(MPR News)   I'm not saying the US medical industry is a scam, but a drug invented in the 1970s costs nearly $40,000 per shot. OK, I am saying it's a scam
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At those prices he should have just gotten an orchiectomy.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's not a scam, just massive price gouging.

Yay, capitalism
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I assume all the basic r&d was paid for by the US taxpayer
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Costs me about $1k at the VA.

That's the solution.

Government sets price.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"In the United Kingdom, where health care is generally free and Takeda sells the drug under the name Prostap, all physicians can purchase a three-month dose for about $260."

Or a scorpion antidote that costs $100 in Mexico but $12k in the US. Treating A Scorpion Sting: $ 100 In Mexico Or $ 12,000 In U.S. | Kaiser Health News (khn.org)

And for all the claims that "America paid to develop all these!" that antidote was developed in Mexico. Mexico To The Rescue In America's 'Venom Belt' : NPR
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: "In the United Kingdom, where health care is generally free and Takeda sells the drug under the name Prostap, all physicians can purchase a three-month dose for about $260."

Or a scorpion antidote that costs $100 in Mexico but $12k in the US. Treating A Scorpion Sting: $ 100 In Mexico Or $ 12,000 In U.S. | Kaiser Health News (khn.org)

And for all the claims that "America paid to develop all these!" that antidote was developed in Mexico. Mexico To The Rescue In America's 'Venom Belt' : NPR


The only one that screams about "American invented" or "The companies will stop inventing new drugs" are the drug companies who own our politicians and rape us to death.

All us normal people want to pay what every other country in the world pays.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I assume all the basic r&d was paid for by the US taxpayer


Sure, but the pharmaceutical company paid for the minor chemical change to ensure they could patent their own brand to then push the generics out of the market.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the government of Mexico would be willing to help us fix our health care system to avert further humanitarian crisis.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Costs me about $1k at the VA.

That's the solution.

Government sets price.


Socialism!...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: It's not a scam, just massive price gouging.

Yay, capitalism


capitalism is a scam
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7Z2XRg3dy9k


Americans have "access" to healthcare in the same sense that the Detroit Lions have "access" to the Lombardi Trophy.

wooden_badger: It's not a scam, just massive price gouging.

Yay, capitalism


"Socialism doesn't work because [describes capitalism]."
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There should be a set profit on medication that is not elective.

That might get us the good stuff available at a price.  And get the necessary stuff down to something reasonable.

Maybe.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Carter Pewterschmidt: "In the United Kingdom, where health care is generally free and Takeda sells the drug under the name Prostap, all physicians can purchase a three-month dose for about $260."

Or a scorpion antidote that costs $100 in Mexico but $12k in the US. Treating A Scorpion Sting: $ 100 In Mexico Or $ 12,000 In U.S. | Kaiser Health News (khn.org)

And for all the claims that "America paid to develop all these!" that antidote was developed in Mexico. Mexico To The Rescue In America's 'Venom Belt' : NPR

The only one that screams about "American invented" or "The companies will stop inventing new drugs" are the drug companies who own our politicians and rape us to death.

All us normal people want to pay what every other country in the world pays.


Yeah it's also mostly a lie as well.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, duh. If the healthcare industry didn't price gouge cancer patients they'd have to price gouge everyone else.

Oh.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you want to bring down the overall health care costs for chronic disease, stop eating processed fiberless foods, added sugar and alcohol.
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"she laid down the law: He had to get a physical."

"With Tenore guiding his decisions,"

Yeah, they found the cancer, but she sounds like a Domme (not that there is anything wrong with that).

;-)
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mistahtom: If you want to bring down the overall health care costs for chronic disease, stop eating processed fiberless foods, added sugar and alcohol.


Which has what to do with the cost of this prostate cancer drug?
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Costs me about $1k at the VA.

That's the solution.

Government sets price.


Most of the veterans I know seem to have pretty low opinions of the VA. If you can find one nearby, and find an appointment, apparently the standard treatment for everything from PTSD to Cancer is an aspirin and a "fark off".
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A cancer drug I took last year was $94,000 per infusion.  I only had two treatments because the side effects almost killed me, put me in the hospital for two weeks.  Fortunately, insurance picked up the full cost of it.  For the year, almost $500,000 in medical costs.  Out of pocket: $3000.  Hooray for high deductible plans.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aungen: There should be a set profit on medication that is not elective.

