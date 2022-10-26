|
Fark NotNewsletter: Pre-Halloween super-weirdness
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-10-26 1:47:43 PM, edited 2022-10-26 1:50:49 PM (9 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Last week I wrote about political ads. I tried to write a new summary, but I said it better last week, so let me copypaste that part into this week's NotNewsletter.
Reading everything in the news cycle is part of my job, and lately there have been some schadenfreude articles about a certain party's candidates and PACs getting soaked on last-minute ad spend because they don't understand how digital advertising works. In analog advertising (TV/print/radio), slots are blocked out in advance and more can't be created. These are all sold out as we approach election day. Digital ads work on an auction however - it's always possible to buy digital ads provided you're willing to outbid everyone else. And since campaign money is use it or lose it, apparently they're willing.
Last week I set up the A/B testing, and this week the results are in. Even though it's still two weeks out from election day, there does seem to be heavy buying activity out there. Here's the problem - the amount of revenue is landing right smack in the middle between Not Worth It and Could Be Worth It. So yesterday we discussed whether or not to turn this on internally and Meg offered to pay the difference for us to not flip the switch. So good news everyone, we're not going to turn them on - but you can help us out. We're talking only a dozen or so new annual TotalFark subscriptions. So if anyone's on the fence about signing up for TotalFark, now's the time. I'm not going to even pretend I'm going to allow Meg to pay the difference, just wanted you to know she offered. I'm going to keep the A/B testing running, so there's a small chance you still might get served a political ad. I'm curious as to how the demand level is going to play out as we get closer to election time. I'll let everyone know in a couple weeks.
Thursday at 4 p.m. ET it's the Fark News Livestream with Christine, Dill, Lucky, and me. We have got some stellar material this week. I don't know if it's the proximity to Halloween or what, but it's getting super weird out there. We'll have Hot Podium Guy, will Russia set us up the dirty bomb, pig vomit toxin Martian meteorite mystery, and an article so bizarre I can't even describe it for fear of content filters axing this entire newsletter on sight - and no I'm not referring about the Papal announcement as to what types of entertainment priests and nuns have been found to consume - it's worse. Come join us!
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Lady J came up with an easy answer to khitsicker's hard question about Twitter
elvisaintdead knew the type of person who thinks "Beetlejuice" sucks
darkmayo offered up some health advice
Bondith defined "disconcerting," and The Tony Danzas replied
delsydsoftware had a theory when the owner of Gold's Gym was presumed to have died in a plane crash
bughunter tried to shame a nursing home companionship robot
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs figured suing Kanye West could backfire for George Floyd's daughter
GhostOfSavageHenry had no reason to fear a pulse of high-energy radiation that had just hit the planet
whither_apophis found melody in a strange comment
feIching pen needed to devise a new plan of attack
Smart:
Somacandra gave professional health care advice
CheetahOlivetti argued against the idea that Otho in "Beetlejuice" is a problematic character
BizarreMan wondered about the need for a particular police vehicle
Lady J came up with an easy answer to khitsicker's hard question about Twitter
NM Volunteer pointed out a previous problem with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office
Bootleg pointed out that a CEO who fired two software engineers for working two full-time jobs could've been smarter about it
New Rising Sun noticed that a reality TV show businessman (no, not that one) was crapping on his own plate
fullyautomatic thought there appeared to be a spreading incompetence problem in a particular career
Some Junkie Cosmonaut had advice on planning your visit to North Sentinel Island
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Your favorite festival
Smart: aeroperf was suddenly and unexpectedly surrounded by a festival
Funny: yakmans_dad had an interesting way of staying awake while driving
Politics Funny:
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle knew who should be Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Vacation Bible School had celebration in mind when Liz Truss resigned
FortyHams knew why things didn't work out with Truss
