(CNBC)   U.S. Army where you are an army of one. No, really. We only have one guy
Army's "Be All You Can Be" Commercial"
The U.S. Army. fell short of its 2022 recruitment goal by 25%, and recently cut its projection for its total force for this year by 10,000.


Heroin for TucKKKer, et al, on wokeness in our military.
 
I preferred "You and What Army"
 
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


If your parents have a private jet, I don't think you need ROTC for college.
 
Badmoodman: The U.S. Army. fell short of its 2022 recruitment goal by 25%, and recently cut its projection for its total force for this year by 10,000.


Heroin for TucKKKer, et al, on wokeness in our military.


I'm sure they'll claim that, but our fat asses aren't up for being military:

Like all large employees, a tight labor market is a factor, but the health issues of young Americans including obesity, and misperceptions about serving after 20 years of war, are big issues to overcome.

The solution (That they'll hate) is to declare obesity a national security issue, and work to expand nutrition programs across the board. Improved SNAP, free (And improved, nutritious) school lunches, stuff like that. 
 
That brings to mind a minor vignette in one of the Land of OZ books.  In the Grand Army of OZ there's 100 general, 90 colonels, 80 Lt. colonels... all the way down to 5 corporals and 1 private, who does the actual fighting.  Eventually they realize this is stupid, so they promote the Private to Commander in Chief and no does the fighting.
 
The solution (That they'll hate) is to declare obesity a national security issue, and work to expand nutrition programs across the board. Improved SNAP, free (And improved, nutritious) school lunches, stuff like that.


Hmm what's worse than communism. They'll need a new word to describe that
 
misperceptions about serving after 20 years of war

They're not misperceptions; when the people that have come back and the "liberal media" and the actual results have all confirmed the reality of "20 years of war," it's not a misperception to stay the fark out of volunteering to be a bullet sponge.
 
Sucker Punch(ARMY OF ME - Bjork)
Youtube WQsSOkc0j3g
 
koder: misperceptions about serving after 20 years of war

They're not misperceptions; when the people that have come back and the "liberal media" and the actual results have all confirmed the reality of "20 years of war," it's not a misperception to stay the fark out of volunteering to be a bullet sponge.


This right here.

When you see how bad post service care is (the VA is doing their best but lack of funding has been a problem for over 100 years) and the prospect of deployments in the Forever War on Terror, the Army is the last branch of service I'd advise any kid to join.

The Air Force may promote slow as fark, but the barracks and food are generally better and you're rarely going to have something shot at you.
 
OdradekRex: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/E_OCDJIT344]


I recall the "we do more before 9 AM than most people do all day" and I was whoa...way too early for me.
 
"we do more before 9 AM than most people do all day"


Also the slogan of porn stars.
 
to win the fight over the future

What the fark does that even mean?

I'm shocked after the rousing successes in Afghanistan and Iraq that more people don't want to sign up to be cannon fodder for pointless bullshiat. Only in America would this be considered a bad thing.
 
Make sure he signs for all this shiat.  There are 10,426 M-1 Abrams. No. I don't have time for you to cook ny 'em. Just sign for them!
 
Count 'em. Private Otto Correct report to the first sergeant
 
I bet you could get at least 300,000 Russians to join.
 
Maybe stop sending them into harms way for stupid reasons
 
This is a good time to scale back on our massive military spending and stop being the damn world police.
 
This right here.

When you see how bad post service care is (the VA is doing their best but lack of funding has been a problem for over 100 years) and the prospect of deployments in the Forever War on Terror, the Army is the last branch of service I'd advise any kid to join.

The Air Force may promote slow as fark, but the barracks and food are generally better and you're rarely going to have something shot at you.


I find it unreal how often the Department of Veteran Affairs was underfunded before the 90s. Was very startling to see how many budgets just completely omitted it.
 
In a job market that favors labor the military has problems getting recruits, this is the opposite of surprising.
 
That's why we need a recession and lower wages!
 
The wars of the future will not be fought on the battlefield or at sea. They will be fought in space, or possibly on top of a very tall mountain. In either case, most of the actual fighting will be done by small robots. And as you go forth today remember always your duty is clear: To build and maintain those robots.
 
The solution (That they'll hate) is to declare obesity a national security issue, and work to expand nutrition programs across the board. Improved SNAP, free (And improved, nutritious) school lunches, stuff like that.


Michelle Obama tried this and it was the worst thing ever!!! and now conservatives won't stop talking about her actually being a man.
 
Yet the marines met their goal. I would think it would be the other way around.
 
The solution (That they'll hate) is to declare obesity a national security issue, and work to expand nutrition programs across the board. Improved SNAP, free (And improved, nutritious) school lunches, stuff like that.


i have been saying for years the best way to get universal healthcare is to frame it in a national defense argument. Cant fight if you have unhealthy soldiers. that or they will bring back the draft.
 
How about that deal we offered in the forever wars: if you're an immigrant, come serve in our army, get shot at, not die, and we'll grant you citizenship.*

You'll see a Caravan of Recruits on their way!

* Not always honored, technically, about as valid as treaties made with Native American tribes.
 
The solution (That they'll hate) is to declare obesity a national security issue, and work to expand nutrition programs across the board. Improved SNAP, free (And improved, nutritious) school lunches, stuff like that.


But that requires personal accountability, and we all know that the institution will be blamed for others not being personally accountable.
 