That might get us the good stuff available at a price.  And get the necessary stuff down to something reasonable.

Maybe.


Socialism is like magic. It solves everything!  Ayone who does understand this is soooo stupid!
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, it's this thread again.

/woot!
 
TomDooley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Carter Pewterschmidt: "In the United Kingdom, where health care is generally free and Takeda sells the drug under the name Prostap, all physicians can purchase a three-month dose for about $260."

Or a scorpion antidote that costs $100 in Mexico but $12k in the US. Treating A Scorpion Sting: $ 100 In Mexico Or $ 12,000 In U.S. | Kaiser Health News (khn.org)

And for all the claims that "America paid to develop all these!" that antidote was developed in Mexico. Mexico To The Rescue In America's 'Venom Belt' : NPR

The only one that screams about "American invented" or "The companies will stop inventing new drugs" are the drug companies who own our politicians and rape us to death.

All us normal people want to pay what every other country in the world pays.


Not too mention usually they are "American Invented" via American Taxes paid by the American Public.

https://www.statnews.com/2019/06/20/federal-finding-research-patents/
 
dustman81
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I assume all the basic r&d was paid for by the US taxpayer


You think hiring all those hot pharma reps is cheap? It costs a lot to hire ex-cheerleaders and models to dress sexy and give docs free food, speaker fees, and junkets to exotic locations.

Marketing to Doctors: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube YQZ2UeOTO3I
 
mr0x
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mistahtom: If you want to bring down the overall health care costs for chronic disease, stop eating processed fiberless foods, added sugar and alcohol.


Also eat no meat, vegan, paleo, Atkins, low-carb, Mediterranean, low-fat, supplements, green diet.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Because it can only be mixed by a buxom virgin under the first full moon after the major arcana of seasonal changes. That's a small supply of people in high demand.
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If I'm remembering correctly Pfizer is raising the vaccine price ten thousand percent.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
hadn't been going out long when she laid down the law: He had to get a physical.

Oof, I can understand not wanting to date people for any assorted reasons, such as poor health for example, but you can kinda size that up in a few dates and chats. Making them go get a checkup to continue dating, idk it seems a lil overbearing imo.
 
Monac
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: NewportBarGuy: Costs me about $1k at the VA.

That's the solution.

Government sets price.

Most of the veterans I know seem to have pretty low opinions of the VA. If you can find one nearby, and find an appointment, apparently the standard treatment for everything from PTSD to Cancer is an aspirin and a "fark off".


I have never heard anything of the kind.  Both my father and a good friend of mine received extensive treatment from the VA, and felt they were lucky to be treated there rather then in the for-profit system.  I think the VA had problems in the 1980's and early 90's as the wave of elderly WWII vets crested, but not since.

I would not doubt that part of the 80's/90's problems were caused by Reagan/Bush efforts to cut domestic spending in the face of the big Reagan tax cuts for the rich.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow, get to use this twice in one week:

David Cross: Why America Sucks at Everything
Youtube aNghg1Y-WIc
 
Greylight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I don't date people who don't take care of their health"

Run dude.  Nothing like a middle aged woman that suddenly found healthy living after partying all through their youth while you were an athlete now berating you for not being health minded enough.  It will only get worse.  Been there, done that.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Well, duh. If the healthcare industry didn't price gouge cancer patients they'd have to price gouge everyone else.

Oh.


Anything they don't get in your life they get in the end.  Assisted living ranges from 5 to10k a month and nursing homes are 16k/m.
This is why people get divorced when 1 gets sick.  That or you can be a non compliant spouse which means you just not going to pay.  In the last 2 years my parents have sold their home and spent every penny they had saved.  About 500k for 2 years of 2 nursing homes, there is a saftey net since once your broke the gov pays the bull and your level of service stays the same.
Mom passed and dad will be cared for until he dies and that's what matters most.... but ya, they get every penny
 
Greylight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mr0x: mistahtom: If you want to bring down the overall health care costs for chronic disease, stop eating processed fiberless foods, added sugar and alcohol.

