(Daily Star)   Creepy Uncle Vlad plans 'he who smelt it dealt it' nuke attack (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
28
posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2022 at 2:50 PM



28 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the Ukraine wants to poison their own countryside with a dirty bomb, after trying so very hard to keep their nuclear plant from blowing. You know, after your boys spent how much time digging into soil they contaminated themselves.

The difficulty here, is that RT already has its backstory written. It already has the full plan, instead of waiting for an investigation. Much like they already have an Iskander loaded up, and they've already provided their own alibi ahead of time. As totally not-guilty-of-war-crimes folks are wont to do.

WTF, Russia? You used to be good at this sort of sh*t. And now...now it's just projection and lazy ass excuses, and juvenile lies. Then again, you used to have air power, a mighty mechanized infantry, and the respect of militaries across the globe.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one believes this crap.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sidney Putin has ample evidence of nuclear fraud and she's gonna present it in Vlad Lindell's symposium to prove her claim once and for all!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn the kremlin to cinders and ashes the very instant that madman so much as farts radioactivity in the direction of Ukraine or anywhere else.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

It's amazing what 40 years of brain drain and corruption can do to a country.
 
COVID19
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
can someone explain this to me: Putin believes that Ukrainians are Russians, so he kills a bunch of them. Putin believes that Ukraine is part of Russia, so he destroys Ukraine's infrastructure and threatens to irradiate parts of it.

I'm confused.. but then again, I'm just a virus.. so i'm stupid by human-standards.. but at least some of my swarm will survive no matter what happens
 
King Something
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Russia needs to he kicked off the Security Council yesterday.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When he does he's just gonna get Russia nuked and worse. At least it'll stop climate change for a while
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

make me some tea: No one believes this crap.


Well...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Uncle Putin: Pull my missile
Also Uncle Putin: Why do you keep hitting yourself?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Try throwing another hundred in on top of that...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

They don't have to try. The Russian people don't care. Their foreign useful idiots believe everything Russia says
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

make me some tea: No one believes this crap.


I don't know, it's in The Daily Star.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, we had a good run, this time. Almost 10,000 years! Not a new record, but about typical for human Era. Lots of flashes, fires, and we're back to sticks and swords in less than 100 years.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It ain't gonna happen. Ukraine isn't stupid enough to irradiate its own territory or damage the relations it has with the people supplying it with weapons by using a dirty bomb, not to mention they don't HAVE any nuclear weapons. And Russia knows what'll happen if anything nuclear related pops up in this war. They'll get blamed and have the entirety of NATO blasting them into kingdom come.

It's all just bullshiat being tossed out to see what sticks.
 
drwiki [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

They don't have to fool the world. They just have to run the domestic propaganda machine so Vlad can maintain enough support for the war to remain alive.

Someone on here had the idea that the transparency of the lies is deliberate - a show of force against any potential whistleblowers or a way to discourage them by proving that the truth meant nothing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

snowballinhell: Well, we had a good run, this time. Almost 10,000 years! Not a new record, but about typical for human Era. Lots of flashes, fires, and we're back to sticks and swords in less than 100 years.


it also means less facebook and tic tok too. About damn ass time if you asked me
 
ften
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean this with all due respect, but most Chechen solders look like angry David the Gnomes.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Republicans believe Vladimir Putin should have compete control over the executive branch of our government.

Democrats believe Americans should have access to affordable health care.

BSABSVR
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So the Russians are planning to nuke Chernobyl? Well, glad that they're broadcasting their plan to the world now so we know what to look for when they do it so we can all drop our nukes on the Kremlin.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

It might become necessary to drop nukes on the Kremlin, but you won't be celebrating if that happens to be the case.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh noes, what did he say?! Russia is about to drop a MOAB on putins secret mansion with him in it? Aww that's just terrible.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ukrainians, you might want to look around for the explosives the Russians buried under your power plant.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

For a virus, you sure do have a lot of Greenlights here at Fark.  In two years, you have 80 more than I have in my 20 years here.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 258x195]


There is a chunk of Alabama that is brain central.  It makes as little sense to me as Florida man and his launch facility.  But they are there.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The vote came in and they vetoed it.
 
ansius
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Because when I want information on international nuclear espionage, I like to turn to trusty sources like the [checks source] UK red top tabloid, the Daily Star, and it's crack* team of reporters.

(* on crack)
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I predict Putin is going to 'have an accident' where he can no longer lead the country in the next two months.

More than likely, as opposed to demonizing something, because of smol brayn, I'm going to hazard a guess that the ONLY reason Putin hasn't been removed from office by his own people (or, rather, used to be) is because the Russian Brass is too insolvent to force a coup. His best officers (including Oksander, possibly the greatest battlefield officer on Earth) left when he went ballistic.

While Sweden and Finland are, now, part of NATO, they also don't have jack for military. Denmark became a full EU member in situbecause if this war does turn into tactical nuclear warfare (think football fields and low-radioactivity, not Hiroshima/Nagasaki), they are one of only five nations (U.S., Germany, China, Russia the others) that can initiate a long-term anti-offensive (not counter) against a prolonged long-range destruction plan.

The only "scary" thing, here, is that we have shown that we can initiate, wage, and end a war between multiple nations... and no one cares.

It's like hearing a brutal fight in the next house over, and rather than address it, you pretend it isn't happening.

Very Dark Thoughts: Anyone know what amount China has bolstered its ranks by? I'm guessing 500,000. The Uyghur? Probably extinct. Taiwan? Well, we know how that's going, since it's an Election Year, and people need photo ops.

Hey, you know WHAT no one's talking about?

Japan getting VERY militarized under U.S. guidance. The only thing that hasn't happened is a full-on 'Jeeps For Japan' Congressional statement. You think Pelosi, no matter my feelings for her, wasn't making herself a target in Taiwan? That was some American Badass Swagger. Someone elsewhere said that,

"An American Socialist just walked on Libertarian Taiwanese soil as a show of force to a Communist China, while a Laissez-Faire Russian machine of Oligarchy only glanced."

/Americanism is very much alive and well. "You can have this land, and all you want to destroy, if you can pry it from my cold, dead fingers."
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

