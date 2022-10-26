 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Photo of a 1905 dockyard in NYC absolutely 'proves' that time travellers DO indeed exist. At least according to time-travel believers (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
58
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see, no hair has ever been cut like this before!

Worst Doctor Who plot ever.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably sheared off to try to control a lice infestation or something.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Mohawk" hairstyle didn't exist yet in 1905?  That would come as a surprise to these folks.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of ironworkers in 1900s NYC were literally members of the Mohawk tribe.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 640x519]


Hey, it says right at the beginning "a long time ago."
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know which group of people first affected Mohawks?
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, if I were a time traveller, I'd be sure to blend in by sporting a Mohawk -- after all, early 1900's NYC was known for its easy acceptance of deviations from social norms.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Hey, it says right at the beginning "a long time ago."


Yup, if anything, George Lucas knew about that photo...
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, we are just going to ignore the guy holding the white Iphone?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm convinced.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew this was going to be dumb. But TFA still managed to exceed my expectations.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queequeg would like a word.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a success! I'm back! It's a success! I have proof I've been to ancient GreeceLook at this grape!
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is if I were time travelling, my goal too would be to get a gig at a dockyard.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: The "Mohawk" hairstyle didn't exist yet in 1905?  That would come as a surprise to these folks.


Yep. And it doesn't really matter anyway. people cut their hair into all kinds of different styles that aren't a thing until later. It's just as stupid as the linked story about the "Ancient Greek laptop". People read waaaaaay too much into shiat. It was different when the anceitn aliens debates focused on some of the spectacular engineering feats people accomplished. At least that makes sense, and you can understand why people are impressed. They don't bother me. These "Oh my God, that's totally a cell phone!!" people are idiots. They assume that since we now how cell phones up to our ear, nobody ever put a hand next to their ear before.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmsvrsn: So, we are just going to ignore the guy holding the white Iphone?


It would be useless in 1902. No Satty's, no internet, no cell towers, etc....the most you can do is take photos with it.

and hope there's a standard two prong plug to use to charge it. I don't think they had those back then either.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mi-go amigo: get a gig at a dockyard


it depends on what was being off-loaded...bricks of gold?  etc.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Mi-go amigo: get a gig at a dockyard

it depends on what was being off-loaded...bricks of gold?  etc.


Opium, maybe
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: The "Mohawk" hairstyle didn't exist yet in 1905?  That would come as a surprise to these folks.


Yeah, I came here to say this. Wtf.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be more interested in the guy in the white shirt with the Pixel 7 in his hand. Just sayin'
 
UristBloodofArmok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thus confirming once more, that people who claim people in pictures are time travelers because "they diddnt have this back then" really just need to read more real history. Its the parts they dont tell you in school that are the most fun.

The independent Women who got branded Witches because they knew how to brew good beer, were becoming financially secure and started forming female only communes. Pointy hats? Keeps you cool while boiling your foul smelling brew in your huge cauldron. Cats to keep the mice out of your malting mills, which you have to sweep regularly. Knowing about herbs to flavor your brews? Patriarchy Smackdown!! Pretty sure this was the same period that a major religious text got an update with a lot more female sin in it.

The fall of Rome was caused in part because Lead was a popular food additive and cosmetic of the rich and famous and widely used in home water pipes(something only rich people had),
their aristocracy literally went insane en masse over the span of a few generations.

Henry Ford was a huge fan of Adolf Hitler, he and a few other captains of state and industry really wanted us to join the war on the German side; and the Reich would never have gotten their war machine off the ground in time if not for Ford steel and assembly line technology.

fun stuff.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wot's that then, mate?
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark has its own time traveler.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cultural appropriation isn't new?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its pretty obvious, that's definitely a 1970s butt
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil High Priest: It's a success! I'm back! It's a success! I have proof I've been to ancient Greece! Look at this grape!