Also eat no meat, vegan, paleo, Atkins, low-carb, Mediterranean, low-fat, supplements, green diet.


Also stop industry from polluting our living spaces and drinking water.  Just a thought, but maybe it's not all the fault of the individual that we have increased rates of cancer.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: aungen: There should be a set profit on medication that is not elective.

That might get us the good stuff available at a price.  And get the necessary stuff down to something reasonable.

Maybe.

Socialism is like magic. It solves everything!  Ayone who does understand this is soooo stupid!


Which is why that's not socialism.  Also, my mom says to call her back.  She is lowering her prices and won't make you wear that thing, next time.
 
Monac
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: aungen: There should be a set profit on medication that is not elective.

That might get us the good stuff available at a price.  And get the necessary stuff down to something reasonable.

Maybe.

Socialism is like magic. It solves everything!  Ayone who does understand this is soooo stupid!


'Fess up: you meant to say "anyone who does NOT understand this", didn't you?

Also, if your trolling is this lame, really, why even bother?  I mean, you saw how the drug that costs people here $35K+ in capitalist America costs $260 in the socialist UK, so WTF are you trying to do?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Monac: BigGrnEggGriller: aungen: There should be a set profit on medication that is not elective.

That might get us the good stuff available at a price.  And get the necessary stuff down to something reasonable.

Maybe.

Socialism is like magic. It solves everything!  Ayone who does understand this is soooo stupid!

'Fess up: you meant to say "anyone who does NOT understand this", didn't you?

Also, if your trolling is this lame, really, why even bother?  I mean, you saw how the drug that costs people here $35K+ in capitalist America costs $260 in the socialist UK, so WTF are you trying to do?


He's drunk, Jake.  It's not worth it.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Woah.  He found out he had a specific cancer and he went and did marijuana about it and it kinda worked.

It wouldn't have been my first choice, but that's just bonkers!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait maybe it is worth it, if we can get him to post more semi-sentient drivel.

But first my mom needs him.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And yet non-wealthy Republicans keep supporting this.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Monac: R.O.U.S: NewportBarGuy: Costs me about $1k at the VA.

That's the solution.

Government sets price.

Most of the veterans I know seem to have pretty low opinions of the VA. If you can find one nearby, and find an appointment, apparently the standard treatment for everything from PTSD to Cancer is an aspirin and a "fark off".

I have never heard anything of the kind.  Both my father and a good friend of mine received extensive treatment from the VA, and felt they were lucky to be treated there rather then in the for-profit system.  I think the VA had problems in the 1980's and early 90's as the wave of elderly WWII vets crested, but not since.

I would not doubt that part of the 80's/90's problems were caused by Reagan/Bush efforts to cut domestic spending in the face of the big Reagan tax cuts for the rich.


VA put my FIL in a wheelchair.  They sent him home while he was having a stroke
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Though Lupron was invented in 1973, its manufacturer got patent extensions in 1989 by offering a slow-release version. Drugmakers commonly use this tactic to extend their exclusive rights to sell a product.
The development of Lupron Depot as an intramuscular shot that suppressed testosterone for months at a time improved patient compliance and also enabled its maker, Abbott Laboratories, and its Japanese partner, Takeda, to extend their patents on the drug into the 2000s

In a rational system, each of those improvement would be treated as a new patent, allowing the previous patent to lapse.  Both the original drug and the slow release version should be eligible for generics.

In a rational system.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Begoggle: And yet non-wealthy Republicans keep supporting this.


Maybe kick the identity politics can down the way. Stop demanding abortions.  And let them be the stupid square peg idiots they are? Oh and let the rich rape everyone?
 
austerity101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: mistahtom: If you want to bring down the overall health care costs for chronic disease, stop eating processed fiberless foods, added sugar and alcohol.

Which has what to do with the cost of this prostate cancer drug?


I hate that damn argument. Other countries have universal healthcare and their citizens haven't turned into lazy blobs. I hate this idea that the cost of healthcare should scare us into better health choices. That's evil.
 
