(The Sun)   British pigeons now turning into 'zombie birds' from mysterious disease that twists their neck', has them walking like a drunk coming out of a pub (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Defective government drones.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can't be good.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: This can't be good.


Dead pigeons are always good.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A new COVID strain?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How soon until it jumps to humans?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: How soon until it jumps to humans?


Truss was the first victim
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. We had one that went like that last year. Turned out he had tumors growing through his whole skull, took him to the vet when one started noticably growing on his beak. Sadly didn't make it out of there. He was a beautiful homing pidgeon too, with bright white plumage speckled with grey here and there.
 
hammettman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, typical pigeons?
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So it has come to this?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
texashillcountry.comView Full Size


Sounds like it's time to send in some American birds to save England again.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

meat0918: Walker: How soon until it jumps to humans?

Truss was the first victim


So how soon until it jumps to humans?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
avian rabies?
 
Dumpex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
sporty birds, posh birds, ginger birds all turning into scary spice birds
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Defective government drones.
[pbs.twimg.com image 622x454]


Birds aren't real!!!
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tom Lehrer wanted for questioning?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What, nobody?  Really?

GRAAAAAAAIIIIINSSSS!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'zombie birds'


'Zombirds' was right there...


ERMAGERD ZOMBIRDS
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So basically Russians?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Priapetic: So basically Russians?

[i.imgflip.com image 700x587]


There's something wrong with that chair.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Headline mysterious disease making zombie pigeons.

2nd paragraph
Pigeon paramyxovirus, also known as PPMV or Newcastle's Disease

Mystery solved by disease so well known it has 2 names and an acronym.
 
