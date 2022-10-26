 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Heeeeere's Jenny   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
67
    More: Scary, Family, Closed-circuit television, neighbor's windows, Physical security, Dr. Arman Tchoukadarian, suspected attacker, Beverly Baker, Black-and-white films  
•       •       •

2043 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2022 at 8:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You ever been so mad you started swinging a baby?
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pinkplankton.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Actually terrifying.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woman Arrested After Smashing Windows of Neighbor's House With Baby

nice headline
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: You ever been so mad you started swinging a baby?


Eh, they don't weigh that much.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 850x478]

Actually terrifying.


She seems nice .
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.

I mean, that axe is clearly too heavy for her.  Next time she should choke up a bit, will get a much better swing.  And her form is all wrong.

/oh yeah and trying to murder people in a blind rage is bad i guess
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if there's some history between the victims and the pickaxe welding maniac.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am highly offended by this.

It's a mattock, not a pickaxe.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Woman Arrested After Smashing Windows of Neighbor's House With Baby

nice headline


You left out a key detail on the case.

Woman Arrested After Smashing Windows of Neighbor's House With Baby, Grandmother Inside

There's so much to unpack with this one. Time/space continuum for starters - or a huge appetite.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like she had something to grind.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After smashing the windows on the front of the house, Baker can be heard on the recording yelling "Questions? Questions anyone? I'll be back! Get out!"

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: [pinkplankton.com image 850x566]


Wat??
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: SoundOfOneHandWanking: Woman Arrested After Smashing Windows of Neighbor's House With Baby

nice headline

You left out a key detail on the case.

Woman Arrested After Smashing Windows of Neighbor's House With Baby, Grandmother Inside

There's so much to unpack with this one. Time/space continuum for starters - or a huge appetite.


Maybe the baby was an Indonesian python.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: holdmybones: SoundOfOneHandWanking: Woman Arrested After Smashing Windows of Neighbor's House With Baby

nice headline

You left out a key detail on the case.

Woman Arrested After Smashing Windows of Neighbor's House With Baby, Grandmother Inside

There's so much to unpack with this one. Time/space continuum for starters - or a huge appetite.

Maybe the baby was an Indonesian python.


Hahaha. I thought about that story as I typed that.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chompachangas: I wonder if there's some history between the victims and the pickaxe welding maniac.


Came to say the same
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Answers are easy. Questions are a pane.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job protecting the anti christ. This Omen remake is wild.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the movies, when people bust through a door or break it up with an axe it's a balsa wood door prop.  In The Shining, they didn't know Nicholson was a trained fire marshal and he shattered the door with one swing in the first take.  They reset the scene with a real door so that's Jack breaking through a real door with his skills as a fire marshal.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell did she get a grandmother inside of a baby?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klippoklondike: Wow.

I mean, that axe is clearly too heavy for her.  Next time she should choke up a bit, will get a much better swing.  And her form is all wrong.

/oh yeah and trying to murder people in a blind rage is bad i guess


Clearly swinging way above her weight range. She should fire her manager.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: You ever been so mad you started swinging a baby?


That's where babies on racks comes in handy.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: You ever been so mad you started swinging a baby?


To be fair, they only drill "Don't shake the baby" into your head.  No one ever said anything about swinging a baby.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's not in the story is the neighbor blasted Barry Manilow all hours of the day and night.

/ C'mon, you'd have the same reaction.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: I am highly offended by this.

It's a mattock, not a pickaxe.


Approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For an older gal she can really throw down.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chompachangas: I wonder if there's some history between the victims and the pickaxe welding maniac.


That's my question. This doesn't happen out of the blue.
I'll put money on HOA, and a towed car.
/DNRTFA
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: edmo: You ever been so mad you started swinging a baby?

That's where babies on racks comes in handy.


I want my baby rack, baby rack, baby rack...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she suffered a mental health crisis

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: SoundOfOneHandWanking: Woman Arrested After Smashing Windows of Neighbor's House With Baby

nice headline

You left out a key detail on the case.

Woman Arrested After Smashing Windows of Neighbor's House With Baby, Grandmother Inside

There's so much to unpack with this one. Time/space continuum for starters - or a huge appetite.


Or maybe just some serious noncon vore kink shiat - just in case the first two are too tame
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RottenEggs: Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 850x478]

Actually terrifying.

She seems nice .


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was probably enraged by the site of that walkway.  Like I am.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
👍🏽
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Feel_the_velvet: She was probably enraged by the site of that walkway.  Like I am.

[Fark user image 651x308]


And the *sight* of that walkway.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tchoukadarians say they're not taking any chances, and as soon as she steps out of court, they will serve her a restraining order.

What a fine country where after a felony assault, you have to wait to serve a next-to-unenforceable restraining order.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Though I hope they throw the book at the attacker, I admire that she is so spry at 65 years old. At my age, I think about hurting someone, and the next day my body is sore.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the headline I was expecting another hurricane.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A shotgun could have stopped the attack.

Just saying.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I like the original little old lady from Pasadena better.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That reporter is gasping and sounds terrible. I diagnose covid.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: Wow.

I mean, that axe is clearly too heavy for her.  Next time she should choke up a bit, will get a much better swing.  And her form is all wrong.

/oh yeah and trying to murder people in a blind rage is bad i guess


Well, she got her point across, didn't she?  Maybe she just hates chiropractors.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: She was probably enraged by the site of that walkway.  Like I am.

[Fark user image image 651x308]


Somebody be trippin'
 
EJ25T
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's the crazy-ass lady from Pasadena...

Run Granny, run Granny, run Granny run.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No time to read through the thread to see if anybody else has mentioned it but...

Not sure if they'd really want to cover the whole thing, maybe tag team it with another business or two but it seems like one hell of an opportunity for a window company to get some good press and square those unfortunate people away.

Unclear if the very quickly named $20,000 worth of damages was really all windows or not.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: zedster: [pinkplankton.com image 850x566]

Wat??


I don't have time to explain art to you
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh yeah...

For a sixty-five year old lady, she was swinging that pickaxe pretty damn well. Especially so considering that it wasn't just once or twice.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zedster: The Four Ringer: zedster: [pinkplankton.com image 850x566]

Wat??

I don't have time to explain art to you


Good thing then considering my attention span for art is less than zero
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mock26: A shotgun could have stopped the attack.

Just saying.


A small tactical nuke would end all trouble in that neighborhood for a good while.
 
jmr61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 850x478]

Actually terrifying.


I would have shot her until she stopped swinging that damn thing.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.