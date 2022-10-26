 Skip to content
"He was a self-made man who owed his lack of success to nobody." -Joseph Heller. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, That's Some Catch Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joseph Heller wrote multiple novels, short stories, plays, screenplays, and even a 1962 episode of "McHale's Navy" for television, but he's almost exclusively known for Catch-22. He was a brilliant satirist and black humorist, showing the absurdity of war and bureaucracy to such a degree that the title of his most famous became a term by itself for a false or impossible choice. I've met kids who knew what a 'Catch-22' was without apparently even being aware that it was a book originally. (Okay, they weren't bright kids)

It's difficult to imagine Heller's writing style absent Catch-22. Most of his other writing (at least, that I've read) tends to follow his unique style even if it's toned down a bit: Closing Time is a sequel but is much less nonlinear (and sadly, less biting humor.) His style over all tends towards crisp writing that defies expectations: the meaning of a sentence can change partway through it, subverting itself, and even the flow of time in the novel jumps back and forth in ways the reader doesn't expect. He makes it work by constant repetition of touchstones: he'll define a point in time and space by a phrase ("Catch-22") or by a character and a saying (Aarfy, and "I never pay for it.") He circles back to each of these touchstones, allowing us to see them from a different point of perspective, to hilarious or eventually horrific effect. Reading the book is wondering when you stopped laughing and started crying.

I wasn't able to find a good list of 'ten tips to write like Joseph Heller' probably because there's no way to distill his genius down to a checklist, but there's a few observations we can make:

Subvert expectations. Keep the reader guessing where you're going with the story.

Use symbolism and repetition to establish touchstones. If you give the reader a memorable scene or character, you can reground them by bringing it back up.

Tell the truth by using farce. In Catch-22, Yossarian believed everyone was trying to kill him even though it was patently absurd. Then they made go up in a plane where the Germans would shoot at him.


Writing question of the week!
How do you subvert a reader's expectations? Do you keep readers guessing? What tricks do you do to surprise a reader?


Fark Fiction Anthology Update!
We're in the last stretch for submitters to get any changes back to us before the 28th! Thanks for everyone who's responded, and my apologies for not replying any quicker! (Or at all, it's been a . . . busy month)
 
Rent Party
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When did Fark Fiction get it's own tag?

That's kind of cool.

/ Got nuthin'
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rent Party: When did Fark Fiction get it's own tag?

That's kind of cool.

/ Got nuthin'


Hadn't noticed until you mentioned it. That is cool.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What is Major Major Majors' middle name?

Exactly what you'd expect it to be. You were thinking it would be something different? What's wrong with you?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They say that Richard Corey owned one half of this whole town....


One of my favorites and Paul Simon did it justice too.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

toraque: I've met kids who knew what a 'Catch-22' was without apparently even being aware that it was a book originally. (Okay, they weren't bright kids)


I've known more than one bright kid who still don't know who the heck he is or that it comes from that book - but ones that knew exactly what it meant to use - just because that book is over 50 years old.  Doesn't mean it's a crappy book or something, but when stuff drops back that far you're going to get people skipping it in their education.  Otherwise the amount of classics they have to read becomes completely unmanageable really quickly.  You've got to let some go - and there are a lot of classics.  As long as they understand the concept/phrase they're using fine, I can't hassle them for not being aware of the origin.  YMMV
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: What is Major Major Majors' middle name?

Exactly what you'd expect it to be. You were thinking it would be something different? What's wrong with you?


We have major issues
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 1 minute ago  
QotW: I keep the reader guessing by not knowing myself how the story will turn out. My plotting style leans heavily on D&D, where you have to keep your options open as much as possible.

I read Catch-22 in high school, before I was equipped to really appreciate it. Ditto for most literature. Probably ought to reread it.
 
