 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Food Network)   Man registered his beer as his emotional support animal, surprisingly it was not Drew   (foodnetwork.com) divider line
9
    More: Silly, Alcoholic beverage, Beer, The New Yorker, Bus, Idea, emotional support animals, public buses, USA Service Dog Registration website  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Oct 2022 at 6:04 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like saying beer as "bear" sometimes and that would make more sense and maybe funnier.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He wanted Natty Lite, tho.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...I mean he is not wrong...it does definitely relieve stress and anxiety.
 
nyclon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, but you can't drink your emotional support animal.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just as legit as any other emotional support animal
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We have reached PEAK BEER
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.