"Right now, only 9% of young Americans say that they're interested in joining the military," she said.

...but, that seems about right for a nation of nearly 340 million people, of which about 27 million are between 18 and 23 years old.

Do you really need a standing military of two and a half million people?
 
Maybe it's time to move away from the military-industrial complex...? Just thinking out loud, here.
 
The U.S. Army is struggling to find the recruits its needs to win the fight over the future

I have to say, the War on the Future seems to be going much better than the ones against drugs and poverty and Vietnam ever did.
 
You mean people arent excited to be used in the forever war?
 
Lets see.... The kids these days have discovered that Grandpa went to Viet Nam because the government is packed with liars and scam artists, and came back all farked up, and was ignored by the government.   Dad went to Iraq to fight for oil on behalf of the Saudis, and stayed there long enough for brother to go, too.  Both came back all farked up and are being ignored by the government.

Where do I sign up!

/ Best thing you can do for veterans is create fewer of them
 
Rapmaster2000: The wars of the future will not be fought on the battlefield or at sea. They will be fought in space, or possibly on top of a very tall mountain. In either case, most of the actual fighting will be done by small robots. And as you go forth today remember always your duty is clear: To build and maintain those robots.


So MythBusters is now a recruiting video?

/RIP robot man Grant
 
They'll just recruit more Oath Keepers and Proud Boys and other Naxis.
 
If your parents have a private jet, I don't think you need ROTC for college.


One would think, yet my daughter had a friend in her graduating class last spring whose father is a MAJOR movie producer (gotta be worth an easy $400-500 million I'd guess) and this farking kid decides he wants to throw away the easy life of sitting around Malibu, knocking back oxys and white claws with the rest of the trust fund deadbeats, and go to West Point of all places for college.

/True, and easily verifiable story
 
everyone wants to war from home these days
 
Rapmaster2000: The wars of the future will not be fought on the battlefield or at sea. They will be fought in space, or possibly on top of a very tall mountain. In either case, most of the actual fighting will be done by small robots. And as you go forth today remember always your duty is clear: To build and maintain those robots.


You don't know what you're talking about.  The robots will be huge.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Is that one guy the same American G.I. who impregnated every young woman in the UK during the war?
 
hammettman: How about that deal we offered in the forever wars: if you're an immigrant, come serve in our army, get shot at, not die, and we'll grant you citizenship.*

You'll see a Caravan of Recruits on their way!

* Not always honored, technically, about as valid as treaties made with Native American tribes.


You might be confusing your books.

In "Starship Troopers", no one was granted citizenship automatically due to an accident of birth.  Everyone had to earn it through public service.  The military was just one of the ways you could earn citizenship.  The story centered on someone who chose the military route since a book about someone fulfilling their public service requirement by picking up garbage in a public park would have been boring.  Most people did not bother gaining their citizenship.  That meant they couldn't vote, couldn't hold a public sector job, and could not hold public office.  Looking at the low voting rates in this country, that seems perfectly reasonable.  Most people don't care enough when it's given to them, so most people won't bother going through the bother of earning it.
 
Rent Party: Lets see.... The kids these days have discovered that Grandpa went to Viet Nam because the government is packed with liars and scam artists, and came back all farked up, and was ignored by the government.   Dad went to Iraq to fight for oil on behalf of the Saudis, and stayed there long enough for brother to go, too.  Both came back all farked up and are being ignored by the government.



They didn't teach that shiat at my school.
 
They're not misperceptions; when the people that have come back and the "liberal media" and the actual results have all confirmed the reality of "20 years of war," it's not a misperception to stay the fark out of volunteering to be a bullet sponge.


That and the (totally-not-a-draft-we-swear) "stop loss" in Afghanistan was noticed in the civilian world to a greater degree than may have been predicted.

It would be an unsettling feeling to know that you are on call for the rest of your fighting age life.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Taken from my US Army Basic Training yearbook

Ft Knox firing range, circa Oct 1987.

I'm the one with the BC's on.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
At least we still have the Guitar Army to look forward to.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Do you really need a standing military of two and a half million people?


The US has long maintained that it has to be able to fight multiple WWII-level wars indefinitely and simultaneously, using Stalin-era zerg rushes as fhe primary tactic.  It is how the US military can dwarf every other nation's military on the planet yet still continuously claim it is unsustainably underfunded and understaffed.  When you set your goals as "conquer the observable universe on foot", you can never have enough fodderlings
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Chicks in New York are paying top dollar for this stuff"
 
I'm the one with the BC's on.


"BCs"  That still makes me laugh.
 
Michelle Obama tried this and it was the worst thing ever!!! and now conservatives won't stop talking about her actually being a man.


She wasn't the first, either. Recruiters said the same thing before her.
 
You gotta be a real dipshiat to look at the past 60 years of American politics and international relations to think "Yeah, the military, that's what I should do to get out of poverty!"
 
The US has long maintained that it has to be able to fight multiple WWII-level wars indefinitely and simultaneously, using Stalin-era zerg rushes as fhe primary tactic.  It is how the US military can dwarf every other nation's military on the planet yet still continuously claim it is unsustainably underfunded and understaffed.  When you set your goals as "conquer the observable universe on foot", you can never have enough fodderlings


Our budget dwarfs other countries, troop numbers less so.  The military industrial grift is impressive.
 