OldRod told us about the fallout after President Joe Biden was seen wearing a tan suit
scottydoesntknow wanted to know more about this photograph
Politics Smart:
Private_Citizen had a question about John Schneider's patriotic new movie about the flag
FnkyTwn figured out what we can give Vladimir Putin to get him to end the war
Rapmaster2000 tried to bring some politicians back to actual problems to work on fixing
Kubo had a couple of things to say to resentful rural Republicans
SpectroBoy discussed new U.S. sanctions targeting China's semiconductor industry
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector designed formal attire for Fark's mascot
Mojongo showed us who's pulling these puppets' strings
RedZoneTuba found a nice house for this iconic family
Yammering_Splat_Vector thought this girl was being shellfish
RedZoneTuba proved that Herschel Walker is a man of many talents
Yammering_Splat_Vector revealed That Wanaka Tree's deep secret
Yammering_Splat_Vector wanted a foursome
zeon had a dance partner
RedZoneTuba stole the football
RedZoneTuba found that any crab can be a dick butt if you're brave enough
Captions:
From Caption this conversation:
stuffy showed us what happened right before the original photo was taken
guestguy gave us a vocabulary lesson
Farktography theme: Autumnal
orionid captured Dawn Reflections
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Victims' families say Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costume is in poor taste
Backed up driver damages Japan's oldest toilet, needs to eat more fiber
W₄ E₁ R₁ E₁ F₄ ❏ C₃ K₅ E₁ D₂
Dozens of drivers get flat tires on California highway from loose box of roofing nails. Police charge the ones who missed the hazard with tacks evasion
49ers find religion, or at least a Christian
A real brick shiathouse
Kevin Spacey beats Rapp
Senator raises alarm that Saudis could share US defense technology with Russia. Now where would they get such a thing?
Sounds like things are getting funky in Parliament
Integrating crypto trading into the banking system is like Christian rock: you're not making crypto better, you're just making banking worse
Deathcap for foodie
Taco Bell is giving away free food this week. Sadly it's their food, though
Researchers say they've given ytterbium qubits a quasi-periodic pattern by pulsing lasers in a Fibonacci sequence, thus creating a quasicrystal in time. This is either a major quantum-computing breakthrough or they've taken a little too much LSD
Cannabinoids prevent colon polyps. We're not blowing smoke up your ass
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, where we learned that those who survive the coming zombie apocalypse will likely be surviving on at least six different varieties of dehydrated potatoes, On the Quiz itself, HighwayBill came out on top with 1026, with RaceDTruck also in the 1000 club with a score of 1023, who will both get to sample my upcoming mashed potato ice cream. Denjiro made third with 965, coscausticevil made fourth with 947, and Booklet made it into the top five with 943.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about a Dutch court that held a man responsible for the deaths of three prize parrots, awarding their owner €55,000 in compensation. Only 33% caught the story and knew that the man had flown his hot-air balloon far below the regulation height, and the loud noise from the burner he used right above the owner's house at such a low altitude literally frightened the poor birds to death. Polly wants some soundproofing.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which now defunct auto make ended with a 2010 4-cylinder G4. 77% of quiztakers knew that it was the once king of the muscle cars Pontiac that was written off with such an undignified finale, although the last car did get to spend some time in Hawaii as a rental before being totaled and sold for scrap. But its memory lives on in a few vacation photos on someone's wall, I'm sure.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which action star had parts in both the Kung Fu Panda series and in the new "Minions: The Rise of Gru." Only 38% of quiztakers recognized the Muscles from Brussels Jean Claude Van Damme as both Master Croc in the second and third installments of "Kung Fu Panda" as well as Jean-Clawed in "Minion: The Rise of Gru." No official word on if he read his lines while doing the splits, but really, you know he did.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the 1989 earthquake that interrupted the World Series. 89% of quiztakers recognized Candlestick Park as one of the many names given to the gorgeous stadium in San Francisco. The reason for the long delay in resuming the games was because the series was being played with the team from right across the bay, Oakland, and their city had also been impacted by the quake.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
