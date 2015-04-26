 Skip to content
(CNN)   Brooks is done
62
    More: Repeat, Jury, Court, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Journal Communications, holiday parade trial, Darrell Brooks Jr., crowds of people, long trial  
•       •       •

62 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are the people celebrating his conviction doing the Boot Scootin' Boogie?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The best part of the whole trial was when Brooks built a fort out of his legal boxes so the Judge couldn't see him and the deputies tore it down and took the documents away.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darrell Brooks Builds Box Fort, Hides from Camera
Youtube w4R8gi4rDK4


/sorry I thought I added this to my previous post
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
substackcdn.comView Full Size
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: The best part of the whole trial was when Brooks built a fort out of his legal boxes so the Judge couldn't see him and the deputies tore it down and took the documents away.


How do you leave out the part where after they took the boxes he did it again?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.mobsocmedia.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP saddle guy.  :-/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
surlyjason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suffered a moment of ecumenical dread thinking it was Mel Brooks. Don't do that to me!
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Are the people celebrating his conviction doing the Boot Scootin' Boogie?


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they resolve whatever the hell happened yesterday with the potential juror misconduct?

/potential because they're not sure if it was an actual juror or not discussing the case on Reddit
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: kdawg7736: Are the people celebrating his conviction doing the Boot Scootin' Boogie?

[preview.redd.it image 298x167]


Settle down there dickskin
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He certainly won't be flying down the highway to that hideaway in the woods anytime soon.

/good.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bhcompy: Did they resolve whatever the hell happened yesterday with the potential juror misconduct?

/potential because they're not sure if it was an actual juror or not discussing the case on Reddit


After it was raised to the court and an investigation was prompted the post was edited to a "lol j/k"

Reddit troll was smarter than the defendant in this case once possible consequences appeared.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see if he keeps up the crazy act in the big house.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: Veloram: kdawg7736: Are the people celebrating his conviction doing the Boot Scootin' Boogie?

[preview.redd.it image 298x167]

Settle down there dickskin


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: bhcompy: Did they resolve whatever the hell happened yesterday with the potential juror misconduct?

/potential because they're not sure if it was an actual juror or not discussing the case on Reddit

After it was raised to the court and an investigation was prompted the post was edited to a "lol j/k"

Reddit troll was smarter than the defendant in this case once possible consequences appeared.


Well that's good.  Anything to prevent a waste of time mistrial/retrial
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sov Cit?  Send him to Guantanamo.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obscure?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a Ford Blazer?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carry mandatory life in prison terms.

But wait, I thought ANGH to white people...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lochaber_Axe: Let's see if he keeps up the crazy act in the big house.


I get the feeling he dropped the insanity defense after finding out it wasn't all "fuzzy-slippers and TV" for a few years
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whidbey: including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carry mandatory life in prison terms.

But wait, I thought ANGH to white people...


?
Brooks isn't white. Nor smart. Nor innocent. Nor sane.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Klivian: bhcompy: Did they resolve whatever the hell happened yesterday with the potential juror misconduct?

/potential because they're not sure if it was an actual juror or not discussing the case on Reddit

After it was raised to the court and an investigation was prompted the post was edited to a "lol j/k"

Reddit troll was smarter than the defendant in this case once possible consequences appeared.


According to one of the prosecutors, the "it was a joke please don't arrest me" edit came after the jury was sequestered and had no access to electronic devices, so they're certain it was just some idiot playing a really bad prank.
 
abbarach
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whidbey: including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carry mandatory life in prison terms.

But wait, I thought ANGH to white people...


Brooks is white?  Man, they keep moving the Race Draft earlier and earlier; I must have missed it this year.  And I'm not sure why white people would want to claim him, but you do you...

Chappelle's Show - The Racial Draft (ft. Bill Burr, RZA, and GZA) - Uncensored
Youtube 2z3wUD3AZg4
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Klivian: HedlessChickn: The best part of the whole trial was when Brooks built a fort out of his legal boxes so the Judge couldn't see him and the deputies tore it down and took the documents away.

How do you leave out the part where after they took the boxes he did it again?


Alas, I am but a humble chickn and I just couldn't run around with my hed chopped off gathering all of his greatest hits.

<3
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
is My Maria ok?
 
whidbey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nytmare: whidbey: including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carry mandatory life in prison terms.

But wait, I thought ANGH to white people...

?
Brooks isn't white. Nor smart. Nor innocent. Nor sane.


Looks white enough to me.
 
groppet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am sure he is getting ready for his appeals.
 
Gough
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll admit that I let myself get sucked in to watching most of this trial.  I wish I'd kept track from the beginning of just how many times he raised the classic SovCit favorite boilerplate phrases:  subject matter jurisdiction; I don't agree to be called by that name; I'm here as the authorized representative;  is that lawful law; I'm not a person, I'm a human being; etc.  It's almost as if he was flipping through a Rolodex.

A video of the highlights should be used as a teaching tool to demonstrate why people should not act as their own attorney.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gough: I'll admit that I let myself get sucked in to watching most of this trial.  I wish I'd kept track from the beginning of just how many times he raised the classic SovCit favorite boilerplate phrases:  subject matter jurisdiction; I don't agree to be called by that name; I'm here as the authorized representative;  is that lawful law; I'm not a person, I'm a human being; etc.  It's almost as if he was flipping through a Rolodex.

