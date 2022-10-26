 Skip to content
(Twitter) NBC senior executive decides to tweet out disgust over video showing how a McRib is made. Every reply: um, it's just a frozen meat patty fried up and dipped in BBQ sauce, WTF were you expecting to see?
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake. It doesn't show anything about how it's made.

We want to see how the "meat" from whatever small, many-legged nearly extinct creature is removed, processed, uh hang on. Sorry had to vomit.

Anyway, the "meat", oh God one moment... Sorry vomited again.

Never mind
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some crack investigative reporting you farkholes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No one asked you, dork. Go have your avocado toast or whatever the f*ck it is that you eat.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That would be a video on how it is prepared. I'm sure the video on how it's actually made is much more disgusting.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shouldn't advocates for sustainability and eliminating food waste applaud fast food companies for using the parts of animals that would normally get discarded?
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Shouldn't advocates for sustainability and eliminating food waste applaud fast food companies for using the parts of animals that would normally get discarded?


Yes, but that doesn't mean we can't gently mock the product.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
McDonalds McRib Commercial - Circa 1981/1982
Youtube o2h4cN3rz8g
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
McRib is GRILLED, not fried.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: Fake. It doesn't show anything about how it's made.

We want to see how the "meat" from whatever small, many-legged nearly extinct creature is removed, processed, uh hang on. Sorry had to vomit.

Anyway, the "meat", oh God one moment... Sorry vomited again.

Never mind


Watch McDonald's Prove the McRib Is Made of Actual Food
Youtube Nzo_3V1igIo
 
the_rhino
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
McRibbed for her pleasure
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: No one asked you, dork. Go have your avocado toast or whatever the f*ck it is that you eat.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fehk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If i didn't have such a visceral memory of how bad the mcrib is, this video might make me want one
 
TheLopper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone should let him know his twitter account was hacked and the offender put "lifestyle expert" in his bio. I'm sure no one would voluntarily write that themselves.

/unless they're an asshole
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Homer Simpson's Rib-wich
Youtube HaJWkjgoVmc
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TV exec only knows this because he saw the latest Arby's TV ad about a 'restructured pork patty'


Arby's: Real Country Style Rib | Mmmm
Youtube 73PwElbL5Og
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If he thinks a McRib is repulsive, he should have a look at MSNBC's product.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: McRib is GRILLED, not fried.


Some people call grilling on a flat surface frying.  They are not food technicians who have mastered the art of precision culinarian craftsmanship.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: NewportBarGuy: No one asked you, dork. Go have your avocado toast or whatever the f*ck it is that you eat.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x510]


prodimage.images-bn.comView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
oh goody, now main page can get in on the mcrib overdose
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: If he thinks a McRib is repulsive, he should have a look at MSNBC's product.


CNBC

s.marketwatch.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

XanthPrime: mrmopar5287: McRib is GRILLED, not fried.

Some people call grilling on a flat surface frying.  They are not food technicians who have mastered the art of precision culinarian craftsmanship.


*TECHNICALLY* I guess it is pan frying, because a thin layer of oil is probably sprayed on the flat griddle.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How is this different from how virtually any grilled meat sandwich is made?
Cook meat on grill.  Fresh or frozen, the cooking is the same, only cooking times are different.
Ok, so this has BBQ sauce, so it's dipped in the sauce.
Toast bun, put meat and condiments on bun and serve.

Seriously, what's so "unfood" about that?

Now, if you want to talk about what goes into the "meat" and "bread" they use, that's another story, but the preparation of the sandwich in the video is pretty much standard fair, even if you're making it at home from your free range emu, organic onions, pickles, and artisanal bread.
 
sid244
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You mean it not fresh, never frozen meat? I am shocked. SHOCKED!!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x566]


"Aww. I was gonna eat that industrial epoxy mix with light vanilla coloring"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Shouldn't advocates for sustainability and eliminating food waste applaud fast food companies for using the parts of animals that would normally get discarded?


They already have scrapple
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let me guess, ground pork formed into the McRib patty then grilled and slathered in sauce.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's not fine dining. Get over your privileged farking selves.

Maybe subsidize the fresh vegetable industry on the level we subsidize the meat industry if you want people to eat "better"

//Just another front on the class war....
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Let me guess, ground pork formed into the McRib patty then grilled and slathered in sauce.


