agree with a law or not but if your caught breaking it what makes them think you will follow any rules once it's legal?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So its still an all-cash business and the stick 'em up guys have an easier time of finding marks?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby must have had a bike delivery right before he wrote that headline.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: reyreyrey: I miss Rufus Mann.

He is The Guy!

I thought this was The Guy:

[compote.slate.com image 590x421]


Fomo's dad is Rufus Mann!

/jankyclown
 