Stop slapping me!
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably works in the ship's boiler. It was common for steel workers, factory workers and boiler workers back then to shave their heads to keep their hair from catching on fire from cinders and sparks or getting caught in machinery.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Greta Thunberg, time traveler.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you zoom in even closer, it looks like his head is bandaged up, with the hair sticking out through an unbandaged spot.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil High Priest: It's a success! I'm back! It's a success! I have proof I've been to ancient Greece! Look at this grape!


She's no fun, she fell right over.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the few men who isn't wearing a hat appears to have a hairstyle that doesn't exist yet - a mohawk.


And I thought today's winner of the "Stupidest thing I've read today" Award would have come from the Politics tab per usual.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just spit-ballin' here, but it's fairly possible that he's got significant scaring on that side of his face from an accident.  The picture is grainy, but his ear doesn't seem to have nearly the definition that the other people a few feet away do.  It probably wasn't a rare occurrence to be injured working around steam ships at the turn of the century.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That could be an actual Mohawk tribe member, a guy with a recent or preferential military cut, or someone who worked in a profession where any length hair was dangerous due to factory/environment conditions and anything that stuck out of a helmet was cut off.

Easily the dumbest of the already dumb "time-travel pictures" that I've ever seen.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: It would be useless in 1902. No Satty's, no internet, no cell towers, etc....the most you can do is take photos with it.


Seriously. They only had dial-up then, anyway. Web pages took forever to load.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually looks like there is a flap on his scalp, like a bandage or something as well.

But I do accept the grainy photograph of a man supposedly featuring a hairstyle that didn't exist, that actually fully existed at the time, as proof of time travel.  It is very convincing.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Wot's that then, mate?
[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x540]


I came in here to make a Peaky Blinders reference myself.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Haircuts proving time travel is so dumb. We all know that time is just the human measurement of electron/proton/neutron movements through space. That all past and future events have already been predetermined and that you can't time travel but merely predict the future by predicting the path of every charge in the universe.

Get a grip folks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One of the few men who isn't wearing a hat appears to have a hairstyle that doesn't exist yet - a mohawk.
Believers are saying that must mean the man, who is dressed the same as the other workers, is a time traveller.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You mustn't interfere with the past. Don't do anything that affects anything. Unless it turns out that you were supposed to do it; in which case, for the love of God, don't not do it!

/good news, everyone!
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All that picture proves is that bad taste never goes out of style.
 
whitroth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hit "dressed in top hats" and stopped reading. There is not ONE PERSON there in a top hat.
Men in top hats:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Picture in the Sun: people in fedoras, bowlers, etc.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are those plantains or bananas in the foreground?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Haircuts proving time travel is so dumb. We all know that time is just the human measurement of electron/proton/neutron movements through space. That all past and future events have already been predetermined and that you can't time travel but merely predict the future by predicting the path of every charge in the universe.

Get a grip folks.


Predicting the path of every charge in the universe is an exercise indistinguishable from creating the universe. Tricky to do with the resources available to use (ie the existing universe) and even trickier to execute faster than the existing universe. Once you get that far, any observation of your predicted universe begins influencing the existing universe and the whole thing becomes an even more difficult to simulate exercise in chaotic recursion.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Wot's that then, mate?
[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x540]


Pretty much. It's a really piss poor done undercut, which was O So Fashionable and had been in Europe for decades. And often associated with working class folks who didn't have barbers who could blend short back and sides. And dates back in Europe to the days of the Vikings, because a cushion for the top of the head under a helmet was great, but keeping the neck cool. And likely, a lot of other cultures as well, because it's hair, and people have been futzing with their hair for a long while. Undercuts have been popular with the military for a long while, because of the relative ease for the cut, and identifying their own.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Check out the barnets on these British Army pugilists from circa 1906:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I do really, truly admire the Brits in that the absolute worst things they have to worry about is either: A.) which celebs saggy old boobs are showing, B.) how did they sneak in a non-old non-white guy, or C.) was anyone in the year 1905 able to have a mohawk hairdo lol.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: So, we are just going to ignore the guy holding the white Iphone?


I ignore pretty much anything that comes from a tabloid.
 
