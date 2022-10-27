 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSTP St. Paul)   Who is monitoring the GPS ankle monitors? Maybe the records should be monitored for exceeding speed limits, and compared with locations of police chases and shootings   (kstp.com) divider line
9
    More: Stupid, Police, EYEWITNESS NEWS, Constable, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Minneapolis - Saint Paul, Crime, Ramsey County deputy, Sheriff  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2022 at 12:05 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Every other day there is a mass shooting but somehow democrats are on the hook for crime?
 
fat boy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, he was 28 miles closer to turning his life around
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What the hell? I'm guessing a .22lr or he's one of the toughest sobs around.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably had to get to the gym within a limited amount of time
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said that the teen has nine previous arrests for fleeing, possession of weapons by a person under 18, motor vehicle theft and assault. He also is on probation in Carver County for possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm.

Warren Zevon - Excitable Boy - 10/1/1982 - Capitol Theatre (Official)
Youtube IDlpETyqweE
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Every other day there is a mass shooting but somehow democrats are on the hook for crime?


If they're in the minority, then crime is because of a moral failing in people, beginning when they were last in power
 
flamingboard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Every other day there is a mass shooting but somehow democrats are on the hook for crime?


Anything that is good is because of good christian conservatives protecting us from the baby eating leftists. Anything that is bad is because the baby eating leftists are too powerful to be stopped by the good christian conservatives.

Conservatives can only blame others. They have no capability for self reflection or logical reasoning.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: mistahtom: Every other day there is a mass shooting but somehow democrats are on the hook for crime?

If they're in the minority, then crime is because of a moral failing in people, beginning when they were last in power


The crime is all in the cities run by democrats
...that are being starved by the state legislatures run by Republicans
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What political party did this guy belong to? That will tell me all I need to know about him.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.