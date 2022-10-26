 Skip to content
(ITV)   I like Indonesians, but I couldn't eat a whole one   (itv.com)
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I prefer Chinese.  But it seems every time I eat one I'm just hungry for an Italian two hours later.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're like babies that way.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too spicy for me.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven METER python?

Did this happen in the Paleocene Epoch?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine 21 more of them....

tellyspotting.kera.orgView Full Size
 
roostercube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the documentaries I watch, it's usually the older woman swallowing a python whole.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's turn is it to post this tomorrow?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snakeskin boots the hard way.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Seven METER python?

Did this happen in the Paleocene Epoch?


Burmese pythons can get up to that size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

roostercube: In the documentaries I watch, it's usually the older woman swallowing a python whole.


And in reality it's usually more like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
See liberals, America 🇺🇸 is way better. We don't get eat. We only get beat.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Married to an Indonesian.  The "eaten by snake" story is about as common as stubbing your toe.

Yes, she was a bit wary while we were having dinner at a restaurant in Bali that was in the middle of a rice paddy.  Meanwhile, I was cursing the mosquitos.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe if she didn't  have shiet outside in the jungle...
Just sayin

/lookin' at you India too.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A Python I should not advise, -
It needs a doctor for its eyes,
And has the measles yearly.
However, if you feel inclined
To get one (to improve your mind,
And not from fashion merely),
Allow no music near its cage;
And when it flies into a rage
Chastise it, most severely.
I had an Aunt in Yucatan
Who bought a Python from a man
And kept it for a pet.
She died, because she never knew
These simple little rules and few; -
The snake is living yet.

Belloc
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Kumana Wanalaia: Seven METER python?

Did this happen in the Paleocene Epoch?

Burmese pythons can get up to that size


I wasn't going there anyway but day-um! One more place I'll stay the hell out of!
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
oh sih itu sampai ke leherku
 
Biledriver
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
giffiles.alphacoders.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [giffiles.alphacoders.com image 434x244] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark is not your personal erotic website - how many times do we have to say this?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: too spicy for me.


I had an Indonesian neighbor growing up.  His recommendation was a spoonful of sugar to counteract the heat.

As for some reason, bugles (the sort of horn shaped chips) were popular around that time, I remember dipping the first bugle into the peanut sauce, then scooping up sugar with the next one

/thought I had the recipe on my phone
//as my mom had it, but his son didn't, and it came up when he visited a few years back
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Seven METER python?

Did this happen in the Paleocene Epoch?


They grow to about 5.5 meters in the Everglades.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
