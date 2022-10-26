 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Serial arsonist burns down old Lamplighter Inn from Paul Thomas Anderson's "Magnolia" along with a donut shop, car, even a couple dumpsters   (ktla.com) divider line
    San Fernando Valley, raging fire, Fire officials, Los Angeles Police Department, Laurel Canyon Boulevard, aerial footage, small fires, Yum Yum Donuts  
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is the St. Paul MN Lamplighter Lounge okay?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Simply add boiling water.

scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Believed to be the mastermind
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll bet the fire ran thirty minutes too long.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x510]
Believed to be the mastermind


Oh please, this is the mastermind:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The fire was extinguished by an inexplicable rain of frogs.  And one scuba diver.

/These things happen all the time.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is why we cant have nice things
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cereal arsonist

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The house seen unaffected; unimpressed.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Cereal arsonist

[media1.tenor.com image 498x278]


This...this is why I (still) love Fark. Beautifully played, Cpt.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: I'll bet the fire ran thirty minutes too long.


I like William H. Macy (who doesn't) but you could cut his whole storyline, even if that does erase a common thread.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dafatone: EvaDewer: I'll bet the fire ran thirty minutes too long.

I like William H. Macy (who doesn't) but you could cut his whole storyline, even if that does erase a common thread.


Agreed. I even liked the movie, and Macy in particular. But I wanted to build a time machine, go back to the editing room, gag Andersen, and force them to get it under 2 hours.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cops: who ever did this will face justice! No one torches a donut shop!
 
