(KTVU Bay Area News)   Next time unload your gun before cleaning, officer. RIP random bystander   (ktvu.com) divider line
22
posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2022 at 3:20 PM



22 Comments
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not sure they should have guns if they're not getting gun training
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a GREAT idea to get away with murder.
Spread out all your gun cleaning stuff.
Spray a little oil in the air for ambiance.
Call your victim over and shoot right through your own hand.
Call 911 crying that you were cleaning your gun and it went off.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Not sure they should have guns if they're not getting gun training


I can tell you that there is some HILARITY to be had when the cops show up at our local gun range. It quickly becomes clear which cops only shoot when they need to requalify.

CSB: I was plinking at a steel plate with a revolver at maybe 30-40 yards. A cop sets up next to me, pull out his rifle (AR15 variant) and asks if he can shoot at the plate. Even with a rifle he was hiatting about 40% of the shots.

My buddy and I are watching and snickering. I said "watch this". When the cop was done I loaded my plain old revolver with iron sights (S&W 686). <clank> <clank> <clank> <clank> <clank> <clank>

Cop wouldn't even look at us.

Sure, there were some cops that were regulars and could shoot, but man it was fun watching the ones who shoot once a year or however often they qualify.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's manslaughter.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnryan51: That's manslaughter.



Nah man. He's a cop. He'll get a paid vacation and a strongly worded letter.

/He could have avoided the letter if he had thought to yell "He's coming right at me" before firing.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Responsible gun owner hard at work.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: This is a GREAT idea to get away with murder.
Spread out all your gun cleaning stuff.
Spray a little oil in the air for ambiance.
Call your victim over and shoot right through your own hand.
Call 911 crying that you were cleaning your gun and it went off.


I'm pretty sure if gun nuts cleaned their hands as often as they supposedly clean their guns, we'd be done with like 90% of viruses.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
God damn that guy has a lot of names
 
the_rhino
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: SpectroBoy: This is a GREAT idea to get away with murder.
Spread out all your gun cleaning stuff.
Spray a little oil in the air for ambiance.
Call your victim over and shoot right through your own hand.
Call 911 crying that you were cleaning your gun and it went off.

I'm pretty sure if gun nuts cleaned their hands as often as they supposedly clean their guns, we'd be done with like 90% of viruses.


Hoppes should make a hand sanitzer
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnryan51: That's man's laughter.


Remember your punctuation.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That was not an accident, it was negligent.

He should be fired and charged.

Cop or not, he ought to know better as a gun owner.

And before anyone jumps all over me for this, I am a gun owner and treat my guns as if they are loaded always. Treat every component of a gun like it will kill you and you will stay alive!
 
the_rhino
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: johnryan51: That's man's laughter.

Remember your punctuation.


You're* punctuation

/ducks
 
sxacho
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Salinas? Oh Lord. At least he didn't slip away.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnryan51: That's manslaughter.


"Doesn't matter who you are, if that was my kid you'd better run and never be found.  By anyone in the extended family on multiple continents.  Fark you.  That shiat will come home.  Taking me out won't stop it. Taking out the extended family you can find won't stop it.  It's coming for you.  Your legal system won't save you.  Nothing will."

-Peter Cetera, probably
 
gbv23
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He forgot there was one in the chamber.

Folks also get shot at gun ranges, like that sniper guy
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These are the 'good guys' who are here to protect us, well some of us at least.
 
1funguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Noah_Tall: johnryan51: That's man's laughter.

Remember your punctuation.

You're* punctuation

/ducks


"...ducks..."

/ duck's
//yer welcum
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round

That's right, the procedure for gun cleaning is to not fire any rounds left in your gun while cleaning.  Firing it was clearly a mistake.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm no gun expert by any means, but aren't you supposed to TAKE THE FARKING BULLETS OUT FIRST?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

johnryan51: That's manslaughter.


It's certainly not an accident.  It is negligence.  If you follow all gun safety rules, it is literally impossible to get shot accidentally.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcos P: God damn that guy has a lot of names


Yeah, very common with folks from Mexico. They'll have like 2-3 middle names.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is it too much to ask for someone to eject the magazine and rack the slide a few times? I guess so.
 