A video of the highlights should be used as a teaching tool to demonstrate why people should not act as their own attorney.


You forgot to mention "Subject Matter Jurisdiction"

Brooks certainly did.

Over

and over

and over

ad infinitum
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh wait, you did mention it.

But I'm really farking stoned so forgive me.

XD
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

StrandedInAZ: What's a Ford Blazer?


Saturday nights at Doug Ford's place
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whidbey: including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carry mandatory life in prison terms.

But wait, I thought ANGH to white people...


rich or well connected white people.

apparently you dont live in the US
 
bluenote13
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

groppet: I am sure he is getting ready for his appeals.


It's likely everything was an act to try for the insanity plea and when that didn't work he ramped it up for the appeal.  50/50 the appeal works because he was such a dick to the judge, and court, that some idiot appeals judge will say he couldn't have possibly been given a fair trial.
 
abbarach
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whidbey: nytmare: whidbey: including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carry mandatory life in prison terms.

But wait, I thought ANGH to white people...

?
Brooks isn't white. Nor smart. Nor innocent. Nor sane.

Looks white enough to me.


I made this just for you, quick-n-dirty, etc:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: whidbey: including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carry mandatory life in prison terms.

But wait, I thought ANGH to white people...

rich or well connected white people.

apparently you dont live in the US


Funny how Eeyores always make that "distinction" after the fact.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good.

String him up by his nuts.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whidbey: nytmare: whidbey: including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carry mandatory life in prison terms.

But wait, I thought ANGH to white people...

?
Brooks isn't white. Nor smart. Nor innocent. Nor sane.

Looks white enough to me.


Whatchu talkin' bout?

e3.365dm.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

abbarach: whidbey: nytmare: whidbey: including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carry mandatory life in prison terms.

But wait, I thought ANGH to white people...

?
Brooks isn't white. Nor smart. Nor innocent. Nor sane.

Looks white enough to me.

I made this just for you, quick-n-dirty, etc:
[Fark user image 690x362]


The guy looks white in tfa.

And why did you do that? I don't recall giving your permission to use my name in a post, let alone mocking my comment.
 
MVEAlpha
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't think he'll enjoy prison's idea of Honky Tonk Time...
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's fascinating going back to read the earliest threads related to this situation, and seeing all the hot takes in the hours after to where we are now.
 
abbarach
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: abbarach: whidbey: nytmare: whidbey: including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carry mandatory life in prison terms.

But wait, I thought ANGH to white people...

?
Brooks isn't white. Nor smart. Nor innocent. Nor sane.

Looks white enough to me.

I made this just for you, quick-n-dirty, etc:
[Fark user image 690x362]

The guy looks white in tfa.

And why did you do that? I don't recall giving your permission to use my name in a post, let alone mocking my comment.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry, I didn't realize you were only here so we would stroke your ego over your brilliant strawman argument...
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

Calm yourselves, Gentlemen.  I have yet to begin.
brookings.eduView Full Size

Once he begins, then he'll be done.
 
whidbey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

abbarach: whidbey: abbarach: whidbey: nytmare: whidbey: including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carry mandatory life in prison terms.

But wait, I thought ANGH to white people...

?
Brooks isn't white. Nor smart. Nor innocent. Nor sane.

Looks white enough to me.

I made this just for you, quick-n-dirty, etc:
[Fark user image 690x362]

The guy looks white in tfa.

And why did you do that? I don't recall giving your permission to use my name in a post, let alone mocking my comment.

[Fark user image 225x225]

Sorry, I didn't realize you were only here so we would stroke your ego over your brilliant strawman argument...


You could have just ignored my comment instead of assholing out about it, just a thought.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
just got the update from Maria
she says B&D can piss off.
she has her own voice.  also  wants $$ from the video.
Also Ron DeSantis sucks
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I blame it on his lawyer.

/No I don't.
 
abbarach
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whidbey: abbarach: whidbey: abbarach: whidbey: nytmare: whidbey: including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, which carry mandatory life in prison terms.

But wait, I thought ANGH to white people...

?
Brooks isn't white. Nor smart. Nor innocent. Nor sane.

Looks white enough to me.

I made this just for you, quick-n-dirty, etc:
[Fark user image 690x362]

The guy looks white in tfa.

And why did you do that? I don't recall giving your permission to use my name in a post, let alone mocking my comment.

[Fark user image 225x225]

Sorry, I didn't realize you were only here so we would stroke your ego over your brilliant strawman argument...

You could have just ignored my comment instead of assholing out about it, just a thought.


You could have not "HURR DURR WHITE PEOPLE CONVCTED BUT FARK SAY ANGH!!!!" up the thread, too, but here we are...

Or are YOU the only one allowed to asshole up threads?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark that nutjob. He probably will not last long in prison.

I have a problem with the dangerous weapon charge. They mean his car. But everything can be a dangerous weapon if they want to charge you with something. Your cell phone. You could actually kill someone with your phone if you hit hard enough. That does not mean it is an actual dangerous weapon. Then everyone with a cell phone is guilty of carrying a dangerous weapon. There have been people charged with dangerous weapon for throwing or hitting with a cell phone. The courts have extended that way too broadly. Just like a soda straw is drug paraphernalia. Even when you have it in a soda cup. Yes, people have been charged with that.
 