Grilled? They have fryers and microwaves, they haven't grilled anything in ages.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I agree, kind of gross. Oh, wait, this is the McRibbit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: NewportBarGuy: No one asked you, dork. Go have your avocado toast or whatever the f*ck it is that you eat.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x510]


Carob sucks, no matter what you make of it.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Representative of the unwashed masses: Let me guess, ground pork formed into the McRib patty then grilled and slathered in sauce.

Grilled? They have fryers and microwaves, they haven't grilled anything in ages.


They have a griddle more than a grill
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Like mandatory military service, I think everyone at the age of sixteen should be forced to work in a restaurant for six months.

1. People would cook better, keep their own kitchens cleaner.
2. People would tip better.
3. No one would be surprised by shiat like this.
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I watched that whole thing and I want one.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For me, it's the McChicken. The best fast food sandwich. I even ask for extra McChicken sauce packets and the staff is so friendly and more than willing to oblige.

One time I asked for McChicken sauce packets and they gave me three. I said, "Wow, three for free!" and the nice friendly McDonald's worker laughed and said, "I'm going to call you 3-for-free!".

Now the staff greets me with "hey it's 3-for-free!" and ALWAYS give me three packets. It's such a fun and cool atmosphere at my local McDonald's restaurant, I go there at least 3 times a week for lunch and a large iced coffee with milk instead of cream, 1-2 times for breakfast on the weekend, and maybe once for dinner when I'm in a rush but want a great meal that is affordable, fast, and can match my daily nutritional needs.

I even dip my fries in McChicken sauce, it's delicious! What a great restaurant.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: Fake. It doesn't show anything about how it's made.

We want to see how the "meat" from whatever small, many-legged nearly extinct creature is removed, processed, uh hang on. Sorry had to vomit.

Anyway, the "meat", oh God one moment... Sorry vomited again.

Never mind


The same media outlets that post this shiat ask us if we should should consider insect meat as a viable alternative. I doubt a video on how crickets are first turned into paste before being grilled into cricket burgers is somehow less disgusting.  Maybe you can sell me on how it's less resource intensive and better for the environment and therefore less expensive to make while charging me $18 per patty at Fresh Market.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I want one of those bun toasting machines
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark him, it looks delicious. I'm getting two for lunch.

Yes I sound fat. I'll be even fatter tonight.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now I want one.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: For me, it's the McChicken. The best fast food sandwich. I even ask for extra McChicken sauce packets and the staff is so friendly and more than willing to oblige.

One time I asked for McChicken sauce packets and they gave me three. I said, "Wow, three for free!" and the nice friendly McDonald's worker laughed and said, "I'm going to call you 3-for-free!".

Now the staff greets me with "hey it's 3-for-free!" and ALWAYS give me three packets. It's such a fun and cool atmosphere at my local McDonald's restaurant, I go there at least 3 times a week for lunch and a large iced coffee with milk instead of cream, 1-2 times for breakfast on the weekend, and maybe once for dinner when I'm in a rush but want a great meal that is affordable, fast, and can match my daily nutritional needs.

I even dip my fries in McChicken sauce, it's delicious! What a great restaurant.


Isn't a McChicken just chicken, lettuce, and mayo?

/did I fall for a copypasta?
//McChickens are delicious
///Rule of 3
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
NBC Senior Executive gets kickback for launching viral marketing for Mac's Steakhouse
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Representative of the unwashed masses: Let me guess, ground pork formed into the McRib patty then grilled and slathered in sauce.

Grilled? They have fryers and microwaves, they haven't grilled anything in ages.


How do you explain the grill lines then?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Representative of the unwashed masses: Let me guess, ground pork formed into the McRib patty then grilled and slathered in sauce.

Grilled? They have fryers and microwaves, they haven't grilled anything in ages.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Representative of the unwashed masses: Let me guess, ground pork formed into the McRib patty then grilled and slathered in sauce.

Grilled? They have fryers and microwaves, they haven't grilled anything in ages.


Flat clamshell griddles: meat Pattie's go on the griddle and the top griddle closes downward to grill both sides at once. When the timer is done the top griddle swings up.
 
Gearheadkinny
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: Trocadero: Representative of the unwashed masses: Let me guess, ground pork formed into the McRib patty then grilled and slathered in sauce.

Grilled? They have fryers and microwaves, they haven't grilled anything in ages.

How do you explain the grill lines then?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
